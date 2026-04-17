And just maybe, they’d understand why the Redditors below felt perfectly justified sharing their stories of petty revenge against the worst customers they’ve encountered. We’ve rounded up some of the most satisfying ones for your reading pleasure.

Maybe then people would appreciate the saint-like patience of a server who’s been on their feet all day, still managing to smile through endless complaints . Maybe they’d think twice before judging the retail worker who’s endured one insult too many.

Everyone should try working at least one day in customer service —if they never have. There’s no better way to truly understand what employees deal with on a daily basis.

#1 When I worked in a catering hall, I would crop dust while passing through tables with a big smile on my face before swiftly exiting before the smell reached their nostrils.

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#2 I used to get so many groups of middle aged women who were soooo rude. I would bring the check and let them know I took the liberty of adding the senior discount for them, no ID needed, you’re sooo welcome and have a great day. They never liked that lol.

#3 When I was a bartender about two jobs ago, I had this guy who would come in probably once a month and always sit at the bar and chat my ear off. He would have gin martinis and like try to get me to give him a better price or try to haggle with me to discount his bill. Try to get Tanqueray 10 out of me for the price of regular Tanqueray and [stuff] like that and he'd rack up a bill that was like almost always around $80-$100 and then he'd like slip me a $5 bill at the end and be like "We're cool right?"



So one time he comes in and he gives me his CD cuz he likes to make music. "I just made this album, you should check it out." He says. It was really bad. like really REALLY bad music. So the next time he came in I played the CD at the bar when it got busy. Everyone else sitting at the bar was like, "This music is so terrible, you should change it."

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#4 I used to work at the admissions desk of a museum in a big city. One evening, before closing time, this harried-looking businessman walks in and asks directions to a restaurant that was about a 5-minute walk away. As I collected my thoughts so I can give him the best directions possible, he suddenly yelled in my face "IF YOU DON'T KNOW, JUST SAY SO!!!".



I put on my best smile, assured the [jerk] that I did, indeed, know exactly how to get there, then proceeded to send him on a hellish route in the opposite direction.



Slept like a baby that night.

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#5 I worked in a four star hotel, and if I had an annoying guest, they got one of two room types.



One set of rooms was right near our indoor pool, full of screaming children. The other set was partially underground because our hotel was built on a slight incline, and were known to be quite cold during winter, and full of bugs in the summer.



The pool adjacent rooms were also useful for the rude big time business man who wanted a room near the lobby, since they were the closest rooms we had.

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#6 Had a very rude lady who was with a date that looked about the same age. Came time to card for drinks, asked to see his ID (he was mid twenties) she took hers out assuming I would ask to see hers as well. I told her “oh, I don’t need to see yours”. It was so satisfying to see her process that I thought she looked so much older than her date.



It was probably the meanest thing I’ve ever done, but she had been there 5 minutes and already been a complete [jerk] to everyone in her path. No regrets.

#7 It's been a very long time, but I still remember this six top of women being very rude and obnoxious the whole time they were there. Constantly complaining and sending food back that there was nothing wrong with. Towards the end of the meal they did the typical "what are you going to give us since we were unhappy" shpeil, so I decided to give free desserts to all the tables around them for having to deal with them, loudly apologizing to them for having to sit through that. The stares I got were worth it.

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#8 I had a nightmare table that was rude, ran me around all night and then stiffed me on top of it. They forgot their parking garage ticket on the table when they left. That baby went straight in the garbage. They came back and looked all over for, it was enjoyable to watch. If you don't have your parking ticket to exit the garage you pay the max amount to park which was like $30.

#9 Being a French waitress in a French restaurant in London, I would sometimes pretend to be polite while the rudest customers would leave. They would think I was saying Goodbye Come Back Soon, instead I was smilingly saying Goodbye Never Come back, in French.

