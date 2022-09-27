Does standing on the fifth-floor balcony give you weak knees? Is the mere mention of spiders enough to make you scream? Or maybe you can’t stay in a room without at least one lamp on? Don’t worry, you are not alone; we all have our fears. In fact, scientists state that fear is one of the most human emotions, one that comes from ancient times. Those who claim they fear nothing either don’t want to reveal their weak spots or just haven’t discovered the thing that terrifies them yet. 

The word “phobia” comes from Greek and translates as “fear.” Scientists use this word to name fears of various things – for example, claustrophobia, which is the fear of closed spaces. Phobias can vary greatly between something pretty understandable, like a fear of snakes (ophidiophobia), to something rather weird, let’s say, a fear of long words. The first time you hear about it, you might think the person is making it up. Like why would anyone be afraid of words, and what’s so scary about long words specifically? Yet this phenomenon exists, and we should be respectful towards other people’s fears. Remember that somebody might not understand why you are afraid of flying. By the way, it might sound ironic, but the scientific name for the fear of long words consists of 35 (thirty-five!) letters.   

Arachnophobia, or fear of spiders, is probably the most common phobia, alongside fear of snakes, fear of heights, and fear of flying. It is estimated that at least one in three women and one in four men are afraid of spiders. It is difficult to say what the rarest phobias are, but some weird examples include fear of clothing, fear of beards, and fear of work (I think every now and then we all have this phobia at least a bit).  

There are various reasons why people develop phobias, and scientists are still studying the deeper roots and possible treatments. But if you want to learn all about phobias that sound rather weird, read about them in our article. If you are feeling particularly brave today, let us know in the comments what your greatest fear is.

#1

Anatidaephobia – fear of being watched by a duck.

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
7 hours ago

This one isn’t an actual phobia. It’s from a Far Side comic by Garry Larson.

3points
#2

Arachibutyrophobia – fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of one’s mouth.

Billy co
Billy co
Community Member
7 hours ago

I have a phobia of empty swimming pools.

3points
#3

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia – fear of long words.

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
6 hours ago

That just seems cruel

2points
#4

Ergophobia – fear of work.

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
6 hours ago

So corporate kids

2points
#5

Zemmiphobia – fear of the great mole rat.

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
6 hours ago

Quite specific .

2points
#6

Panphobia – fear of everything.

David Blue
David Blue
Community Member
6 hours ago

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAa

5points
#7

Gamophobia – fear of marriage/relationships/commitment in general.

Alaina Jones
Alaina Jones
Community Member
46 minutes ago

That must be rough

1point
Peladphobia – fear of bald people.

David Blue
David Blue
Community Member
6 hours ago

insulting

1point
#9

Pentheraphobia – fear of your mother-in-law.

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
7 hours ago

This one is probably common.

5points
#10

Omphalophobia – fear of belly buttons.

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
4 hours ago

Fear the belly button 🤣 so adorable

0points
Phobophobia – fear of phobias.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

The final boss level, huh?

0points
Euphobia – fear of good news.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

I open a random news agency site and i can become fearless

0points
Heliphobia – fear of sunlight.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
4 hours ago

I mean, have you seen the movie Sunshine? I can't blame them.

1point
#14

Taphophobia – fear of being buried alive.

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
4 hours ago

I had this for a long time as a child after watching Fall of the House of Usher ... it still makes me wince now

0points
Athazagoraphobia – fear of forgetting or being forgotten.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
4 hours ago

I get this sometimes.

1point
#16

Mageirocophobia – fear of cooking.

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
7 hours ago

My stepdaughter and daughter-in-law both seem to have this.

3points
#17

Syngenesophobia – fear of relatives.

#18

Papaphobia – fear of The Pope.

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
6 hours ago

!!!(Trigger alert)!!! If I was a child in a religious institution with no one around to hear me scream I would be scared too

3points
Kinemortophobia – fear of zombies.

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
4 hours ago

Stop watching Zombie movies x

1point
#20

Deipnophobia – fear of dinner parties.

#21

Venustraphobia – fear of beautiful women.

