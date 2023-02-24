Below, we've compiled some of the most interesting responses from the thread, in which people shared the many weird careers and crazy jobs that exist yet not many know of. If any of the weird job titles below caught your attention, make sure to give them an upvote. Also, is there any other weird job not mentioned in the list? Perhaps you are the one doing it? Let us know in the comments!

#1 slick519 said:

"I maintain hiking trails in our national forests. I camp out for 8 days at a time, with 6 day weekends. While out camping, I clear downed trees from the trails with chainsaws, crosscut saws, build bridges, retaining walls, drain water off the trail, fix rock/land slides, cut down large trees, etc. I hike most everywhere with my crew, although we use horses and mules to carry out camping equipment. Some places require us to ride ATVs and dirtbikes, while other places are only accessible by jetboat or airplane.



I love my job, I get paid 16.50 an hour, I get to live in nature damn near all year long, and I don't really have much time to spend my money. I work for the USFS, my job title is Wilderness Technician of Trails, and you can apply for jobs like mine, all over the country on USAjobs.gov. Search for wilderness tech, recreation tech, or trails tech."



Messor7 replied:

"Dream job."

#2 zzzimcal said:

"I cut eyes out of dead people. I am an eye bank technician; I surgically remove corneas and whole eyes from donors for cornea transplants and research. I think most people don't WANT to know about my job."



hissxywife replied:

"Well, when I die, I'll be seeing you... or not."

#3 ETA_was_here said:

"I am responsible for breaking toys and write reports about them how they break.



A totally different job from my previous job, using promotions from online casino's to earn a living and travel the world."



Informationator replied:

"Dear Diary: Today I choked on a toy hat."

#4 "I have a job most people don't know STILL exists - 35mm projectionist."

#5 "I'm a Channel Manager at a YouTube Network. I basically get paid to watch and maintain YouTube channels all day. My job didn't exist when I was in college."

#6 "For work I get to break into hospitals and steal things. It's referred to as a "Physical Penetration Test." It's an integral part of a risk assessment, which is required under 164.308 of HIPAA.



I routinely pick locks, steal access badges, impersonate medical personnel, harvest data and credentials, crack passwords, and utilize various social engineering tactics.



My official title is "Information Security Consultant." I have a degree in Information Systems Management, as well as; CCNA, Sec+, and CISA certifications."



#7 "I put handles on coffins. That's it, most people know someone makes coffins, they don't know that you can have the job to just put the handels on."

#8 "I work for a company that takes people on expeditions to Peru and Chile to use the extremely hallucinogenic Ayahuasca tea in ceremony with the indigenous Q'ero Shamanic peoples of the Andes Mountain Range. You also get to see Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley but it mostly revolves around the Shamanic work. And I'm in marketing, this is what I sell and analyze."

#9 "ATM Technician, no one seems to understand that the money box sometimes doesn't want to give out money."

#10 RodriguezLob said:

"Physical hydrogeologist, I image the ground using water flows."



nostalgia_the_great replied:

"So you're a water bender."

#11 "My field is medical illustration. I specifically do medical legal work (so for courtroom purposes). When I travel by airplane, I just claim to be a bartender again as it gets a little dull explaining over and over.



On the plus side, I know what you look like... on the inside."

#12 "I'm an orthoepist! I work at an audiobook publisher, where I research the correct pronunciation of people, places, things, and foreign languages, so that the actors reading the books sound like they know what they're talking about. As far as I know, there are only two of us in the country."

#13 "I bounce on a pogo stick in a clown outfit.



I was a professional pogoer BEFORE I got this job. I have been doing it for 8 years, and my current boss found my video on Youtube and offered me a job. Luckily I was located only about an hour and a half away and had no job at the time he contacted me."

#14 "I test toilet paper. I work for a contracted company in a paper mill and test toilet paper, paper towels, and facial tissue using specialized machinery. In other words, I keep your butt happy."

#15 "I'm a juggler. Many times, I get the response, 'oh, you can make money doing that? Like, enough money?' Yes I can, and many times, I make a lot more than them."

#16 Heathery29 said:

"I relay phone calls for deaf people. I don't know if that qualifies as a job the average person doesn't know exists but on a good proportion of the calls I handle per day people hang up on me thinking it's a wind up."



Jfersisthecatsmeow replied:

"I was wondering about this yesterday. Are you the person who relays the entire conversation? I always get really nervous when calling my sister who is deaf because these people are listening to us..."