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#10 This girl asked for some hotsauce with her sandwich. It wasn't clear which kind she wanted so I said, "Sure! Would you like buffalo sauce or something more like tabasco or sriracha..?" And she IN THE SNOTTIEST AND MOST CONDESCENDING VOICE replied, "Um, tabasco. Duh." As she rolled her eyes and laughed to her friends.



So I went into the back and poured our super hot ghost pepper sauce into the little tabasco bottle and brought it out to her. She coated her entire sandwich with it.



I watched as she took a singular bite of her sandwich. I brought her a box at the end of their meal.

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#11 Every time a bad parent came in to the bookstore where I worked. Snap at your kid for something innocent? Let me show him to the kids’ joke books. Your name for the next few hours is “Knock Knock.”

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#12 I have one sabotage story.



I was working in the kitchen one night when an employee who had walked out and left us in a huge bind had the [audacity] to come in and order food. This guy was a total jerk and always talked down to me when i was training him because I was younger than him.



He ordered a burger with no onion. So I put SO much onion powder on it. I could see him open the bun several times from the kitchen.



With any luck, he thought he was literally going crazy.

#13 Now, I (kind of) cringe when I think back to this moment, but enough was enough. Back in high school I worked weekends in this small Mom and Pop diner. We would get lots of weekenders, as this small town was desirable for cabin get-away folks, and these people in general [are the worst].



So, this family of four, Mom, Dad, and two slovenly girls (entire family had no couth, tipped poorly, and quickly became hated), came in EVERY weekend. And EVERY weekend their child monsters would order chocolate shakes and giant sodas. And EVERY time, they would greedily reach up and try to grab them off my tray causing me to almost loose my balance and spill. I tried to be polite and make comments like “uh oh girls! That might make me spill!” or “ladies, let me so we don’t have an accident” and so on and so on. Parents couldn’t take a hint. So I started to directly tell them “please have your daughters wait so I don’t lose my balance and spill”. Nothing.



Well, one day enough was enough. Those little trolls reached up with both hands and, oops! I “lost” my balance and both of them ended up wearing their ice cream. 14 years later I still have no regrets.

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#14 Someone called requesting an invoice faxed. Then they called again about 10 times in 15 minutes asking why they hadn't received it yet.



I faxed them a copy on the hour every hour for the next day or two.

#15 Grocery cart getter here. If I saw someone put a cart in front of their car instead of walking the 15 feet to put it away I would grab my line of carts and block them in. I would proceed to take the longest time ever to gather their cart while pretending not to notice them sitting in a running vehicle.

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#16 I work at a fireworks store, and 98% of the time I am the only employee in the store. Every now and then I would have customers that are very rude and ask to speak to a manager, so I say "Okay, Ill go get the manager." Then I duck down behind the counter, put a hat on that says "MANAGER" And stand back up, and ask what seems to be the problem.

I also have "BOSS" Just incase they would like to speak to someone higher up.

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#17 I work in a paint store. For some reason it is a misconception that we are also interior decorators... Often we get middle aged ladies coming in with large pieces of furniture and demanding we find them colours that coordinate with it. Most of these ladies are horribly rude and pissy when I explain that I can give them my opinion but I suggest they hire a interior decorator if they want a professional. That's when I intentionally sell them on [messed] up colours. "This puke green is a the perfect blend of warm undertones and soft overtones for this chunk of couch you've brought in. As a feature colour I suggest this soft purple. It compliments the green perfectly and will add character to your living room."

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#18 I once had a table complain to me that I said “Hi guys!” instead of “Hello sir. Hello madam.” This was in a 50s-style burger place and definitely not in some formal steakhouse kind of place. For context, I should also point out that at this place, every server was expected to vocalize some sort of greeting as guests arrived and some form of goodbye and thank you as they left. So what do all of my coworkers end up doing repeatedly and pointedly as this particular couple leaves? “Bye guys!” “Have a great day guys!” “Come back soon you guys!” etc. The husband was amused and laughed while the wife, the one who had complained to me, was less amused.