Curly potato
Curly potato
Community Member
4 hours ago

Damn, it all makes sense now! Everyone around me seems to be suffering from this. Used to think it was me, but I completely understand now 😁

1point
#22

Optophobia – fear of opening one’s eyes.

#23

Francophobia – fear of French people and their culture.

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
6 hours ago

That can’t be real (3 min later on oxford’s dictionary it’s real)

3points
#24

Sinistrophobia – fear of things to your left or left-handed people.

David Blue
David Blue
Community Member
6 hours ago

what if you're lefthanded with this phobia

1point
#25

Anuptaphobia – fear of being single.

#26

Porphyrophobia – fear of the color purple.

#27

Coprastasophobia – fear of being constipated.

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
6 hours ago

That is some serious s**t

2points
#28

Chorophobia – fear of dancing.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

....reminds me of a friend who would actually be better off with chorophobia 🙃

0points
Zoophobia – fear of all animals.

#30

Dextrophobia – fear of having objects to your right.

#31

Logophobia – fear of reading (or learning how).

#32

Kathisophobia – fear of sitting down.

#33

Nostophobia – fear of returning home.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's when you crash mom's car

0points
Paraskavedekatriaphobia – fear of Friday the 13th.

#35

Bananaphobia – fear of bananas.

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
4 hours ago

What if its a little banana, can you show one for scale?

2points
#36

Cherophobia – fear of happiness.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm fecking fearless then

0points
Hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia – fear of the number 666.

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
4 hours ago

Best phobia ever, shame i'll never remember the name x

0points
Anglophobia – fear of England.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why does that sound so glamorous?

0points
Coulrophobia – fear of clowns.

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
4 hours ago

I know a few with this phobia sadly.

1point
Lipophobia – fear of becoming fat.

august is mentally unstable
august is mentally unstable
Community Member
11 minutes ago

aw man, i have this :(

1point
#41

Genuphobia – fear of knees and kneeling.

#42

Philophobia – fear of love.

Curly potato
Curly potato
Community Member
3 hours ago

One word: Voldemort

0points
Geliophobia – fear of laughter.

#44

Ostraconophobia – fear of shellfish.

#45

Metrophobia – fear of poetry.

#46

Omphalophobia – fear of the navel.

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
4 hours ago

No way ... its being scared of little orange skinned people who wear green ( joke)

0points
Octophobia – fear of the number eight.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
4 hours ago

It's seven you got to watch out for, he ate nine.

3points
#48

Decidophobia – fear of making decisions.

Curly potato
Curly potato
Community Member
3 hours ago

0points
Eisoptrophobia – fear of mirrors

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

That depends on how much time is left before the bikini season starts

0points
#50

Somniphobia – fear of falling asleep.

#51

Consecotaleophobia – fear of chopsticks.

august is mentally unstable
august is mentally unstable
Community Member
10 minutes ago

*stabs you in the eye with a chopstick (cutely)*/j

1point
Allodoxaphobia – fear of opinions.

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
6 hours ago

Everyone on a social media site ever

2points
Agyrophobia – fear of crossing the street.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor chicken was fearless.

0points
Ranidaphobia – fear of frogs.

#55

Chloephobia – fear of newspapers.

#56

Alliumphobia – fear of garlic.

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
7 hours ago

The vampire phobia.

2points
#57

Siderophobia – fear of stars.

#58

Ideophobia – fear of reason or ideas.

#59

Symmetrophobia – fear of symmetry.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
4 hours ago

No Wes Anderson films then.

0points
Kakorrhaphiophobia – fear of failure.

#61

Ambulophobia – fear of walking.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have a fear of walking dead. That counts?

0points
#62

Equinophobia – fear of horses.

#63

Didaskaleinophobia – fear of school.

august is mentally unstable
august is mentally unstable
Community Member
9 minutes ago

🧍i think everyone has this

1point
Pteronophobia – fear of being tickled by feathers.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
4 hours ago

I hate being tickled generally but I guess that's not a fear.

0points
Triskaidekaphobia – fear of the number 13.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
4 hours ago

13 was my number in football. People didn't like it because they saw it as an omen. Helped me to seem more intimidating on the field. Lol

0points
Gymnophobia – fear of nudity.

