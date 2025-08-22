ADVERTISEMENT

Pareidolia is the funny little quirk of the human brain that makes us see faces in everyday objects—a car that looks surprised, a tortilla that seems annoyed, or a leaf that’s grinning back at you.

There’s even a whole Facebook group called "Things that look like faces" that's dedicated to this phenomenon, where people share the most hilarious and unexpected examples they stumble across in daily life. We’ve gathered some of the best finds from that community to share with you, dear Pandas, because who doesn’t love spotting a random face where it absolutely shouldn’t be?

More info: Facebook