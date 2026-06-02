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bad-crazy-things-boss-saidHaving a job typically means working for someone, which does come with the understanding that this someone can tell you what to do. However, there is a pretty fine line between a work policy or assignment and a boss just being horrible.

So we’ve gathered some of the worst, most entitled, unhinged and just toxic things people’s bosses have ever said to them. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some second-hand anger, upvote the best ones and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments down below.

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#1

Manager telling employee miscarriage not an excuse to miss work

Crashbox50 Report

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    #2

    Worst things a boss said about breastfeeding accommodations at work

    toobusyforthat.24 Report

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    #3

    Worst things a boss said about emotional leave for losing a pet

    piratepegspretties Report

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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should've asked her if she'd do the same to a dying family member

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    #4

    Screenshot of a text conversation with a boss showing a harsh response about mourning and quitting work

    Who’s the boss now?

    tylerro2 Report

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    #5

    Close-up of a note with the word thief written on a Santander Bank document

    Boss wrote “thief” on my check. Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I dealt with it. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had "THIEF" boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?

    OriginalNotice7957 Report

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    #6

    Text message exchange where employee quits after boss denies Thanksgiving time off and insists on working

    Never told a boss off like this. And it felt amazing.

    frenzzzykid Report

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    #7

    Boss demands unpaid weekend work for career benefit

    liarsoflinkedin Report

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    #8

    Boss makes harsh comment about anorexia at work

    weirdassfishes Report

    10points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was it actually anorexia, or something else?

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    #9

    Boss asks employee to try on bikinis for wife, highlighting worst things a boss has said.

    akselmeyers Report

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    #10

    Boss says employee can work holidays due to no family

    anonymous Report

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    #11

    Boss's unfair pay justification citing family status

    kris_bryant14 Report

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    #12

    Boss insisting company matters more than family in worst boss quotes

    Ducatirules Report

    10points
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    #13

    Boss responds to raise request by saying employee should be grateful for their job

    Interesting_Wing_461 Report

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    #14

    Workplace lies and unfair accusations after car accident

    StoicSioux Report

    9points
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    #15

    Boss demands faster work despite food poisoning from young waitress

    Squishmitt6 Report

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    #16

    Boss admitting to hiring based on appearance, not qualifications

    kaliara Report

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    #17

    Boss quote about hiring people with a difficult past and fewer complaints

    w3rehamster Report

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    #18

    Sales manager dismissing employee's grief over lost cat after operation

    deleted Report

    8points
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    #19

    Employee told not allowed two weeks off wedding, example of worst boss remarks.

    prhenry311 Report

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    #20

    Worst things a boss said about job promotion despite being a perfect fit

    janicecorinne Report

    8points
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    #21

    Worst things a boss said about appearance at work in a fashion company

    octopussdesign Report

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    #22

    Boss refuses raise comparing earnings to husband

    kvss1 Report

    8points
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    #23

    Hospital department head's harsh remark about employee position

    FictionalWeirdo Report

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    #24

    Employee denied promotion and ideas stolen by corporate management

    LadyLektra Report

    8points
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    #25

    Client asking about replacement after superintendent's d***h in car crash

    SkoolBoi19 Report

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    #26

    Boss told employee hired for looks not questions in worst boss quotes

    The_Girth_of_Christ Report

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    #27

    Boss telling employee to justify their existence during annual review

    Trip_Owen Report

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    #28

    Boss discriminates by hiring based on applicant's weight instead of merit

    GlamourGhoulx Report

    8points
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    #29

    Boss orders employee not to leave during work after early child delivery

    Kimberly Crane Van Alen Report

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    #30

    Boss threatens to fire employee for prioritizing family on day off

    Brandon Robinson Report

    8points
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    #31

    Boss dismissively questions funeral absences after multiple family deaths

    deleted Report

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    #32

    Text conversation where boss refuses to cover sick shift and tells employee to find replacement

    This was my boss's response to me calling in sick. What should I do I can’t find a cover? I thought it was his job to manage the schedule and covers.

    SSRworldwide Report

    7points
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    #33

    Work chat about denying all PTO or RTO requests through April for restaurant staffing

    Thought my boss was playing and April fools day joke.
    He was not.

