We’ve all heard the saying, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” It’s the mantra of small business owners and ambitious entrepreneurs all over the world. But what if your dream is to be an astronaut food taster? Or perhaps you want to be a professional owl psychologist or even a roller-coaster tester!

If your dream job sounds as crazy as these ones, then congratulations! You’ve just stumbled onto a list of funny job titles that, despite how crazy they may sound, are actually real — or used to be, since some of our submissions are jobs that don’t exist anymore (sigh).

While some people would scoff at these aspirations and say it’s not possible to make a living out of them, others found ways to make it happen and gave life to brand-new unusual jobs. So if you’re feeling down because your dream job doesn’t seem like it will ever become a reality, take heart! These funny jobs may be the sign you need.

We’ve rounded up the most absurd jobs and put them together for your viewing pleasure. Others, instead, are just more original ways to refer to your super normal job, because we all need more fun while on the clock. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next career move or want to see just how weird things can get in the job market, this list will surely tickle your fancy — and maybe even inspire some new business ideas!

#1

Computer Whisperer

Description: Technical computer cleaning professional.

Amused panda
Amused panda
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Huh! Is because if they spoke loudly, or even normally, the air flow could blow dust and bits further into the computer's nooks and crevices?

0
0points
reply
#2

Fake Mourner

Description: A person who cries for you at a funeral.

10points
POST
Andreea Maftei
Andreea Maftei
Community Member
20 minutes ago

This Was actually a thing in Romania , maybe still is in some rural parts of the country. It was called "bocitoare "

0
0points
reply
#3

Dream Alchemist

Description: The head of marketing.

10points
POST
#4

Official Recipient Of Awkward Morning Greetings

Description: Building security.

10points
POST
Amused panda
Amused panda
Community Member
18 minutes ago

And the evening shift security's title is?

0
0points
reply
#5

Golf Ball Diver

Description: Pond diver at the golf course.

9points
POST
the quickening
the quickening
Community Member
4 minutes ago

... How deep ARE those ponds?

0
0points
reply
#6

Dinosaur Duster

Description: Getting paid to dust dirty dinosaurs at a museum.

9points
POST
#7

Dittybopper

Description: Someone who communicates by Morse Code.

9points
POST
#8

Oven mechanic

Description: An OB-GYN.

9points
POST
#9

Space lawyer

Description: A lawyer that drafts international treaties and national laws about engaging in space exploration.

9points
POST
#10

Coordinator Of Interpretive Teaching

Description: A museum tour guide.

9points
POST
#11

LinkedIn Browser

Description: The recruiter.

9points
POST
#12

Lifeguard at the Olympics

Description: Do you need help, Mr. Phelps?

8points
POST
#13

Scuba-Diving Pizza-Delivery Man

Description: The person who delivers pizza to underwater hotels.

8points
POST
#14

Class Pet

Description: All you have to do is eat, and sleep.

8points
POST
#15

Cowpuncher

Description: A hired hand who tends cattle and performs other duties on horseback.

8points
POST
#16

Senior Kindle Evangelist

Description: In charge of all things ‘Kindle’ for Amazon.

8points
POST
#17

Hair Boiler

Description: Someone who boils animal hair until it curls.

8points
POST
#18

VP of Idea Stalling

Description: A CEO.

8points
POST
#19

Electromagnetic Wrangler Extraordinaire

Description: General IT specialist.

8points
POST
#20

Mail Escort

Description: A mailman.

8points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
2 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
#21

Qualified Unskilled Personnel

Description: A politician.

8points
POST
#22

Knowledge Navigator

Description: A teacher.

8points
POST
#23

Creativity Analyst

Description: An assistant marketing manager.

8points
POST
#24

Crayon Crusader

Description: a graphic designer.

8points
POST
#25

Document Imaging Specialist

Description: A photocopier.

8points
POST
#26

Professional Conference Attender

Description: The Brand ambassador.

8points
POST
#27

Coffee Shortage Scapegoat

Description: Office manager.

8points
POST
#28

Human Alarm Clock

Description: Prior to alarm clocks, people with big sticks would wake other people up by tapping at their windows.

7points
POST
the quickening
the quickening
Community Member
3 minutes ago

BUT WHO WOKE THEM?

0
0points
reply
#29

Ventriloquist

Description: A person creates the illusion that their voice is coming from elsewhere into a full-time career.

7points
POST
#30

Foot-Holder

Description: Medieval Welsh kings employed a foot-holder whose duty it was to rub his feet.

7points
POST
#31

A Firefighter Positioned in the Arctic

Description:
"There's a fire!"
"Yeah, right."

7points
POST
#32

Retail Jedi

Description: Shop Assistant.

7points
POST
#33

Chief Chatter

Description: Call centre manager.

7points
POST
#34

Señor System Administrator

Description: System Administrator.

7points
POST
#35

Chief Ego Operator

Description: Any executive position.

7points
POST
#36

Animal Colourist

Description: This person dyes animals for movies and marketing campaigns.

7points
POST
#37

Penetration Tester

Description: One who ensures the online integrity or security of a network.

7points
POST
#38

Cutpurses

Description: A pickpocket.

7points
POST
#39

Associate to the Executive Manager of Marketeering and Conservation Efforts

Description: Marketing Assistant

7points
POST
#40

Oyster Floater

Description: Someone who floats oysters in water until they are free of impurities.

7points
POST
#41

Conversation Architect

Description: Digital marketing manager.

7points
POST
#42

Legal Bank Robber

Description: Someone who tests how easy it is to penetrate bank security.

7points
POST
#43

Transparency Enhancement Facilitator

Description: A window cleaner.

