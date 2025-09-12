ADVERTISEMENT

Parts wear out and vehicles break down, but sometimes people behind the wheel just don't know what they're doing.

The Facebook page Mechanic Fails is dedicated to all the ridiculous things mechanics have seen on the job, and I suggest you buckle up because this is about to get messy.

From DIY fixes held together with nothing but hope and duct tape to good old-fashioned neglect, each of our cars is living its own life, and they can tell a lot about how their owners treat them.

#1

Seems Like Everything I Touch These Days

Cat holding wrench and cigarette next to car, illustrating car mechanics' unexpected long repair times.

This is me last time I tried to change the power steering hose on my own. Had to call an uncle lol

    #2

    Less Tread = Lower Rolling Resistance = Better Gas Mileage. Don’t Let The “Man” Scam You Into Buying New Ones. Plus Tire Selfies Are Fire

    Worn-out car tire completely bald on a wet road, showing extreme use mechanic had to document.

    #3

    Mfers Trying To Ruin My Friday

    Car mechanics discover a bird's nest made of leaves inside a car engine during inspection.

    #4

    New Service Writer Making Sure You Check Them Fluids

    Small mouse found hiding inside car part in a mechanic's workshop as part of unexpected car mechanic repairs.

    #5

    Hand holding a rusty air hammer tool outdoors on a sunny day, demonstrating a mechanic's unusual tool discovery.

    #6

    The Things I See Now That I Moved To Texas

    White pickup truck with mismatched wheels parked incorrectly in a lot, illustrating car mechanics' unusual repair challenges.

    #7

    Anyone Need A Pizza Slicer?

    Close-up of a rusty car brake rotor and hub assembly showing wear and corrosion for car mechanics to document.

    #8

    I'm Done

    Red pickup truck with an unusually extended truck bed parked under a partly cloudy sky, showcasing unusual car mechanic challenge.

    #9

    Use Wd40 To Prevent Tires From Rusting

    Car mechanics capture images of severely worn tires with rust-colored tread to show unusual vehicle issues.

    #10

    It Almost Worked

    Flat car tire patched with duct tape on a silver vehicle in a parking lot showing mechanic repair struggle.

    #11

    Underneath a vehicle, a car mechanic captures a burning axle joint with fire and smoke on the road surface.

    #12

    Pass Me The Half Inch....wait....

    Car mechanics showing a dirty 8/16 wrench to prove the unusual tool size they were working with.

    #13

    Oh Dear Lord

    Close-up of a car tire with unusual white tile pieces stuck inside the wheel, showing a mechanic’s unexpected find.

    #14

    Towed In/ No Brakes/ Couldn't Get To Bleed

    Close-up of a car mechanic inspecting damaged suspension and axle components inside a vehicle wheel area.

    #15

    Tibor Wants To Know Why??

    Car mechanic showing a brake drum covered in thick purple grease on a yellow jack stand in a workshop.

    #16

    Rusty car hitch with a handwritten appointment note taped where the license plate should be, showing a mechanic's unusual fix.

    #17

    Nope Rope

    Large python snake coiled inside car engine compartment, showing unusual challenges car mechanics face and document.

    #18

    F*****g Monday’s!

    Rusty and corroded car undercarriage with damaged suspension bolt being inspected by a car mechanic.

    #19

    Justen Don’t Forget Again

    #20

    Pickup truck covered entirely in asphalt shingles parked on grassy terrain, showcasing unusual car mechanic challenge.

    #21

    Diff Cover Stickers A Thing Now?

    Underside of a vehicle in a mechanic shop with a humorous note about cowboy butts on the car mechanic components.

    #22

    A Couple Eyes And This Old Genny Is Thomas

    Old dusty car engine part with googly eyes stuck on it, showing humorous side of car mechanics work.

    #23

    We've All Got Our Favorite Gravy Covered Block. Worth Every Penny

    Snap on mechanic block made of wood listed for sale as a humorous car mechanic tool on a selling platform.

    #24

    Car with custom red air intake and roof lights inside a garage, showing a mechanic's unusual modification.

    #25

    Wood Shop Teacher Gave Me A B+

    Old Dodge Ram 2500 truck with a broken side step and a close-up of a makeshift front bumper repair by car mechanics.

    #26

    Winter Protip

    Mechanic holding a car battery with winter maintenance warning to reverse battery for heater to work properly.

    #27

    Should Be Fast

    Car mechanic shows engine with a detached chain connected to a tire, illustrating an unusual repair or issue.

    #28

    Holeee S**t

    Rusty car tire and heavily corroded wheel rim showing extreme wear car mechanics had to document.

    #29

    I'm Not Even Mad

    Underside of a vehicle showing a newly installed suspension part and rusted car mechanics components outdoors.

    #30

    Just Here For The Free Balance Check

    Rusty car exhaust pipe severely dented visible near rear wheel, showing unusual damage car mechanics had to document.

    #31

    Half Of You Probably Don't Even Know What This Is

    Car mechanic holding a distributor while working on an engine, illustrating a daylight savings time reminder.

    #32

    Let's All Congratulate Joel Schlueter On Graduating Jb Welding School

    Rusty car differential with patched repairs under a vehicle in a mechanic's workshop, showing typical car mechanic challenges.

    #33

    Me: You Sure You Want To Spend $700 On Tires? Customer: Yup, It’s Been Like That For Years

    Car mechanics inspecting heavily rusted suspension and shock absorber components near tire close-up view.

