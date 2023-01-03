We like to think of ourselves as irreplaceable. Especially when it comes to the jobs we do. But with our lifestyles changing, technological advancement broadening our horizons and just in the last year, artificial intelligence proving it can do a whole lot more than we gave it credit for, we start to wonder.

What if some professions we can’t imagine our world without right now will cease to exist in the very near future?

Well, people in this Ask Reddit thread are now weighing in on the possibility of that happening by sharing the professions that they believe will become obsolete sooner than we think.

#1

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Hopefully reality tv stars

Hunnidew , Eva Rinaldi Report

#2

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Twitter employee

0pimo , Kevin Krejci Report

#3

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Travel agent, idk why those are still a thing

hsjfkidkej , aceebee Report

Linda Collins
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Some people cannot access or even know how to use the internet but want to book holidays. Also it can help to speak to an adviser about a holiday to give you more ideas.

#4

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Weather reporters, since eventually so many people will just be looking at it on their phones, that the demand for weather stations will be so low that it's just not worth it anymore.

AMultiversalEntity , Freddy Kearney Report

Luna Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was just talking with my friend about this the other day. It does seem that apps and streaming are replacing tv and radio. Kinda miss the "wacky weatherpeople" from back in the day though

#5

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Telemarketing..I hope

leaveblanket , Antoni Shkraba Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Just block all phone calls from people not in your addressbook. Simple.

#6

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Tiktoker

InterestingMall8958 , RODNAE Productions Report

#7

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Drive thru workers. MC D's autonomous setup will be industry wide.

Guinnessnomnom , m01229 Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
25 minutes ago

This is awful. Siri is powered by the financial muscle of Apple and it still can't understand my accent.

#8

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Cashiers

YoungHermit92 , Midnight Believer Report

Linda Collins
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Noooo. Too many people should be banned from self-serve.

#9

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Mark my words. Animators. AI will start doing animation work for big companies sucking the people's souls and hard work out of the art form. Just you wait! Why pay people to animate when you can teach AI to draw/create each frame by frame for you at lower cost value.

Yeah it won't be in the NEAR future, but in the future most definitely.

Apprehensivespider , George Milton Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
24 minutes ago

it's already here. https://www.flexclip.com/create/artificial-intelligence-video.html

#10

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread probably stock photographer, now with AI-generated pictures promising to replace most of that.

MoiJaimeLesCrepes , kishjar? Report

#11

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Was just in NYC. Appears to be taxi driver.

TheDeadlySquid , Tim Samuel Report

Ray McArdle
Community Member
33 minutes ago

There will be severe reduction in several industries: doctors (yes, doctors), lawyers (surprising but true), pharmacists (goes without saying), Wall Street brokers (why would you need anybody to perform retail stock purchases?), real estate agents (see cashiers), so-called IT staff (way too many), and many more.

#12

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Local radio DJ.

looking4funny , Anna Pou Report

#13

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Underwriters honestly. The entire job will be reduced to a series of algorithms that will be automatically accepted if within certain ranges. Anything beyond the ranges will just be declined.

ArtifexV0X , Andrea Piacquadio Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
20 minutes ago

we have this already in SA. Most of our insurance companies have apps. Latest one you just walk around your car doing a pano or video and they give you a quote which you accept. It then asks for credit card details. Done. It's great. no talking to human idiot call centre people.

#14

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Factory workers. Robots are gonna replace them soon. People are probably gonna still be doing maintenance on the robots but not working in the factories

TootlesTheRat , Jeremiah Roth Report

Luna Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago

This has already been happening gradually over the last century

#15

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread I'm a Copywriter. I recently found out about ChatGPT. So, probably mine?

Tofuzzle , Vlada Karpovich Report

Sedona
Community Member
50 minutes ago

There are also older content generators.

#16

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Typewriter repairman.

dixonrodeo , Jane Hammons Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
21 minutes ago

someone still uses typewriters apart from Tom Hanks?

#17

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread My job. I'm a machine operator. Automation will take over.

External_Recipe_3562 , Mikhail Nilov Report

#18

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Diesel mechanic and not long after that petrol. I’d definitely say in 50 years most people will have electric vehicles with diesel and petrol cars being known as ‘classic cars’

PM_ME_YOUR__BOOTY__ , Malte Luk Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
20 minutes ago

not in africa. Our strongest economy (SA) has major problems supplying electricity merely to citizens and businesses; forget cars for now.

#19

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Car salesmen. Yes, because of the apps like Carvanna, but also because car companies are actually searching and experimenting with ways to improve the process because people don't want to work with sales people anymore. I worked for BMW for some time and I saw the things they are trying first hand.

Head_Celery3764 , RL GNZLZ Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Nah, I need to have a human I can have a discussion with who can answer detailed questions. Ive not tried ChatGPT yet but definitely the existing state of the art of support chat bots is awful. I always want to ask lots of details. ALSO, who is going to monitor your test drive to ensure that (a) you do not just drive off with the test / demo car and (b) that you do not drive it badly/abusively?

#20

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Software developers & testers since machine learning trained bots can already write decent amount of code now. Imagine in 5 to 10 years…

skankhunt_forty2 , Lukas Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I am not convinced by this. As a programmer, I want to be able to strictly control what my app does. I do not want drag and drop code blocks. I do not want inexplicable crashes from objects I have not coded myself. I do not want backdoors. Forget it. I barely trust things that let me drag and drop UI elements. Never mind "hey siri make me an app that does xyz"

#21

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Branch bankers/tellers. You can deposit and withdraw at an atm now, apply for loans, credit cards, and mortgages online. With apps and online banking you can take care of your stuff in your own house instead of going in.

Daveslittleslut , cottonbro studio Report

Firstname Lastname
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I don't trust ATM deposits. I once had the machine eat my money and say it wasn't adding it to the account, and it took a long while to ever see that cash again. I am officially paranoid.

#22

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Accounting. The job will still exist but there will be much less demand for accountants as entry level positions are automated and mid-tier positions are held by people already in the industry.

sharksedition , Anna Nekrashevich Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
13 minutes ago

not at all. As our economy grows and people need to do tax returns, there will be more demand.

#23

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread It may sadden me to think this, but likely mechanical watch makers.

I love my automatics and my mechanical chronograph, but I don't think the smart watch generation will appreciate the mechanical movements as much as previous Gens

Flaky_Tumbleweed3598 , saaby Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I've never owned such a watch and I'm ancient. I've always had electronic.

#24

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Translator. This profession already consists of computer translation editing, and with all the advanced technologies it will be more and more common. Pretty sure, in a few years you won't need one to translate documents.

r0b_b0TT , Karolina Grabowska Report

LK
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Language is such a nuanced thing. Translators will be required for some considerable time.

#25

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Truck driver. I'm not an Elon Musk Stan. Some company is going to make self-driving trucks and put that industry out of business. It is inevitable.

t0f0b0 , Mathias Reding Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Again this depends on country. You need good infrastructure and trustworthy roads. Our roads have lots of potholes which requires an intelligent driver to avoid.

#26

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread They are automating a lot of management these days. Kind of weird people used to think of robots like personal slaves but now it’s the other way around

Pencilowner , Alex Knight Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I'm not aware of any management automation. What does this refer to?

#27

27 Jobs That May No Longer Be Needed In The Future As Shared By People In This Thread Blacksmith

Radiant_March_6685 , Kateryna Babaieva Report

censorshipsucks
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Well that's been since the early 19th century once we discovered how to make factories and molds for objects right

