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bad-crazy-things-boss-saidHaving a job typically means working for someone, which does come with the understanding that this someone can tell you what to do. However, there is a pretty fine line between a work policy or assignment and a boss just being horrible.

So we’ve gathered some of the worst, most entitled, unhinged and just toxic things people’s bosses have ever said to them. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some second-hand anger, upvote the best ones and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments down below.