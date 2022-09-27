119 Weird Phobias People Can Actually Suffer From
Does standing on the fifth-floor balcony give you weak knees? Is the mere mention of spiders enough to make you scream? Or maybe you can’t stay in a room without at least one lamp on? Don’t worry, you are not alone; we all have our fears. In fact, scientists state that fear is one of the most human emotions, one that comes from ancient times. Those who claim they fear nothing either don’t want to reveal their weak spots or just haven’t discovered the thing that terrifies them yet.
The word “phobia” comes from Greek and translates as “fear.” Scientists use this word to name fears of various things – for example, claustrophobia, which is the fear of closed spaces. Phobias can vary greatly between something pretty understandable, like a fear of snakes (ophidiophobia), to something rather weird, let’s say, a fear of long words. The first time you hear about it, you might think the person is making it up. Like why would anyone be afraid of words, and what’s so scary about long words specifically? Yet this phenomenon exists, and we should be respectful towards other people’s fears. Remember that somebody might not understand why you are afraid of flying. By the way, it might sound ironic, but the scientific name for the fear of long words consists of 35 (thirty-five!) letters.
Arachnophobia, or fear of spiders, is probably the most common phobia, alongside fear of snakes, fear of heights, and fear of flying. It is estimated that at least one in three women and one in four men are afraid of spiders. It is difficult to say what the rarest phobias are, but some weird examples include fear of clothing, fear of beards, and fear of work (I think every now and then we all have this phobia at least a bit).
There are various reasons why people develop phobias, and scientists are still studying the deeper roots and possible treatments. But if you want to learn all about phobias that sound rather weird, read about them in our article. If you are feeling particularly brave today, let us know in the comments what your greatest fear is.
Anatidaephobia – fear of being watched by a duck.
Arachibutyrophobia – fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of one’s mouth.
Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia – fear of long words.
Ergophobia – fear of work.
Zemmiphobia – fear of the great mole rat.
Panphobia – fear of everything.
Gamophobia – fear of marriage/relationships/commitment in general.
Peladphobia – fear of bald people.
Pentheraphobia – fear of your mother-in-law.
Omphalophobia – fear of belly buttons.
Phobophobia – fear of phobias.
Euphobia – fear of good news.
I open a random news agency site and i can become fearless
Heliphobia – fear of sunlight.
I mean, have you seen the movie Sunshine? I can't blame them.
Taphophobia – fear of being buried alive.
I had this for a long time as a child after watching Fall of the House of Usher ... it still makes me wince now
Athazagoraphobia – fear of forgetting or being forgotten.
Mageirocophobia – fear of cooking.
My stepdaughter and daughter-in-law both seem to have this.
Syngenesophobia – fear of relatives.
Papaphobia – fear of The Pope.
Kinemortophobia – fear of zombies.
Deipnophobia – fear of dinner parties.
Venustraphobia – fear of beautiful women.
Damn, it all makes sense now! Everyone around me seems to be suffering from this. Used to think it was me, but I completely understand now 😁
Optophobia – fear of opening one’s eyes.
Francophobia – fear of French people and their culture.
Sinistrophobia – fear of things to your left or left-handed people.
Anuptaphobia – fear of being single.
Porphyrophobia – fear of the color purple.
Coprastasophobia – fear of being constipated.
Chorophobia – fear of dancing.
....reminds me of a friend who would actually be better off with chorophobia 🙃
Zoophobia – fear of all animals.
Dextrophobia – fear of having objects to your right.
Logophobia – fear of reading (or learning how).
Kathisophobia – fear of sitting down.
Nostophobia – fear of returning home.
Paraskavedekatriaphobia – fear of Friday the 13th.
Bananaphobia – fear of bananas.
What if its a little banana, can you show one for scale?
Cherophobia – fear of happiness.
Hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia – fear of the number 666.
Anglophobia – fear of England.
Coulrophobia – fear of clowns.
Lipophobia – fear of becoming fat.
Genuphobia – fear of knees and kneeling.
Philophobia – fear of love.
Geliophobia – fear of laughter.
Ostraconophobia – fear of shellfish.
Metrophobia – fear of poetry.
Omphalophobia – fear of the navel.
No way ... its being scared of little orange skinned people who wear green ( joke)
Octophobia – fear of the number eight.
