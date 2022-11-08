We Rounded Up Some Absurdly Funny Job Titles For Your Entertainment Pleasure
We’ve all heard the saying, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” It’s the mantra of small business owners and ambitious entrepreneurs all over the world. But what if your dream is to be an astronaut food taster? Or perhaps you want to be a professional owl psychologist or even a roller-coaster tester!
If your dream job sounds as crazy as these ones, then congratulations! You’ve just stumbled onto a list of funny job titles that, despite how crazy they may sound, are actually real — or used to be, since some of our submissions are jobs that don’t exist anymore (sigh).
While some people would scoff at these aspirations and say it’s not possible to make a living out of them, others found ways to make it happen and gave life to brand-new unusual jobs. So if you’re feeling down because your dream job doesn’t seem like it will ever become a reality, take heart! These funny jobs may be the sign you need.
We’ve rounded up the most absurd jobs and put them together for your viewing pleasure. Others, instead, are just more original ways to refer to your super normal job, because we all need more fun while on the clock. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next career move or want to see just how weird things can get in the job market, this list will surely tickle your fancy — and maybe even inspire some new business ideas!
Computer Whisperer
Description: Technical computer cleaning professional.
Huh! Is because if they spoke loudly, or even normally, the air flow could blow dust and bits further into the computer's nooks and crevices?
Fake Mourner
Description: A person who cries for you at a funeral.
This Was actually a thing in Romania , maybe still is in some rural parts of the country. It was called "bocitoare "
Dream Alchemist
Description: The head of marketing.
Official Recipient Of Awkward Morning Greetings
Description: Building security.
Golf Ball Diver
Description: Pond diver at the golf course.
Dinosaur Duster
Description: Getting paid to dust dirty dinosaurs at a museum.
Dittybopper
Description: Someone who communicates by Morse Code.
Oven mechanic
Description: An OB-GYN.
Space lawyer
Description: A lawyer that drafts international treaties and national laws about engaging in space exploration.
Coordinator Of Interpretive Teaching
Description: A museum tour guide.
LinkedIn Browser
Description: The recruiter.
Lifeguard at the Olympics
Description: Do you need help, Mr. Phelps?
Scuba-Diving Pizza-Delivery Man
Description: The person who delivers pizza to underwater hotels.
Class Pet
Description: All you have to do is eat, and sleep.
Cowpuncher
Description: A hired hand who tends cattle and performs other duties on horseback.
Senior Kindle Evangelist
Description: In charge of all things ‘Kindle’ for Amazon.
Hair Boiler
Description: Someone who boils animal hair until it curls.
VP of Idea Stalling
Description: A CEO.
Electromagnetic Wrangler Extraordinaire
Description: General IT specialist.
Mail Escort
Description: A mailman.
Qualified Unskilled Personnel
Description: A politician.
Knowledge Navigator
Description: A teacher.
Creativity Analyst
Description: An assistant marketing manager.
Crayon Crusader
Description: a graphic designer.
Document Imaging Specialist
Description: A photocopier.
Professional Conference Attender
Description: The Brand ambassador.
Coffee Shortage Scapegoat
Description: Office manager.
Human Alarm Clock
Description: Prior to alarm clocks, people with big sticks would wake other people up by tapping at their windows.
Ventriloquist
Description: A person creates the illusion that their voice is coming from elsewhere into a full-time career.
Foot-Holder
Description: Medieval Welsh kings employed a foot-holder whose duty it was to rub his feet.
A Firefighter Positioned in the Arctic
Description:
"There's a fire!"
"Yeah, right."
Retail Jedi
Description: Shop Assistant.
Chief Chatter
Description: Call centre manager.
Señor System Administrator
Description: System Administrator.
Chief Ego Operator
Description: Any executive position.
Animal Colourist
Description: This person dyes animals for movies and marketing campaigns.
Penetration Tester
Description: One who ensures the online integrity or security of a network.
Cutpurses
Description: A pickpocket.
Associate to the Executive Manager of Marketeering and Conservation Efforts
Description: Marketing Assistant
Oyster Floater
Description: Someone who floats oysters in water until they are free of impurities.
Conversation Architect
Description: Digital marketing manager.
Legal Bank Robber
Description: Someone who tests how easy it is to penetrate bank security.