#19 I had this incredibly rude lady come into my restaurant once. I work at a cafeteria style BBQ joint where you go up to the counter, order your meats, and the meat guy cuts them for you and places them on your tray. (Or, wrapped in foil and bagged up for to go orders). Then you move down and order your sides, then at the end, order drinks/desserts and Pay at the register.



First off, this lady was just ignorant. She didn't understand the process, but was bossing everyone around like she did. While the meat guy was cutting the meats of the person in front of her, she was like "EXCCCUUUUUSE MEEEE, I'm right here, I have a to go order, are you going to help me or what??" My meat guy patiently explained the concept waiting your turn, and she huffed and crossed her arms. Each time the lady in front of her ordered something else, the rude lady would roll her eyes and sigh loudly.



Finally, when it was her turn, she loudly exclaimed "it's about TIME" and began ordering her meat. That was an experience all in itself, as she tried to order a whole chicken (we sell leg quarters, which is a leg and a thigh) and when the meat guy explained this she was like "FINE, 4 'leg quarter's isn't that what a whole chicken is?". My meat guy had kind of had it and sweetly said, "Well, ma'am, not really, since there will be no breasts, and I have yet to come across a chicken with 4 legs".



Anyways... The rest of the time she was ordering, she was difficult and rude. The marbled brisket was too fatty, the lean wasn't fatty enough..... She bitched about us not having fries, and demanded we make her sides of BBQ sauce even though there's a condiment counter for customers to get their own.



After she paid, she left her debit card on the counter.



Now, normally, when this happens, we'll hold on to the card for a couple days in case the customer calls. I waited a couple hours, then called the bank listed on the card, and gave them her name and card number.



The bank told me they were cancelling the card and mailing her a new one. The next day she showed up and tells me rudely that I "forgot" to give her her credit card back (of course, it's my fault)



I handed her the card but then told her sweetly, "Ma'am, I'm afraid the card will be no good to you. I called your bank to report a lost card and they said they were cancelling it and sending you a new one."



She flipped, saying that she NEEDED her card RIGHT NOW.



Sorry.... Not my problem.

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#20 I worked for several years making snow cones in an amusement park. I get that it’s hot and people hate waiting in line, but come on. We’re working as fast as we can.



Whenever we got obnoxious customers, the ones that want to cut the line and absolutely need extra syrup, on 6 different cones, in multiple flavors, plus verbally [harassing] my kids? Oh, they got extra. We were constantly making new snow, but in 90-degree weather, the stuff that’s been sitting a few minutes in the box gets wet, compared to the fresh snow. Now normally, we push the wet snow into the bottom of the cup, drain it, flavor it, pack fresh snow on top and flavor it again. Every bite would be sweet and unmelted. But act like a [jerk], we’d give you nothing but wet ice, plus extra extra extra syrup. Sometimes, they’d even cheer you on as you poured the syrup.



They’d walk away thinking that they’d “won”, meanwhile, we knew that in fewer than five minutes, you’d be wearing the cone, because it was so full.

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#21 Sometimes I’ll say “sorry for your weight” to impatient people instead of “sorry for your wait”



If you put just enough emphasis on “weight” you’ll sometimes get a quick little questioning eyebrow furl. You have to be nice and cheery to them though so they only think you said “weight” for a split second before they think “no they’re very nice they wouldn’t say that.”

#22 The only time I ever "[messed] with" someone's food...I still kind of feel bad about it but this was like 8 years ago now. Crazy breakfast rush at this cafe, and I get called over by a veteran server to talk to a terrible table. They had her pretty much in tears, and this was someone who never broke so I knew it was bad. I get to the table, and they are absolutely terrible, etc etc, you know the types. This is a huge blast rush spot and I DO NOT have time to drag this out. In the course of our conversation I figure out that 1 free almond croissant will make this all go away. I speed back to the kitchen, thank God there is literally 1 left in the entire place. I am moving very quickly to get it in to the toaster oven. Too quickly, it turns out, and both halves slide off the plate and, of course, land stick side down on the kitchen mats. I stare at them for a second, scoop them up, spin around to see if anyone else in the kitchen is watching (they aren't), put them back on the plate and in to the toaster oven.