    #34

    This Is How Slav People Modify Thier Exhaust On A Car

    Close-up of a car mechanic’s repair showing tire positioned near rusted exhaust pipe under the vehicle.

    #35

    Large container of full synthetic gear oil with a damaged lid and bent spout in a mechanic shop setting.

    #36

    Best Patch Job I’ve Seen In A While!

    Worn-out car tire with multiple patches, showing a mechanic’s repair work to prove the damage.

    #37

    Drove In This Way. He Said It Was A Bit Squirrelly

    Rusty car exhaust secured with red straps under a vehicle in a mechanic shop showing repair work and damage.

    #38

    The Slow It Down Light?

    Close-up of a mechanic’s photo showing a glowing red hot wheel hub from severe overheating on a flat tire.

    #39

    Good Job Keith. They Were Not Like That Until You Worked On It

    Two damaged and deformed lug nuts on a workshop surface with car mechanic tools in the background.

    #40

    Guess How This Happened

    Bent torque wrench with a black and red handle resting on a black surface, showing a mechanic's unusual tool challenge.

    #41

    It Works 50% Of The Time All The Time

    Close-up of a car brake caliper and rotor showing wear and rust, illustrating challenges car mechanics face.

    #42

    My Mechanics Are Dicks

    Close-up of car pedals repaired with wooden blocks and tape showing a mechanic's unusual fix.

    #43

    They Have No Idea Wtf Happened. I Need To Know!!

    Close-up of a car tire with a large puncture and metal spring lodged between the rim and tire, shown by car mechanics.

    #44

    I Give Up! It’s Getting A New Oil Pan

    Damaged car engine part with melted and broken components showing severe mechanical failure inside vehicle.

    #45

    It's Almost Like It Takes Effort To Be This Terrible. My Daughter Welds Better. Thanks Ks Ricky And Adam

    Close-up of a car exhaust pipe with damaged metal shavings stuck around the joint, showing a mechanic's repair challenge.

    #46

    Mechanic Fails

    Black car with damaged bumper and two exhaust pipes bent awkwardly outward on a paved driveway with trees nearby, showing mechanic evidence.

    #47

    A Little Embarrassed Here. Off The Front Of My Own Truck. 102,000 Miles On It

    Worn and rusted brake rotor with damaged brake pads inside a tire, showing car mechanics challenges.

    #48

    Lunch Anyone?

    Car mechanics show air filter clogged with snacks and debris during vehicle maintenance inspection.

    #49

    Wood You Do This?

    Car mechanics photo showing a wooden block used as a makeshift support inside a vehicle's suspension system.

    #50

    2002 Sequoia Dispenses Chocolate Milk From The Trans

    Close-up of a car mechanic holding a cup with dirty fluid, showing unusual engine contamination for proof.

    #51

    Kieth Smith Submitted This One. Just A Little Game Of Hide And Seek Going On

    Black lifted Ford Excursion with oversized tires parked in front of an auto shop, showcasing a unique car mechanic challenge.

    #52

    Car mechanic showing a tire with a rusted nail and wire stuck in the tread as proof of damage being dealt with.

    #53

    Stance?

    #54

    Not Sure If He’s An Angel Or A Butterfly. Either Way Those Wings Made Him A Magical Tire Changer

    Car mechanic working with a cardboard target stuck to his back in a garage setting with tools and a fan nearby.

    #55

    Shhhh.. Someone’s Sleeping

    Close-up of a car mechanic's unusual find under a vehicle, showing unexpected debris caught in the parts.

    #56

    Brakes Are Noisy….

    Close-up of car brake rotor and caliper showing wear and rust, illustrating a mechanic's repair challenge.

    #57

    Car mechanic showing rusty metal pipe lodged in a damaged car wheel rim as proof of unusual repair challenges.

    #58

    Going In The Scrap Pile Tomorrow If There Are No Takers. Comes With A Free Jeep Liberty

    Car mechanics’ unusual engine repair setup with clothes hangers and a handwritten scrap price sign shown in a workshop.

    #59

    Mechanic Fails

    Red motorcycles being serviced in a mechanic’s garage on a hydraulic lift with tools and equipment nearby.

    #60

    This Pic Really Messed With Me

    Close-up of a Volkswagen car wheel rim with missing lug nuts, showing a mechanic's unusual challenge.

    #61

    I See No Issues Here

    Car mechanics capture photos of makeshift wooden trailer hitches to show unusual repairs they encountered.

    #62

    Custom 2wd Mod

    Close-up of rusted car suspension and mechanical parts showing corrosion and wear mechanics had to document.

    #63

    Just Need An Oil Change

    Damaged front end of a red car showing bent metal and missing bumper parts in a mechanic's workshop.

    #64

    Wasn’t Even The Worst Part

    Two images showing car mechanics dealing with damaged car tires and wheels with unusual issues.

    #65

    Car mechanics documenting a dented and riveted metal patch on a white truck fender for repair evidence.

    #66

    Time For Another Mf

    Car mechanics using pliers to disable a tracking chip antenna on a car wheel for vehicle repair and maintenance.

    #67

    Second One In Two Days? Is This Where We Want To Be As A Society When Jesus Comes Back?

    Worn-out car wheel rim with damaged edges showing the challenges car mechanics had to deal with.

    #68

    Oopsie

    Blue car lifted awkwardly by mechanics in a workshop, showing unusual repair scenario for car mechanics.

    #69

    Someone Going To Have Fun Today

    Car mechanics photo showing a car missing a rear wheel with a damaged brake drum and suspension visible at night.