Transparency Enhancement Facilitator
Description: A window cleaner.
Director of First Impressions
Description: A receptionist.
Ice Rink Hand-Holder
Description: Ice Rink Hand-Holder.
Problem Wrangler
Description: A counselor.
Underwater Ceramic Technician
Description: A dishwasher.
Freelance Student
Description: A person who studies on his own after a day job.
Liquid Fossil Transfer Technician
Description: Gas station attendant.
Space consultant
Description: A real estate agent.
Accounting Ninja
Description: A financial manager.
Rental Boyfriend
Description: A fake boyfriend who can go out on a date with a woman and pretend to be her boyfriend for the contracted time.
Ambassador of Buzz
Description: Corporate communications associate.
Sanitation Engineer
Description: Garbage man.
Lead Facilitator of Alcohol-Related Terminations
Description: Events coordinator.
Flashlight Holder
Description: If your parents are working on something in the dark, and you have to stand behind them with the tool of light.
Beverage Dissemination Officer
Description: Bartender.
Twisted Brother
Description: Balloon Artist.
Light Bender
Description: Someone who is responsible for the high-tech, precision job of making neon lights.
Bosser Arounder
Description: Someone who tells you what you can and can't do.
Snake Milker
Description: Someone who extracts venom from snakes.
Slubberdoffer
Description: Refers to a person in the textile industry who removes bobbins on a slubbing machine.
Phlebotomist
Description: The people that draw your blood at the hospital, aka vampires.
Haberdasher
Description: A dealer in men's clothing and accessories.
Coffee Sommelier
Description: A barista.
Wet Leisure Attendant
Description: A Lifeguard.
Colon Lover
Description: Writer, editor of the written word.
Champion of Sun
Description: A person who studies the Sun.
Full Stack Pancake
Description: A full stack developer.
Marker of the Swans
Description: Someone who, quite literally, marks all of the swans.
Chief Inspiration Officer
Description: Encouraging ‘belief in the company’ and ‘internal evangelism of its values.’
Sandwich Artists
Description: A person who works in fast-food restaurants and delis where they prepare sandwiches according to customers' orders.
Media Distribution Officer
Description: Paper boy or girl.
Waking Night Support Worker
Description: A support worker who does the night shift.
Cat Behaviour Consultant
Description: Someone who specializes in preventing, managing, and modifying challenging behaviors in cats.
Pet Food Tester
Description: Evaluates the nutritional value of pet food and, yes, taste-test it.
Bike Fishermen
Description: A person who fishes bicycles out of canals.
Passenger Pusher
Description: Japan has employed people to push others onto trains.
Nightlife Entrepreneur
Descriptions: a club promoter.
Mobile Sustenance Facilitator
Description: A person who works at a food truck.
Education Center Nourishment Consultant
Description: The lunch lady.
Sidekick Clairvoyant
Description: Assistant to the psychic.
Director of Making People Happy and Content
Description: An HR manager.
Lunch Bill Payer
Description: An account executive.
Collector of Business Cards
Description: Business Development Rep.
Professional Lazer Tager
Description: A person whose job it is to play with children at lazer tag parties if not enough people show up.
Groom of the King's Close Stool
Description: A trusted man whose job it was to wipe the king's bottom.
Shredded Cheese Authority
Description: Shredded cheese quality assurance.
Herpetologist
Description: Someone who studies frogs (and reptiles and other amphibians).
Carny
Description: A traveling carnival employee.
Tonsorial Artist
Description: a hair stylist.
Head Honcho
Description: The person in charge.
Cheese Sprayer
Description: Someone who sprays cheese or butter by hand on popcorn.
Grand Master of Underlings
Description: Deputy Manager.
Master of Disaster
Description: PR crisis manager.
Urban Herbalist
Description: A florist, who only sells one kind of plant.
Naked Therapist
Description: A stripper.
Pneumatic Device and Machine Optimizer
Description: A factory worker.
Initiative Officer
Description: A planner.
Gift Skaters
Description: A person who collects flowers, stuffed animals, and other gifts that are thrown onto skating rinks after a performance.
Expert Toilet Attendant
Description: A person who instructs you how to wash your hands in a public toilet.
Piccoloist
Description: A person who plays piccolo, sometimes called a pickler, usually called annoying.
Head of Schmoozing
Description: VP of business development.