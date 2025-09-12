69 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them
Parts wear out and vehicles break down, but sometimes people behind the wheel just don't know what they're doing.
The Facebook page Mechanic Fails is dedicated to all the ridiculous things mechanics have seen on the job, and I suggest you buckle up because this is about to get messy.
From DIY fixes held together with nothing but hope and duct tape to good old-fashioned neglect, each of our cars is living its own life, and they can tell a lot about how their owners treat them.
Seems Like Everything I Touch These Days
This is me last time I tried to change the power steering hose on my own. Had to call an uncle lol
Less Tread = Lower Rolling Resistance = Better Gas Mileage. Don’t Let The “Man” Scam You Into Buying New Ones. Plus Tire Selfies Are Fire
Mfers Trying To Ruin My Friday
New Service Writer Making Sure You Check Them Fluids
The Things I See Now That I Moved To Texas
That's just as bad as lowering a pick up to the ground.