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
6 hours ago

North Americans

0points
#67

Chromophobia – fear of color.

#68

Sidonglobophobia – fear of cotton balls.

#69

Xanthophobia – fear of yellow.

#70

Linonophobia – fear of string.

#71

Chaetophobia – fear of hair.

#72

#73

Pteridophobia – fear of ferns.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
4 hours ago

Ferns are lovely.

0points
#74

Geniophobia – fear of chins.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Single or double? I have a fear of the double, to be precise.

0points
#75

Turophobia – fear of cheese.

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

This would make Caro Caro sad to read

1point
Plutophobia – fear of money.

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
6 hours ago

I think my wallet has this ..

1point
Ephebiphobia – fear of adolescents.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

All parents suffer from that at some point in time

0points
Vestiphobia – fear of clothing.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
4 hours ago

This coupled with Gymnophobia – fear of nudity, is a nightmare.

0points
Neophobia – fear of new things.

#80

Ombrophobia – fear of rain.

#81

Phonophobia – fear of sound.

#82

POST
#83

Thalassophobia – fear of the ocean or deep, open water.

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

I actually have this. Now I don't get too badly anxious or overwhelmed looking at it in person and I'm ok looking at photos; though an open water based movie can get a little overwhelming on a theater screen but TV is ok. It's wierd and annoying because I love the beauty of water but i can't ever go in it or be too close.

0points
#84

Eleutherophobia – fear of freedom.

#85

Aurophobia – fear of gold.

#86

Barophobia – fear of gravity.

#87

Zelophobia – fear of jealousy.

#88

Trypophobia – fear of holes.

#89

Arachnophobia – fear of spiders.

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
3 hours ago

My Mother, My Daughter ... My Partner ...

0points
Spheksophobia – fear of wasps.

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Evil spicy sky raisins. My one dog found out the hard way that you should not eat them

0points
#91

Hydrophobia – fear of water.

David Blue
David Blue
Community Member
6 hours ago

they dont drink water they drink watermellon

0points
#92

Thanatophobia – fear of death.

#93

Atelophobia – fear of imperfection.

#94

Pupaphobia – fear of puppets.

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I thought fear of pupae. I mean it is pretty freaky that caterpillars basically liquefy in their cocoons before transforming into moths or butterflies. But anyways, puppets are freaky too; I hate marionettes and ventriloquist dummies

0points
#95

Brontophobia – fear of thunder.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
3 hours ago

Bronthor, the lesser known brother of Thor.

0points
#96

Xerophobia – fear of dryness.

#97

Globophobia – fear of balloons.

Made You Look
Made You Look
Community Member
3 hours ago

Why I have this idk but I do

0points
Ereuthophobia – fear of blushing/red.

august is mentally unstable
august is mentally unstable
Community Member
7 minutes ago

?? why

1point
Aulophobia – fear of flutes.

#100

Oikophobia – fear of home surroundings.

#101

Pogonophobia – fear of beards.

#102

Nomophobia – fear of losing mobile phone service.

#103

Ablutophobia – fear of bathing.

#104

Chirophobia – fear of hands.

#105

Phagophobia – fear of swallowing.

ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
7 hours ago

How does that work? If you can't swallow, you can't eat. You would die.

0points
#106

Aerophobia – fear of fresh air or the movement of air—such as drafts or breezes.

#107

Emetophobia – fear of vomiting.

ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
7 hours ago

I wonder if that's by yourself or in front of others ... or both?

0points
Cibophobia – fear of food.

#109

Frigophobia – fear of being cold.

#110

Phobophobia – fear of fear.

august is mentally unstable
august is mentally unstable
Community Member
5 minutes ago

i think this is a repost, but worded differently?

1point
Halitophobia – fear of bad breath.

#112

POST
#113

#114

#115

Arithmophobia – fear of numbers.

#116

Bibliophobia – fear of books.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago

I'm glad I don't have this and I feel sad for those who do.

0points
Alektorophobia – fear of chickens or hens.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago

Chickens are adorable, little tiny dinosaurs.

0points
Amathophobia – fear of dust.

#119

Biophobia – fear of living things.