7points
POST
#44

Director of First Impressions

Description: A receptionist.

7points
POST
#45

Ice Rink Hand-Holder

Description: Ice Rink Hand-Holder.

7points
POST
#46

Problem Wrangler

Description: A counselor.

7points
POST
#47

Underwater Ceramic Technician

Description: A dishwasher.

7points
POST
#48

Freelance Student

Description: A person who studies on his own after a day job.

7points
POST
#49

Liquid Fossil Transfer Technician

Description: Gas station attendant.

7points
POST
#50

Space consultant

Description: A real estate agent.

7points
POST
#51

Accounting Ninja

Description: A financial manager.

7points
POST
#52

Rental Boyfriend

Description: A fake boyfriend who can go out on a date with a woman and pretend to be her boyfriend for the contracted time.

7points
POST
#53

Ambassador of Buzz

Description: Corporate communications associate.

7points
POST
#54

Sanitation Engineer

Description: Garbage man.

7points
POST
#55

Lead Facilitator of Alcohol-Related Terminations

Description: Events coordinator.

7points
POST
#56

Flashlight Holder

Description: If your parents are working on something in the dark, and you have to stand behind them with the tool of light.

6points
POST
#57

Beverage Dissemination Officer

Description: Bartender.

6points
POST
#58

Twisted Brother

Description: Balloon Artist.

6points
POST
#59

Light Bender

Description: Someone who is responsible for the high-tech, precision job of making neon lights.

6points
POST
#60

Bosser Arounder

Description: Someone who tells you what you can and can't do.

6points
POST
#61

Snake Milker

Description: Someone who extracts venom from snakes.

6points
POST
#62

Slubberdoffer

Description: Refers to a person in the textile industry who removes bobbins on a slubbing machine.

6points
POST
#63

Phlebotomist

Description: The people that draw your blood at the hospital, aka vampires.

6points
POST
#64

Haberdasher

Description: A dealer in men's clothing and accessories.

6points
POST
#65

Coffee Sommelier

Description: A barista.

6points
POST
#66

Wet Leisure Attendant

Description: A Lifeguard.

6points
POST
#67

Colon Lover

Description: Writer, editor of the written word.

6points
POST
#68

Champion of Sun

Description: A person who studies the Sun.

6points
POST
#69

Full Stack Pancake

Description: A full stack developer.

6points
POST
#70

Marker of the Swans

Description: Someone who, quite literally, marks all of the swans.

6points
POST
#71

Chief Inspiration Officer

Description: Encouraging ‘belief in the company’ and ‘internal evangelism of its values.’

6points
POST
#72

Sandwich Artists

Description: A person who works in fast-food restaurants and delis where they prepare sandwiches according to customers' orders.

6points
POST
#73

Media Distribution Officer

Description: Paper boy or girl.

6points
POST
#74

Waking Night Support Worker

Description: A support worker who does the night shift.

6points
POST
#75

Cat Behaviour Consultant

Description: Someone who specializes in preventing, managing, and modifying challenging behaviors in cats.

6points
POST
#

Pet Food Tester

Description: Evaluates the nutritional value of pet food and, yes, taste-test it.

6points
POST
#77

Bike Fishermen

Description: A person who fishes bicycles out of canals.

6points
POST
#78

Passenger Pusher

Description: Japan has employed people to push others onto trains.

6points
POST
#79

Nightlife Entrepreneur

Descriptions: a club promoter.

6points
POST
#80

Mobile Sustenance Facilitator

Description: A person who works at a food truck.

6points
POST
#81

Education Center Nourishment Consultant

Description: The lunch lady.

6points
POST
#82

Sidekick Clairvoyant

Description: Assistant to the psychic.

6points
POST
#83

Director of Making People Happy and Content

Description: An HR manager.

6points
POST
#84

Lunch Bill Payer

Description: An account executive.

6points
POST
#85

Collector of Business Cards

Description: Business Development Rep.

5points
POST
#86

Professional Lazer Tager

Description: A person whose job it is to play with children at lazer tag parties if not enough people show up.

5points
POST
#87

Groom of the King's Close Stool

Description: A trusted man whose job it was to wipe the king's bottom.

5points
POST
#88

Shredded Cheese Authority

Description: Shredded cheese quality assurance.

5points
POST
#89

Herpetologist

Description: Someone who studies frogs (and reptiles and other amphibians).

5points
POST
#90

Carny

Description: A traveling carnival employee.

5points
POST
#91

Tonsorial Artist

Description: a hair stylist.

5points
POST
#92

Head Honcho

Description: The person in charge.

5points
POST
#93

Cheese Sprayer

Description: Someone who sprays cheese or butter by hand on popcorn.

5points
POST
#94

Grand Master of Underlings

Description: Deputy Manager.

5points
POST
#95

Master of Disaster

Description: PR crisis manager.

5points
POST
#96

Urban Herbalist

Description: A florist, who only sells one kind of plant.

5points
POST
#97

Naked Therapist

Description: A stripper.

5points
POST
#98

Pneumatic Device and Machine Optimizer

Description: A factory worker.

5points
POST
#99

Initiative Officer

Description: A planner.

5points
POST
#100

Gift Skaters

Description: A person who collects flowers, stuffed animals, and other gifts that are thrown onto skating rinks after a performance.

5points
POST
#101

Expert Toilet Attendant

Description: A person who instructs you how to wash your hands in a public toilet.

5points
POST
#102

Piccoloist

Description: A person who plays piccolo, sometimes called a pickler, usually called annoying.

4points
POST
#103

Head of Schmoozing

Description: VP of business development.

4points
POST
