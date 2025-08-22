ADVERTISEMENT

Pareidolia is the funny little quirk of the human brain that makes us see faces in everyday objects—a car that looks surprised, a tortilla that seems annoyed, or a leaf that’s grinning back at you.

There’s even a whole Facebook group called "Things that look like faces" that's dedicated to this phenomenon, where people share the most hilarious and unexpected examples they stumble across in daily life. We’ve gathered some of the best finds from that community to share with you, dear Pandas, because who doesn’t love spotting a random face where it absolutely shouldn’t be?

More info: Facebook

#1

Egg carton with holes resembling a face on a kitchen counter, part of objects that look like faces collection.

Things that look like faces Report

    #2

    Shoes stored in a hanging organizer resembling happy faces, a random object that looks like a face in the Facebook group.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #3

    Shadow on couch fabric resembles a face, one of many random objects that look like faces shared by Facebook group members.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #4

    Toy kitchen with random objects that look like faces, showing a surprised expression on the oven door panel.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #5

    Rock with natural patterns and cracks resembling a face posted in a Facebook group about objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #6

    Glass of red drink with ice and lime slice resembling a face, an example from random objects that look like faces group.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #7

    Hand holding a sweet potato shaped like a bird’s face, an example of objects that look like faces in this Facebook group.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #8

    Coffee foam and bubbles in a cup resembling a frog face, a random object that looks like a face shared by Facebook group members.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #9

    Red bell pepper cut in half showing seeds that resemble a shocked face, from random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #10

    Tree shaped like a face with an outstretched hand next to a wooden fence under a clear blue sky, random objects face illusion.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #11

    Close-up of a random object on metal structure that looks like a face, posted by members of a face-looking objects Facebook group.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #12

    Close-up of a jar with whipped spread resembling a face, an example from random objects that look like faces collection.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #13

    Medical device control panel with knobs and handles resembling a face, an example of random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #14

    Shadow of a bicycle on a pole creating a random object that looks like a face in a street parking area.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #15

    Pink suitcase with drawn sad face at the bottom of wooden stairs, illustrating random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #16

    Random objects that look like faces with water drops creating a happy face on a shiny kitchen faucet handle.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #17

    Blue machine panel with yellow components resembling a face, shared in a group showcasing random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #18

    Hand holding foil lid with cream shaped like a side profile face, an example of random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #19

    A burrito with a tortilla pattern and filling resembling a smiling face, part of random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #20

    Random object in liquid resembling a face with eyes and mouth, shared in a group posting random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #21

    Close-up of a hand holding a yellow fruit resembling a face, from a collection of random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #22

    Fried egg in a pan with yolk and bubbles creating a random object that looks like faces in cooking scene.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #23

    Car seatbelt latch creating a random object that looks like a face with eyes and a mouth inside a vehicle.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #24

    Wooden surface with random objects resembling a face with eyes, nose, and mouth, showcasing face-like patterns.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #25

    Burger with bacon and lettuce resembling a face with a protruding tongue, posted in a random objects that look like faces group.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #26

    Orange and white foot spa with bubbles and stickers resembling eyes, creating a random object that looks like a face.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #27

    A dried leaf on rocks with holes resembling a face, a random object posted in a face-looking Facebook group.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #28

    Colorful underwear with face-like patterns on display in a store, illustrating random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #29

    Black cylindrical object leaking foam that resembles a face with eyes and a mouth, posted in random objects looking like faces group.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #30

    Close-up of a peeled banana showing a random object that looks like a face on the fruit's surface.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #31

    Close-up of a leaf with holes resembling a face, showcasing random objects that look like faces in nature.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #32

    Close-up of a tomato slice held by a hand in a blue glove resembling a face from random objects collection.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #33

    White car with stickers on the hood resembling eyes, creating a random object that looks like a face in a parking lot.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #34

    VR headset on a desk showing a face-like arrangement of buttons and screws, a random object resembling a face.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #35

    Wooden object with bolts and strap resembling a face, illustrating random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #36

    Car pedal with holes and marks resembling a face, an example from random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #37

    Car air vents and storage compartment resembling a face posted by members of a group sharing objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #38

    Grilled meat on a plate resembling a face, illustrating random objects that look like faces shared in a Facebook group.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #39

    Two shiny pots on a stovetop with reflections that create faces, illustrating random objects looking like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #40

    Random object with bolts and a latch arranged to resemble a face posted by members of a Facebook group face lookalikes.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #41

    Cloud that looks like a face glowing orange at sunset behind a lit streetlamp in a parking lot, random objects resembling faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #42

    Packaged food item with mold spots resembling a face, illustrating objects that look like faces in the Facebook group collection.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #43

    Small snack resembling a smiling face held in an open hand, showcasing random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #44

    Random objects that look like faces shown by members of a Facebook group, featuring a device with a smile-like design.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #45

    Rusty metal object resembling a face with eyes, nose, and mouth, posted in a group about random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #46

    Blue car covered in snow resembling a face with eyes and a sad mouth among random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #47

    Roof windows arranged to resemble a face with eyes and mouth, an example of random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #48

    Sliced pickles in a cup with holes resembling a face, demonstrating random objects that look like faces.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #49

    Random object resembling a face with buttons as eyes and nose shown in a living room, from a face-lookalike collection.

    Things that look like faces Report

    #50

    Coffee cup with foam bubbles creating a random object that looks like a happy face, illustrating face-like patterns.

    Things that look like faces Report