A few minutes later I drop the croissant off at the table. Sure enough, problem solved. Table calms down. I never did that again but in that moment I just couldn't deal with going back and telling them the 1 thing that would fix everything was 86'd.

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#23 My first job ever was at La Madeline when I was 15. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the restaurant, it's a chain of spruced up cafeteria style French food...quiches, soups, salads, sandwiches, roast chicken, and LOTS of baked goods. The worst I ever did was give full fat caesar dressing to snooty ladies who asked for low fat or the full fat tomato soup instead of the low fat version.



A few years later, in my barista days, I learned about barista's revenge. If you were a [jerk] to us at the register then you automatically got decaf. The catch was if a [jerk] ordered decaf then I still gave them decaf. I was not willing to potentially risk someone's health because I was annoyed they were rude.

#24 My first job out of HS was a grocery store cashier. This [jerk] came through my line and was just horrible. Yelling at me for bagging things like shampoo with deodorant, or cold cut ham with cold cut cheese. Stupid [stuff] that literally no one else would mind.



So when she wasn't looking I bagged her chicken breasts with her bread and eggs. Bread on bottom, eggs in the middle, and a big ole bag of leaky chicken bits right on top to hide it all. I hope she turned purple when she saw it. I quit shortly after, it wasn't for me.

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#25 When you get a rude person on take out.



Take the paper wrapped straw, hold it in your fist with your thumb on the top of it, then jam it onto the counter. It will crack the straw on the inside. When they take the first few sips it will be fine, but when the liquid gets below the crack they can't suck anymore. By that time they are long past it being worth it to turn around. Then what you are going to call and complain for a hole in your straw? Yes…petty.

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#26 I used to work in a store that had a "seniors day" where anyone over 55 got 10% off. We didn't have to check IDs or anything. If I had anyone who was rude and obviously under 55, I would end off the transaction with "and because it's seniors day, you get 10% off!" And watch them cringe.

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#27 When a group of annoying college-aged no-tip brunchers come in I take the ids of everyone in the group for booze....except the 'prettiest' one. And just leave her to wonder about it.

#28 I used to work at a big box retail hardware chain. Late at night they cut staffing so there was only a handfull of us in a huge facility. I had a very rude customer screaming at me saying "I demand service! Nobody is here to give me service and wait on me" this was in the electrical department at one end of the store, she was looking for a basic light switch cover, what just so happened to be in the aisle we were in right next to us. Now before I could point to them right next to her she unloaded on me how incompetent we were and blah blah. On her high horse she started talking down about how retail employees are idiots and cant do their job right anyways.



Im not the kind of person to get offended, rather I look forward to these situations. So I kindly told the lady I was sorry for the inconvenience and gave her directions to the other end of the store and told her they moved switch plates to building materials in the last aisle to the left. Happy to get service, she walked away satisfied. I called ahead to my coworker at the end of the store and explained I was sending a special customer to him. This is our lingo for game time. When she got to him, he redirected her back to the garden department, that was on the opposite side of the store at the front end, where the 3rd coworker was waiting, to send her back to me. Infuriatred once again but with a shocked and horrid look as she seen me standing in the same spot, pointing to the switch plates. She quietly picked a few off the shelf with a defeated look. Later we got a "coaching" from the shift supervisor, as was standard practice for customer complaints. He had a hard time keeping a straight face during the process.

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#29 Working as a computer technician. I would do little things if customers were rude or hateful towards me. I would do things like delete their saved passwords and reset their preferred programs. People would never catch on to little things like that.

