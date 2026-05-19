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There’s a category of people who, for whatever reason, refuse to take no for an answer—and that’s not the compliment they think it is. They’ll go out of their way to get what they want, making everyone’s lives miserable in the process. Sometimes you just wish someone would finally put them in their place.

Well, this Redditor did. Working as a mechanic, he found himself dealing with one of the rudest, most entitled customers you could imagine. The guy just wouldn’t quit, so he decided to teach him a lesson he never saw coming. Read the full story below.

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One customer had become pretty well-known at a repair shop, and unfortunately, not in a good way

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

So when he finally crossed the line, the mechanic on duty decided it was time to put him in his place

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Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ALTEREDSNAPS (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: u/ZZZ-Top

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The worker’s clever revenge plan left the veteran stranded in the desert with his truck badly damaged after a 5-foot drop, forcing him to call rescue services

As the mechanic explained in his story, the entitled man had been showing up at the shop for a while, demanding cheap services and using his veteran status to guilt-trip people into helping him.

He also allegedly behaved in a racist way toward the workers, which made the situation even worse. According to the poster, the man would try to fix his own truck, mess it up even more, and then expect the shop to repair it for practically nothing.

The mechanic’s boss, named G in the post, usually agreed to work on the veteran’s truck after hours or when nobody else was around. When asked why his boss would go to such lengths for someone like that, the mechanic wrote in the comments: “I honestly want to have a chat with G about it, my guess is they all played some kind of sports in high school and have some kind of old boys’ relationship.”

So when the man approached him demanding that his truck be fixed, the worker calmly told him that his boss was out of town and would deal with it when he got back. Unfortunately, the customer couldn’t take no for an answer and allegedly decided to follow the mechanic home.

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It might seem extreme that someone would go that far just to get free repair services. But as The Guardian puts it, “depending on the context, anger can make us brave or reckless.” Studies have also shown that anger can increase risk-seeking behavior and affect decision-making, leading people to underestimate how badly a situation could end.

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The veteran definitely didn’t seem to think that far ahead before following the mechanic. But the repairman had a plan.

He contacted a friend who lived a few miles away in the desert and asked him to act as backup. Then, he took a rough desert route, knowing the man’s already-damaged truck would not be able to handle the terrain. The customer followed anyway and drove straight into the trap.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Research suggests that when people are furious, they may feel more energized to attack the person they blame or fight back in some way. They can even feel excited by thoughts of revenge or punishment.

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Campbell and Muncer also found that men can see expressing anger as a way to regain control over a situation. That might help explain why the veteran decided to follow the mechanic instead of simply walking away.

In this case, it’s possible the veteran was caught up in his own rage, or there may have been something deeper going on. Solara Mental Health notes that PTSD can make it difficult for veterans to adjust to civilian life, and that it may come with other struggles, including depression, anxiety, or thoughts of harming themselves or others.

Of course, none of that excuses the way the customer treated the mechanic or the shop workers. Luckily, the repairman was able to think quickly and get himself out of the situation. His plan left the rude customer with a very damaged truck and, hopefully, a lesson he won’t forget anytime soon.

The post received 12k upvotes, with many readers supporting the poster’s actions. How would you have handled this kind of situation? Let us know in the comments.

Commenters were shocked that the veteran tried to follow the mechanic home, but many were also amused to see him get what he deserved

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