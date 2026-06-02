“Miscarriage Is Not An Excuse”: 67 Of The Worst Things Someone’s Boss Ever Said To Them
bad-crazy-things-boss-saidHaving a job typically means working for someone, which does come with the understanding that this someone can tell you what to do. However, there is a pretty fine line between a work policy or assignment and a boss just being horrible.
So we’ve gathered some of the worst, most entitled, unhinged and just toxic things people’s bosses have ever said to them. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some second-hand anger, upvote the best ones and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments down below.
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Should've asked her if she'd do the same to a dying family member
Who’s the boss now?
Boss wrote “thief” on my check. Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I dealt with it. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had "THIEF" boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?
Never told a boss off like this. And it felt amazing.
This was my boss's response to me calling in sick. What should I do I can’t find a cover? I thought it was his job to manage the schedule and covers.
Thought my boss was playing and April fools day joke.
He was not.
Boss texted day before we have to work at 10am on mother's day. He set my shift to 4:30 originally, so I made plans to volunteer tomorrow morning and he just tells me this not even 24 hours before.
Boss wants me to “make up” work day I’m missing because im flying back from a work trip. Boss (well-known influencer) travels a lot and I had to accompany her on a trip. The flight is 14+ hours and she booked my return trip on a weekday. She wants me to either work in the flight or come in on the weekend to “make up” for the missed day. This is after I worked 20 straight days with no days off on this trip. And no, I’m not a personal assistant. PSA - don’t work for influencers.
My boss just told us we need to give them our home IP address. We don’t work from home. There’s really no reason they should be asking for this. This is an outlandish thing to ask for, right?
Boss lady at the liquor store has absolutely no chill.