#30 Semi-regular bar guest who was kind of entitled and annoying complained about the cosmo I served her, asking me "when are you going to give me the rest of it?"





Now, I usually free pour in the interest of saving time, but this drink was effectively only an ounce shy of the rim. I'm not sure I could've given her more without it spilling, especially with a stemmed glass. I knew I hadn't shorted her.





So I offered to remake it for her, grabbed my tin, jigger, all the ingredients (even our recipe book, although I knew the ingredients anyway), and I painstakingly made a huge show of making an exactly correct Cosmo in front of her.





Turns out, I had overpoured! I was distraught, and nearly threw myself before this woman, prostrate, to beg for forgiveness, and lament my incompetence. I assured her, very sternly, that I would never make such a transgression ever again, and that she could rest assured she'd never get anything besides a *perfect* Cosmopolitan from me from now on.





She began to protest and insist that it was fine, but I wouldn't be moved. I snatched that abomination of an overpoured drink away before it could further taint her dining experience. Instead, I handed it to another of my guests, who so selflessly agreed to accept the drink, free of charge.





She stopped complaining after that.

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#31 I’m not sure if it really counts (and it’s the only thing I can really think of off the top of my head) but I was working a busy Saturday night. I had a full 6 table section as well as a 6 top and a 4 top in two other sections so I was running around to say the very least. I had a needy table of four middle aged women, complained about their food and their drinks, they were loud and disruptive, just... basically awful.



When they finally left after two and a half hours, I realized that one of the women at the table had left her fancy umbrella.



I stayed very dry during our spring storms last week.

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#32 I worked at a chain restaurant for awhile that has very popular free "unlimited" cheesy biscuits.



(People would really get their panties in a bunch over these biscuits. "Hi welcome to-" "TWO WATERS AND CHEESY BISCUITS QUICK")





Anyway when people would piss me off by being rude or complaining to get stuff for free; I would pick the old, hard biscuits from earlier even if there was a tray of fresh biscuits. And nice tables would get the best biscuits.

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#33 Family came in 10 minutes before we closed and said they'd eat quickly (haven't heard that before). An hour late I walk up to their table with the smelliest garbage can I can find and ask if I can get anything out of their way. They left after giving me disgusted looks.

#34 When I worked in a deli, there was always very rude and demanding people. I would gently squeeze the package before handing it over and wishing them to have a nice day. Make your stupid sandwich with your deformed ham now, [jerk].

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#35 I work as a manager in a supermarket chain. A few years ago when I was still on check outs, I’d started to get incredibly sick of people not unpacking their baskets and expecting me to reach over the counter, or reach in when they lift it up onto the unpacking space, to unpack it for them. I’m short, I stand on my toes just to move bags that I’ve packed closer to the customer, let alone if I need to lean over the counter. It’s honestly awful for our backs when it becomes regular.



I’d reached a breaking point with a regular that always stared at me blankly when I’d ask her to unpack, or she’d always be talking on her phone while being served (an ENTIRE other pet peeve). While she was distracted on her phone, I flipped her basket completely upside down to empty it. The eggs broke, bananas and bread were crushed, a light globe was smashed, but she was completely oblivious. Scanned them all, packed them, she paid and went on her way. The next time I served her, she unpacked her basket.



I now do this to every customer that snorts when I ask them to unpack or are too busy on their phone to hear me ask. They almost always unpack the next time.



I. Am. Short. Unpack your baskets.

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#36 Carrying a large server tray of double stacked covered plates (with metal covers) at a very nice restaurant. A guest is standing in front of the kitchen exit and I can't sneak past. I politely asked them to move several times and was brushed off. After a bit of standing there and not really being able to back up since I was already out the door. I simply moved forward and knocked the guy right in the head with the tray. It was a solid thud and they sat down after that. Never did complain.

