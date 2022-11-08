We’ve all heard the saying, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” It’s the mantra of small business owners and ambitious entrepreneurs all over the world. But what if your dream is to be an astronaut food taster? Or perhaps you want to be a professional owl psychologist or even a roller-coaster tester!

If your dream job sounds as crazy as these ones, then congratulations! You’ve just stumbled onto a list of funny job titles that, despite how crazy they may sound, are actually real — or used to be, since some of our submissions are jobs that don’t exist anymore (sigh).

While some people would scoff at these aspirations and say it’s not possible to make a living out of them, others found ways to make it happen and gave life to brand-new unusual jobs. So if you’re feeling down because your dream job doesn’t seem like it will ever become a reality, take heart! These funny jobs may be the sign you need.

We’ve rounded up the most absurd jobs and put them together for your viewing pleasure. Others, instead, are just more original ways to refer to your super normal job, because we all need more fun while on the clock. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next career move or want to see just how weird things can get in the job market, this list will surely tickle your fancy — and maybe even inspire some new business ideas!