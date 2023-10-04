Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)
The horror genre is having a serious comeback at the moment. True crime shows are more popular than ever, scary movies have never been as authentic and original (thank you Ari Aster, Jordan Peele and Robert Eggers!) Even officials from the U.S. military have admitted that UFOs are real. Well, more accurately, they said that the government is in possession of “inhuman” remains. That probably creeped us out even more.
To celebrate this resurgence of all things creepy, we have prepared another list of unsettling photographs from the r/OddlyTerrifying subreddit. Whatever, I wasn’t planning on sleeping tonight anyway. Let’s scroll down and satisfy our morbid curiosity together, pandas! And to know more about why we’re so into recreational horror, read our interview with American Literature lecturer Dr. Kevin Corstorphine.
This post may include affiliate links.
Hidden Microphones
There's certainly something to be said about why people actively seek out and are fans of horror. There seems to be something about scary things that draws people in. It can’t be just the fact that people like to be scared, right? Bored Panda spoke about the specifics of horror with Dr. Kevin Corstorphine, lecturer in American Literature at the University of Hull.
Dr. Corstorphine says that one of the reasons we like horror is because of its soothing element. This might sound counterintuitive, but scary things might provide comfort to us. “Being scared is thrilling,” Corstorphine says, “but I think that most people who really enjoy horror and actively seek it out find an element of solace in it. Horror is unfortunately a part of life, and fiction lets us explore it and make sense of it somehow.”
Abdandoned House's Porch Looks Like A Mouth With Fangs
A Tunnel Dug By The Giant Ground Sloth In Brazil (10,000 Years Ago)
Different types of media might scare and terrify us in different ways. An eerie song might unsettle us, a scary book can conjure up different creepy images in our minds. Film, of course, is more explicit, it leaves less to the imagination, and so does photography. Thus sometimes visual media is best at evoking a scare out of us.
Dr. Corstorphine agrees: “Even though a film might have many components that work together, it's interesting that images stick out so strongly for us: Regan's possession in The Exorcist, Carrie dripping with blood at the prom, or even some of the gruesome torture scenes from the Saw films. The visual is definitely the element that stays with us and comes back even if we try to forget about it!”
Subtropical Swamp In Louisiana, USA
Driving At Night With Astigmatism
I have a very strong astigmatism in both eyes and thankfully I can afford glasses (I live in France where you can get them, even when poor). The result is nearly perfect with the proper correction.
This Is A Single Shot And Not Two Pictures
However, horror is not always as explicit as it is in the Saw franchise. The photos in this list are proof that sometimes things scare or unsettle us even if they’re seemingly mundane. It’s the strangeness we find in ordinary things, what Freud called unheimlich (the unhomely).
Sinkhole In Turkey
Was Leaving My House At 6am And Found This In The Dew On The Front Steps
My Dog Was Pretty Nervous About Heading Down This Trail For Some Reason
Dr. Corstorphine explains the uncanny: “[It’s] that weird mix of the familiar and strange, like when you wake up and just for a second, your dressing gown is a hooded figure standing in your bedroom. In visual art and film, I think this comes across frequently with the look in someone's face, and the eyes in particular. It's that sense that something is not quite right that's so unsettling.”
Dark Hedges Ireland
A Female Omothymus Spider Spotted In Malaysia
My Job Is To Inspect Every Single One Of These Car, Night Time Hits Different
I can't ever shake the feeling someone, or something, is going to jump out from one of these. Always hearing these weird whisper noises that I'm sure is the wind, but still makes your hair stand up.
Dr. Corstorphine’s research interests include horror and Gothic fiction and he has written extensively on authors such as Bram Stoker, H.P. Lovecraft and Stephen King. “I'm a big fan of the Evil Dead films, including the latest ones,” he shares his favorites. “It's that mix of body horror, tension, and a bit of humor that works for me.”
Nasa's James Webb Telescope Has Spotted A Giant 'Question Mark' Object In Deep Space
Lighthouse Perched On A Rock Pillar In The Westman Islands, Iceland
The Cork-Lid Trapdoor Spider. If You See What Looks Like An Ancient Coin Buried In Sand, Leave It Alone
Corstorphine is also aware that picking favorite pieces of horror (or any kind of) media is notably personal. “I think there's a nostalgic element to horror films as well: they're bound up with the experiences you've had watching them in a specific time and place,” the academic says.
