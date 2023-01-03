We like to think of ourselves as irreplaceable. Especially when it comes to the jobs we do. But with our lifestyles changing, technological advancement broadening our horizons and just in the last year, artificial intelligence proving it can do a whole lot more than we gave it credit for, we start to wonder.

What if some professions we can’t imagine our world without right now will cease to exist in the very near future?

Well, people in this Ask Reddit thread are now weighing in on the possibility of that happening by sharing the professions that they believe will become obsolete sooner than we think.