Heathery29 replied:

"Yes I relay the entire conversation, unless the deaf person can speak themselves and not have to type, but we can still hear them. Please don't be nervous using us, there is absolutely nothing you can say that we haven't heard before, and we're not the slightest bit interested anyway, yours is just another call, we'll forget all about you when you've hung up. I mean that in the nicest possible way of course. It's like any call center, we deal with that call as best we can then it's gone and in comes the next."

#17 Thrasymachus said:

"I'm an anthropologist.



Yeah... I'm not even sure what I do, but apparently it matters to someone."



thebambiraptor replied:

"Oh hey. I'm a paleontologist and everyone thinks that what I do is what you do."

#18 "I didn't get it but I once applied for a job as a Heritage Officer. Sounded normal enough, but it involved basically going around cemeteries photographing graves and keeping a log of them. It was so unusual I was desperate for it, not to mention working alone and out in the fresh air.



'So what do you?'



'Oh, you know, look at graves.'"

#19 "Met a guy last week who buys the used metal dentists use for fillings and crowns, etc. Apparently dentists use a lot of precious metal...."

#20 giottoismyhomie said:

"I manage an adult literacy program. Most people think it is some sort of elaborate book club or that I am mistaken and meant to say that I teach children to read and write. Sadly my job exists because 1 in 6 adults are functionally illiterate (where I live)."



throw1243 asked:

"Where do you live?"



giottoismyhomie answered:

"Hawaii."

#21 "I am a Travel Trainer! I teach people with learning disabilities how to use public transport independently.



It's an AWESOME job."

#22 Sudsybutts said:

"I'm a sign artist at a well known 'neighborhood' grocery chain. EVERYTHING in the store is drawn/written by hand, even down to the price tags on the shelves. I'm the one that wakes up at the crack of dawn to do this. Cute illustrations on the displays? Me. Awesome window paintings outside? Me. Hilarious cartoons and wall murals? ALL ME. When I mention it to people, they have never noticed."



Commenter replied:

"I'm assuming Trader Joes? If so, bravo. I assumed most of that stuff was printed to look hand-written."



Sudsybutts replied:

"That's what most people assume. The worst is when I've spent hours of my morning working on a chalk pastel display, only to have a customer walk by and wonder if it's printed, so they run their fingers along the entire drawing, effectively ruining it."



Commenter replied:

"Make a little sign that says 'yes, it's real.'"

#23 "There are things in the world that could happen and cause civilizations to flip upside down. I write those plans for people to follow to prevent things from going tits up. Emergency Management woo."

#24 zcwright said:

"I am a graduate student. Even my adviser doesn't know I exist."



qwyley replied:

"Me too, though really I just see it as a stopgap between 'college student' and 'unemployed.'"

#25 "I make all of McDonald's infrastructure signs. We ship to every McDonald's in the US. No shirt, no shoes, no service? That's me!"

#26 "Wildfire Firefighter. I fight forest fires, and although most people in the province that I live in are very aware that these people exist I have met lots of people that thought that regular structural fire fighters did all that.



Also lots of people really don't understand how MANY fires there are every year. From the statistics we get its still about 50/50 Human/natural starts. People need to learn how to figure their sh*t out in the forest."

#27 "I'm a commercial photographer... It's become apparent to me that everyone thinks a photographer is a photographer is a photographer, which is why I've turned down about $25,000 of weddings in the past year alone."

#28 hoboscout02 said:

"I start on Friday as a Standardized Patient. Essentially, med students practice their bedside manner on me."



memwad replied:

"They practice a lot more than bedside manner on some standardized patients. We have one guy locally who is the go-to for DREs. He gets paid to have a class of med students locate his prostate."

#29 dtothe said:

"I make products look pretty for a home shopping television station."



CharlemagneInSweats replied:

"So you label butterfly pictures 'horse' right before they go on air?"

#30 "I sell Lego pieces. I buy bulk Lego sets (normally from Amazon or whoever else online has the best deals), part out the pieces, and list them individually on my online store. My customers are generally one of two people:



-Adults who want 1,000 of something, but don't want to buy 100 of a set to get it (such as a red 2x4 brick to build an enormous structure).



-Parents whose kid wants a specific minifigure that happens to only come in a set that costs a lot of money. The kid doesn't want "super duper playset number 12," he wants "The gold ninja!" - so instead of spending $130 for the big set, they can spend $15 on just the figure, and it works out well for both of us.



Generally I can part out a set for around 200-250% of its purchase price--more if I find it on clearance or in a really good sale. My wife and I also make monthly trips to our nearest Lego store one state over to buy hundreds of dollars of "Pick a Brick" pieces to put into our inventory.