    GodMomItsNotAPhase Report

    7points
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    #34

    Work group chat message demanding extended shift hours on Mother's Day buffet

    Boss texted day before we have to work at 10am on mother's day. He set my shift to 4:30 originally, so I made plans to volunteer tomorrow morning and he just tells me this not even 24 hours before.

    zombiexo_o Report

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    #35

    Coworker fat-shaming remark after returning from maternity leave

    Liz_____Liz Report

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    #36

    Boss insensitive comment shocking employee at work example

    aseroan Report

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    #37

    Family business boss tells employee they are unwanted and unneeded

    The_Town_of_Canada Report

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    #38

    Boss gives unsolicited advice criticizing self-worth and masculinity

    Soulfighter56 Report

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    #39

    Boss refuses raise despite saving tens of thousands with new contract

    houseonpost Report

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    #40

    Work tomorrow demand from boss despite employee's exhaustion and lost day off

    Ratnix Report

    7points
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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this legal?

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    #41

    Boss criticized for attitude without speaking during meeting, bad boss comments shared.

    cathryndolans Report

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    #42

    Boss dismissive about childcare during husband's deployment

    thegirlwithakindle Report

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    #43

    Boss insensitive comment about diet and appearance

    ashleyblomcomedy Report

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    #44

    Boss's inappropriate comment about new hire nationality in workplace

    ihasaKAROT Report

    7points
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    #45

    Bosses saying offensive statements at work from employees of different jobs

    MedroolaCried Report

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    #46

    Employee recounts boss questioning hospital visit for period pain amid serious condition

    Background-Interview Report

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    #47

    Boss statement denying belief in mental health issues

    Acceptable_Arm5299 Report

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    #48

    Boss asks if work will be done on flight or weekend

    Boss wants me to “make up” work day I’m missing because im flying back from a work trip. Boss (well-known influencer) travels a lot and I had to accompany her on a trip. The flight is 14+ hours and she booked my return trip on a weekday. She wants me to either work in the flight or come in on the weekend to “make up” for the missed day. This is after I worked 20 straight days with no days off on this trip. And no, I’m not a personal assistant. PSA - don’t work for influencers.

    BootsAndBananas Report

    7points
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    #49

    Boss threatens replacement despite employee's strong performance after son's health crisis

    ratherBwarm Report

    6points
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    #50

    Boss questioning employee for not stopping shoplifter despite safety and policy concerns

    Domestica Report

    6points
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    #51

    Boss's harsh statement about not attending funeral if employee passed

    Thin_Baker5838 Report

    6points
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    #52

    Worst things a boss said about workplace reptile care at a pet store

    jennycatlw Report

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    #53

    Boss tells employee no one likes them

    phoenixgrimm911 Report

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    #54

    Boss's comment on employees overvaluing themselves at work

    Aalaizah Report

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    #55

    Employee disappointment shared after job termination by boss

    whatagoodpuppy Report

    6points
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    #56

    Boss ignored doctor's note and demanded work despite injury in worst boss quotes

    Ok_Focus_7863 Report

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    #57

    HR manager forced to hire despite not wanting to in worst boss quotes

    Stunning_Rock951 Report

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    #58

    Health insurance boss suggests strict lifetime caps on insurance usage

    deleted Report

    6points
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    #59

    Boss requests home IP addresses to exclude visits to website work tracking

    My boss just told us we need to give them our home IP address. We don’t work from home. There’s really no reason they should be asking for this. This is an outlandish thing to ask for, right?

    american-coffee Report

    6points
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    #60

    Tweet sharing a harsh boss comment that caused a colleague to lose confidence at work

    ifeanacho33 Report

    5points
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    #61

    Boss blaming employee for frustration despite causing anger and lacking leadership

    MeGusta1233 Report

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    #62

    Boss arranges 30 min meeting over employee's loud sneezing, worst boss behavior recounted.

    Ivan Kovacik Report

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    #63

    Boss instructed biased interview screening in worst boss quotes

    REALtumbisturdler Report

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    #64

    Boss refuses lunch hour for son's therapy, employee quits job for family care

    Val Benjamin Report

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    #65

    Supervisor pressures employee to improve survey score from nine to ten

    chipDouglas73 Report

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    #66

    Boss threatens to fire staff for jokes on social media after Michael Jackson's d***h.

    riotbadger Report

    4points
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    #67

    Boss urgently inquires about missing rare bottles then says found them

    Boss lady at the liquor store has absolutely no chill.

    thechopperman Report

    4points
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