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#37 Inspired by something I actually saw on Reddit a few years back -



I was working the bar alone on a really busy night and was getting plenty of the usual money-wavers and people shouting at me to serve them next. But the one that really took the cake was a guy who threw his card at me when I had my back turned. I grabbed the card and put it in my tip jar, and didn't serve him until he'd apologised.



I think the original commenter I saw had put the card in the bin, but hell if I was going to dig through the bin to take his card out afterwards.

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#38 I had a customer complain that her coffee was too cold. It was literally a fresh pot. She put a lot of creamer in it. Shrugged it off and this time ran hot water into the cup to make it warm, then poured another cup. Still not good enough (again, she put creamer in it) So. I went back, filled up a new cup with hot water, dumped half of it out, filled up the rest with decaf. That was hot enough for her! Enjoy your bean water.

#39 I haven't been a server for a long, long time, but I still remember the 4-top that came in during our Friday night bar rush (I worked graveyard and when the bars closed at 2:00, we always got a bunch of drunks in for their post-drinking food). The 2 women and 1 guy were decent, but the other guy kept poking me in my side when I'd pour coffee. I told him repeatedly that he was going to wear his coffee if he didn't stop. Then after a poke, I told him if he did it ONE MORE TIME, he'd be wearing it. Well, of course, he reached up and poked me that one last time. So I poured coffee in his lap. This was before the McDonald's hot coffee lawsuit, naturally. The two women always made sure to sit in my section after that. Without the poker.

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#40 I waited on this old couple one time. She ordered coffee. When I went to set the drinks down along with the creamers, the way I had things balanced on my other hand, I couldn't grab the cup by the handle, so I grabbed it from around the rim, fingers down away from the actual rim though. (We didn't use trays. You had to learn how balance in your hands. I can carry 3 full size glasses in just one hand)



Anyways in a very nasty tone, the man [complained] about how my hand touched the rim and demanded a new cup for his wife. While I totally understand wanting a new cup as how I had to set it down was not ideal. It was my fault for the way I set everything up in my hands. However he didn't have to be so nasty about it.



I took that cup back to the dish area and grabbed a new one. Before I poured the coffee in, I rubbed both palms of my hands all over and inside the new cup. I delivered it with silent satisfaction. Most guests don't realize just how clean servers hands are, especially if they work for a chain with strict corporate rules. I developed hand eczema due to the frequent hand washing with high alcohol content soap used in the back of the house.

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#41 It was a tiny victory. I worked at a sandwich shop right down the street from our local high school. One glorious day, I was unable to navigate the crowd of teenagers in the pickup area. To make it out to the lobby, so I asked a member of our football team if he could catch his sub. He nodded, smiled, put his hands up for a catch, then turned away. He caught his sub alright. Right upside his head.

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#42 Lady demanded stuff from the child menu (12 and under, please!) over and over. I finally realized it was really silly to argue over a rule on a menu. So we just charged her for a double side (close to adult entree cost at this point), and we've done it ever since. Easy fix to a common problem.

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#43 If a customer is getting rude or obnoxious their buzz gets ruined. I serve complimentary cocktails to gamers. If they get snotty their screwdriver becomes a glass of orange juice.

#44 I used to work at Arby’s when I was in high school. Whenever a customer was extra rude in the drive-thru I would fill their drinks with extra ice and not hand it to them until everything else was finished with so that they would drive away before having a chance to notice.

#45 My petty revenge for jerks used to be to steam their latte extra extra hot so they’d burn their tongue on the first sip and not be able to enjoy the rest of it.

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#46 I have been known to find email addresses and sign them up for obnoxious newsletter chains about diseases.

#47 I work at Girl Scouts, when a troop mom comes in to buy like a hundred badges and is rude to me or my staff I make sure to shake the bag real good and get those badges all mixed up and out of order. It’s the Girl Scout way.