Our store is still pretty small, but there are many people who have become wealthy doing it after a LOT of hard work. It requires some initial investment, willingness to run to the post office to occasionally ship a three-cent part, and excellent customer service skills.



The largest hazard of the job? Your chances of stepping on a Lego in the middle of the night go up substantially when you have over 100,000 pieces in the house."

#31 dannyancient said:

"I put music in movie trailers. Pretty random and pretty awesome."



Scherzkeks replied:

"Stop using 'I'm Walking on Sunshine' please."

#32 "I make pig feed, they aren't just fed corn. A lot of science involved. Their diets change almost monthly with the weather so we are constantly changing the nutrients we give them.



Also a little nugget that blows my mind. Pigs naturally will bite each others tails off as a dominance thing. (Like squirrels do). However simply increasing their magnesium in the diet will make them not bite each other, for some reason it has a calming effect on them."

#33 "I work in nuclear power plants around the country when they shut down every 18 months or so. I go inside reactors and refurbish and test motor actuators on valves to ensure safe operating conditions. A few quick things in case anyone is curious. NO its nothing like The Simpsons. Yes, I am exposed to radiation and, no, I don't glow at night. this exposure is constantly monitored and relatively safe. It is a very well paid job but somewhat dangerous due to safety concerns and high levels of quality we must adhere to. I've considered the idea of doing an AMA if anyone would be curious."

#34 Commenter replied:

"I string tennis racquets. My only clients are the 1%s in town."



meatclaw asked:

"I really don't mean any offense with this question, but how hard is your job?"



insomnic answered:

"As a stringer at a mass market sporting goods store, the fuction itself is not mentally difficult but time consuming and lots of little movements with your fingers and setting things to manufacturer defaults for the string "tightness".



I assume for a dedicated stringer like GreekWannabe it is probably more of a custom job because people who play tennis a lot get particular about their strings."

#35 "I edit sky diving videos, not sure how known that is..."

#36 "I spent a summer balancing beer trucks.



The object of job is to make sure that the beer truck is as full as possible at all times, ideally picking up on skid of empties when delivering one skid of beer.



Beer Truck Tetris, it's a thing."

#37 "For a while I repaired books at a library. I think most people assume that when books get old they are thrown away and bought new unless they are collectible. Well the composition of books in a research universities library is very different from a local branch library, and almost everything we had was collectible in some way. Not necessarily monetarily valuable, but often rare. Many early 1900s books about local economic policies, and proceedings from city council meetings, and a whole lot of grad thesis that had not been checked out once since their publication.



Tl;dr: I once spent 4 hours gluing pictures of sad clowns into a book."

#38 "I'm a professional prosthesis bra fitter. I fit women who have had a mastectomy. Usually, women who have/had breast cancer"

#39 "I work for a super store and they send me to a competitor across the street in plain clothes. I take a device, pda, that holds a list of items on it. I locate the items and record the price. Every week. I'm a competitive shopper."

#40 eastcoast709 said:

"I make people do a shot of screech, kiss a cod fish and say funny thing, my official job title is "screecher-inner". Its a tourism job for the province of Newfoundland and I do it everyday over the summer, twice a day. Its a tradition here for welcoming people to the island and is basically the best job ever."



memwad replied:

"I saw the words 'Screech' and 'Cod' and didn't need to go any further to know where you were from. Ha."

#41 chicitygirl46 said:

"I am an analyst at an engineering company. I run to the store get cookies and lime diet coke every day for my boss."



PinballWizrd replied:

"As an engineer, wouldn't it be more efficient to just stock cookies and lime diet coke at the workplace than going to get them every day?"

#42 "When you miss your lecture and decide to listen to the online recording instead - I'm the guy who the university sends the online recording to, so I can make it sound nice, add compression, equalize it properly, make sure it's mono, remove pops/crackles and so on."





#43 "I'm an industrial hygienist. It's a type of health and safety consultant. I'm a woman in my twenties and before clients meet me (like only discuss quotes or need consultation via email), they refer to me as "the mold guy," "the asbestos guy," "the insect guy" etc. I'm the person your insurance company hires to investigate losses, you call when you have mold and don't know what to do. or when your factory may be violating a health and safety code I come out - I'm not from OSHA! I'm a consultant! I don't care what you do on the job, but best believe I will make a recommendation in my report based on your unsafe practices! But seriously. that's all i can do - make recommendations."

