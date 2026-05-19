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Holding hands is one of the simplest human gestures, yet it can carry an astonishing emotional weight. It can calm fear, express protection, communicate love without words, or bridge distances that have existed for years. Between fathers and sons, however, that gesture often disappears with age, replaced by handshakes, nods, silence, or the unspoken assumption that affection no longer needs physical expression. That is what makes photographer Valery Poshtarov’s project "Father and Son" feel so unexpectedly powerful. In his portraits, grown men who have not touched each other tenderly in years, sometimes decades, are asked to simply hold hands again. The result reveals emotions that many of them never learned how to articulate out loud.

What began as a deeply personal idea, photographing his 95-year-old grandfather holding hands with his own father, slowly evolved into an international portrait series exploring masculinity, intimacy, heritage, and emotional vulnerability across generations.

More info: poshtarov.net | Instagram | book