Decidophobia – fear of making decisions.
Eisoptrophobia – fear of mirrors
That depends on how much time is left before the bikini season starts
Somniphobia – fear of falling asleep.
Consecotaleophobia – fear of chopsticks.
*stabs you in the eye with a chopstick (cutely)*/j
Allodoxaphobia – fear of opinions.
Agyrophobia – fear of crossing the street.
Ranidaphobia – fear of frogs.
Chloephobia – fear of newspapers.
Alliumphobia – fear of garlic.
Siderophobia – fear of stars.
Ideophobia – fear of reason or ideas.
Symmetrophobia – fear of symmetry.
Kakorrhaphiophobia – fear of failure.
Ambulophobia – fear of walking.
Equinophobia – fear of horses.
Didaskaleinophobia – fear of school.
Pteronophobia – fear of being tickled by feathers.
I hate being tickled generally but I guess that's not a fear.
Triskaidekaphobia – fear of the number 13.
13 was my number in football. People didn't like it because they saw it as an omen. Helped me to seem more intimidating on the field. Lol
Gymnophobia – fear of nudity.
Chromophobia – fear of color.
Sidonglobophobia – fear of cotton balls.
Xanthophobia – fear of yellow.
Linonophobia – fear of string.
Chaetophobia – fear of hair.
Asymmetriphobia – fear of asymmetrical things.
Pteridophobia – fear of ferns.
Geniophobia – fear of chins.
Single or double? I have a fear of the double, to be precise.
Turophobia – fear of cheese.
Plutophobia – fear of money.
Ephebiphobia – fear of adolescents.
Vestiphobia – fear of clothing.
This coupled with Gymnophobia – fear of nudity, is a nightmare.
Neophobia – fear of new things.
Ombrophobia – fear of rain.
Phonophobia – fear of sound.
Myrmecophobia – fear of ants.
Thalassophobia – fear of the ocean or deep, open water.
I actually have this. Now I don't get too badly anxious or overwhelmed looking at it in person and I'm ok looking at photos; though an open water based movie can get a little overwhelming on a theater screen but TV is ok. It's wierd and annoying because I love the beauty of water but i can't ever go in it or be too close.
Eleutherophobia – fear of freedom.
Aurophobia – fear of gold.
Barophobia – fear of gravity.
Zelophobia – fear of jealousy.
Trypophobia – fear of holes.
Arachnophobia – fear of spiders.
Spheksophobia – fear of wasps.
Evil spicy sky raisins. My one dog found out the hard way that you should not eat them
Hydrophobia – fear of water.
Thanatophobia – fear of death.
Atelophobia – fear of imperfection.
Pupaphobia – fear of puppets.
I thought fear of pupae. I mean it is pretty freaky that caterpillars basically liquefy in their cocoons before transforming into moths or butterflies. But anyways, puppets are freaky too; I hate marionettes and ventriloquist dummies
Brontophobia – fear of thunder.
Xerophobia – fear of dryness.
Globophobia – fear of balloons.
Ereuthophobia – fear of blushing/red.
Aulophobia – fear of flutes.
Oikophobia – fear of home surroundings.
Pogonophobia – fear of beards.
Nomophobia – fear of losing mobile phone service.
Ablutophobia – fear of bathing.
Chirophobia – fear of hands.
Phagophobia – fear of swallowing.
How does that work? If you can't swallow, you can't eat. You would die.
Aerophobia – fear of fresh air or the movement of air—such as drafts or breezes.
Emetophobia – fear of vomiting.
I wonder if that's by yourself or in front of others ... or both?
Cibophobia – fear of food.
Frigophobia – fear of being cold.
Phobophobia – fear of fear.
i think this is a repost, but worded differently?
Halitophobia – fear of bad breath.
Coimetrophobia – fear of cemeteries.
Koumpounophobia – fear of buttons.
Cynophobia – fear of dogs.
Arithmophobia – fear of numbers.
Bibliophobia – fear of books.
I'm glad I don't have this and I feel sad for those who do.
Alektorophobia – fear of chickens or hens.
Amathophobia – fear of dust.
Biophobia – fear of living things.
I have a fear of being stuck in a walk in freezer or a sauna.