#44 "I work in audio post. When you watch a movie/tv show, almost all the sounds you hear were not captured by the mics on set. Also, about half the dialogue you hear was added months later during sessions called ADR sessions. When you see booms on set, they are typically only used as a reference. We'll try to use as much production audio as possible, but it's not always possible. Well spend hours just working with a scene where two people are sitting at a table adding the tiniest details.



Last but not least, all the sounds you hear in cops (engine noise, heli blades, gun shots, sirens, maneuvers) are all fake typically. Sorry."

#45 "I work at a manufacturing plant called Industries for the Blind where around half the employees are totally blind and most of the people that work there (including me) have some sort of vision problem."

#46 "I'm a board certified music therapist! Music therapists are highly trained musicians who use music to address the physical, mental, and emotional needs of various populations. To become board certified, MTs need to have a bachelors degree in music therapy, complete a 6 month internship, and pass the national board certification exam. This certification requires continuing professional education, much like social workers/nurses/etc.



I LOVE what I do. In my practice, I have used music to address issues like pain management, respiratory distress, socialization, cognitive stimulation, sensory stimulation, and emotional/creative expression with populations like adult/pediatric hospice and addiction recovery."

#47 "I work for a company that conducts online investigations using Social Media. So when a person who claims they're hurt and cannot work - we try to catch them in a lie by monitoring their online activity."

#48 "[Insert type of job here] Manager.



ex: I manage a group of incredibly smart people. I'm not super smart or anything myself, but those who are are generally just hopeless at interacting with others in a normal way, getting work done on time, or generally following directions. They always need one "normal" person to keep them on track. I'm not personally changing the world, but they would never manage it without me.



Managers get a bad rap a lot because the term gets used for anyone who is in charge of a team - when in fact that person is generally there because the company doesn't trust the other people. That's not managing, that's supervising - and a good manager is often a terrible supervisor (Managers are in it for their team, supervisors for the company). Actual management is extremely difficult but very rewarding in the end - and it's not a degree you need, just a skill set you can pick up almost anywhere."

#49 "I put achievements in Flash games for Kongregate."

#50 "I install fake vaults in people's homes."

#51 we_got_caught said:

"I write manuals for tanks. How to operate them, how to repair them, etc."



Edwardian replied:

"Fish tanks, pressure tanks, or M1-A2SEP tanks..."

#52 5howtime said:

"I write instruction manuals for installing various equipment. Even the people I work with do not know what I do."



dlmcleo1 asked:

"Man, I bet that's a genuinely difficult job. How much do you have to dumb stuff down?"



5howtime answered:

"I receive technical drawings from engineers in the form of ProE diagrams. I build the manuals from those. Some manuals are easy 'replace and paste' types of projects. Others require building manuals from scratch.



The job is obscure for sure."

#53 "I am a Range Safety Officer.



I walk endless miles up and down a firing line full of grown children with loaded guns and correct them when they do stupid sh*t. Having a loaded gun pointed at me doesn't phase me anymore, partly because I'm desensitized, partly because I hate my job and the sweet release of death would be the next best thing to just punching my manager and quitting.



I love this stuff, really. I am teaching someone to take their own safety into their hands and become technically proficient in something not a lot of people fully understand. The downside is a shooting range with rentals is tantamount to working at a mini-golf course."

#54 Tugboat_Lady said:

"I drive tugboats. It's fun."



Pikkupyykki replied:

"Fightin' 'round the world!"



the_k_i_n_g replied:

"Come on Tugger!"

#55 "I'm an ejection seat mechanic."

#56 Commenter said:

"Equine sports massage therapist. Not quite my job yet, but finishing certification in May."



alextrex replied:

"Okay you are in the top 2 of jobs I didn't know existed so far."

#57 "Permit Expeditor; I get plans from architects and sign contractors and apply for permits to the city or county planning departments.



We're a nationwide company but it's literally just me and my brother running it (him mostly)."

#58 "I graduated with a degree in Political Science and minored in Economics. I ended up becoming a compliance advisor for a registered financial firm (the good kind). I deal with securities regulation all day and make sure we don't screw over our clients. It is a job that I really enjoy doing, has great growth opportunities, and is kind of easy to get into (since not many people know about it and are interested in it). My career has really taken off with all the regulation coming out (Dodd Frank) and scandals (Madoff). I make six figures."

#59 "I am a Dairy Nutrition Consultant, I balance and formulate rations for dairy cows. I also formulate mineral packages for dairy cows. You like extra creamy milk? I can make that happen."