#48 Years ago when I worked at Subway (early 90s), the store did their own delivery. An Army base was close by and they were the majority of deliveries. Customers would get pissy and complain sometimes they didn’t get enough jalapeños the last time they ordered, and dangit, they want to breathe fire. So I would pour some juice and tons of seeds from the jalapeño bin on the bread. The following week they would call and ask for light jalapeños.

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#49 I shake their beer as I’m bagging it, especially the ones that are clearly road sodas.



ETA: I work at a liquor store, former server though!

#50 22 years ago when I worked at Steak n Shake I would do things like pack cups with ice before filling them, smash their burgers with my thumbs while assembling them. When they would complain about "not enough extra ....." I would triple the size of the sandwich with whatever it was...usually pickles.



As much as a customer would motivate me to actually [mess] (meaning making it not safe to eat) with their food, I never did. Though I did say the line occasionally "Are you sure you want me to make/serve you food after speaking to me like that?".

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#51 I worked as a cashier, and if someone was being particularly condescending I would push my thumb into any soft produce they were buying so it had a big bruise on it. That showed 'em.

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#52 If you pressed enter a few times on the cash register, the same item would show up twice in the receipt without actually changing the total price. So if i scan 5 items for $10 and pressed enter like 15 times then the last scanned item would show up twice. So 6 items would "scan" but the total would still only be $50.



The people pay the right amount but it's hilarious to see them looking at the receipts outside and trying to work out the math and counting their items in the bag.



Edit: Only for people who try to steal stuff.

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#53 It is unbelievably easy for me to waive things like late fees or contract fees. If a customer is nice, or at the very least, not abraisive, it will often get them out of paying extra. If you are rude to me I will not offer to waive anything.

#54 All of these stories are so wholesome!



My most used treatment for [bad] customers would be to tell the kitchen staff to make their dishes with just a little less food. The restaurant was an Italian place so it didn’t work with pizza or sandwich orders, but [bad] people always used to order pasta.



The pastas came with a side salad, if it was dinner time, and we usually toss our salads unless asked for the dressing on the side. When the [jerks] were fat, I would always ask back of house to put dressing on the side and would go back and pour the dressing myself into the cup- giving them far less dressing than salad. Then I would make myself disappear for just long enough after delivering the salad that they wouldn’t have enough time to ask for more before their food came out. The rest of the meal I would be overly polite to them and go out of my way to make sure their drinks were topped and everything. I always thought the trick was to make them hate the place just a bit in the beginning but have them leave happier. Kind of stupid looking back on it, but it’s the little things that make the night go by faster.

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#55 Not a server, but I witnessed the simplest form of revenge today and I think y’all will appreciate it. I’m at the post office. This she beast in front of me is just the absolute rudest to the poor postal worker for no reason. She came in with an attitude and threw the letter at him. “I need some kind of proof this makes it out of here.” It was very clearly just a letter in an envelope. She could have gone with certified mail. She could have gone with first class shipping. I ship various things for my business so I’m aware of pricing. The postal worker tells her, “It will cost $9.45 for proof of shipping.” He shipped it one day priority. She angrily paid it, didn’t question it and left. That’s what you get for being a jerk.

#56 Working in a call center, we will often be overly nice and cheerful to unhappy callers. They either turn it around, or if they are genuinely rude, it annoys the [hell] out of them and they can't claim that we were rude.



It truly is the small things.

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#57 Having a conversation on your phone and ignoring me? I'm going to ask you every single question imaginable as loudly as I can. Do you want paper or plastic? Single or double bagged? How many items do you want in each bag? How will you be paying? Do you want us to load your groceries in your cart? I hope the rest of your day is as pleasant as you are.

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#58 Car sales, after selling them a new car I'd drive it up for delivery and most definitely let one rip to be the first to fill the car with my pleasant aroma.

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#59 Kind of customer service. I install fiber internet in people's homes.



If you're rude or otherwise un-nice to me I leave your wifi password the default on the modem which is a random string of 12 letters and numbers.

#60 This happened by accident, but a lesson was taught nonetheless. There was a table that had been camping for at least an hour, with the kids running around wild. They were asked to be careful. Nothing. They were crop dusted. Nothing.



So we spent an hour ducking and weaving around their demon spawn.



I was carrying a large tray with four meals on one hand and another plate on the other. Not really able to duck out of the way of anything. So naturally I notice a kid (8-10yr old) running straight at me. Not looking where he’s going. Only one thing I could do, cuz I wasn’t about to risk dumping $200 worth of food on an innocent table, or worse, myself. I braced myself for impact.



What happened in the next 3 seconds still is replayed in my mind occasionally, and never fails to bring a smile to my face. Kid slams into me (6”, 200+lb). My knee to his thigh, my hip to his shoulder, his face right into my ribs. He goes down in pain. Food is safe, not a French fry dropped. At this point I make eye contact with the table that spawned this little [jerk]. I shrug in the most “whatever” way possible, step over the child and continue to deliver the food.

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#61 Not truly malicious, but this old lady came to my work as I was in the copy center and was deeply offended that I used the term "yeah". She told me thats rude and to say "yes". I then proceeded to answer all her questions and every question from other customers around her and behind her with yeah strictly to see her get steamed. It was glorious and did not affect anybody but her.

#62 Not crazy malicious, but I worked at a pizza place for a while.



My buddies came in about 5 minutes before closing, ordered a pizza and planned on eating it there.



There were 4 of them, and they were barely able to scrounge enough cash between 3 of them to pay for the pizza.



Now I get to undo about 30-45 minutes of cleaning to make this pizza. I'm as careful as possible so I get as little dirty as I possibly can. As the pizza is in the oven, I go talk to the owner and run my petty idea of getting back at them passed him. He gives me the green light. (He knew they were my friends, and 2 of them were regulars he knew)



Their pizza comes out of the oven, and I cut it into 3 very uneven pizzas and proceed to serve it to the 4 of them.



The guy who didn't pay is about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds, with a decent bit of muscle. One of the others is a tad shorter, and tad lighter, but still large.



They take the 2 largest pieces, and leave the other 2 to squabble over the final piece. There was much whining, and a bunch of spilled red peppers (on accident of course), but it was very worth it.

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#63 When I have a particularly rude table and they're chugging their water I'll sometimes put a splash of tonic in there so it tastes just a bit off. It tends to slow them down quite a bit.

#64 When I worked at a casino, I had to watch the food counter for a few minutes. A terribly rude woman demanded food. When she asked for a Pepsi, I said, "Of course ma'am, a Diet Pepsi." She went red and insisted on a regular. "Of course.".

#65 I only have so much mental bandwidth while I’m bartending, so I purposely keep my eyes down while making drinks until I have enough memory open for the next order.



But inevitably, guests approach the bar and (whether or not they’re up next) state their bar order at me. But since I’m not looking at them and it’s usually loud enough for plausible deniability, I just pretend I was too in-the-zone to hear.



(I absolutely hear every one of them.)



And then when it’s their turn, I look up with my most genuine, hospitable smile, and I ask, “What can I get for you?”.

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#66 I also like pretending to not know about certain booze or dishes they ask for that are off menu. Especially if they repeatedly ask for off menu things.



"Let me go check with the bartender/chef!" Take care of other tables for 5 minutes. Come back.



Me: "Sorry we dont have that"



Guest: "Well do you have x?"



Me: "Let me go check!"



Guest: "No wait ----"



Me: already gone.

#67 It was policy at a pizza shop I worked at a few years ago to tuck napkins into the side of the box before sending a pizza out. If someone happened to be rude to me, I'd simply tuck one less napkin than they needed into the side of their box.



It worked pretty well because most people came in groups, it was rare to get a customer show up on their own. So a rude couple would only get one napkin.



It's the little things.