He also includes the video game franchise Silent Hill amongst his favorites for its inventive visuals. For anyone interested in visual horror, he would also recommend the art of Clive Barker, the creator of the Hellraiser franchise.
Vegetables Shaped Like Humans
This farmer couple used silicon to create molds in the shape of their own feet. They then planted turnips using these molds. As the turnips grew, they filled the molds and took on the shape of their feet.
This Monstrosity On The Bathroom Ceiling Of A Local Restaurant
David And Louise Turpin Together With Their Children They Kept Imprisoned And Abused For Many Years
Aarhus University in Denmark has a Recreational Fear Lab which studies the human fascination with all things frightening. Its director Matthias Clasen told The Washington Post he and his team identified three broad types of horror genre enthusiasts. “Adrenaline junkies”, “white knucklers” and “dark copers”.
Close-Up Of An Ant
Coal Miners Returning From The Depths After A Days Work, Belgium, Circa 1900
The Sun Being Compared To A Lovecraftian Deity Is Terrifying
fun fact: The sun doesn't stop "screaming" and when the sun dies, it will still be "screaming" for a few years because sound travels slower than light
“Adrenaline junkies” get an adrenaline rush from the recreational fear experience and seek it on purpose. This heightens their mood as the endocrine system releases cortisol and noradrenaline as well, resulting in a kind of high, driven by experiencing fright.
Brine Pools At The Bottom Of The Sea
The "mist" is caused by the incredibly high levels of salinity (salt) I believe. Essentially, the water is so salty that salt can no longer dissolve into it, so it pools here.
This Shark Has Seen Some Shit
Chris Mccandless Note That Was Found In His Truck In The Middle Of Alaska
Very sad story. He starved to death because he couldn't get across the river back to safety. If he'd had a map, he would have known that there was a river crossing less than a mile from where he was. People have died making pilgrimages to the bus he died in, so they had to remove it a few years ago.
“White knucklers” tend to look for that sweet spot that is neither too scary, nor too boring. They usually employ humor or try to lessen their exposure to the frightening stimuli. Thus they’re more motivated by self-learning than attaining some sort of high from adrenaline.
Two Prison Guards Posing For A Photo With Ed Kemper, Who Was 6’9 And 300lbs
Smile for the camera. "Edmund Emil Kemper III (born December 18, 1948) is an American serial killer who murdered 8 people, including a 15-year-old girl, his own mother, and her best friend, from May 1972 to April 1973..."- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmund_Kemper
Wait… A Victim Of The What??
Saw The Full Mirror In My Hotel Room Randomly Shake And Discovered This Space In The Wall Behind It
Lastly, “dark copers” are the closest to what Dr. Corstorphine described. Through frightening stimuli, they’re able to challenge themselves and challenge their fears in order to deal with their anxieties in the real world. The researchers at the Recreational Fear Lab found that horror fans are more resilient psychologically, as was proved in the beginning of the 2020 pandemic.
A Nursing Home Flooding
What Rip Current Looks Like
Poor Matthew
Whether you’re an adrenaline seeker or just looking for how to survive in the world, horror is a great form of entertainment to enjoy. There’s no need to think that liking scary and unsettling things is somehow wrong. So don’t forget to upvote the best terrifying photos from this list, pandas!
Partially Submerged Statue Of Shiva The Destroyer During The Flash Flood In Uttrakhand
She's smiling and very proud of her - Edit "He", thank you for correcting my mistake! (Sorry for my ignorance)
Ferris Wheel On A Local Night Fair
Hong Kong Apartments
Sinking Of Amoco Cadiz In Brittany 1978 Looks Like A Giant Whale Surfacing
Came Across This Abandoned Building In Vermont While Hiking In The Woods. There’s No Door And The Windows Have Been Boarded Up And Caged
Friend Found This Outside Her Door With Some Damage At The Lock, What Would This Be?
Youtuber Dallmyd Vlogged Their Trip To The Same Submersible That Would Later Implode A Few Days Later. Their Trip Down The Titanic Was Cancelled Due To The Weather. This Is What The Inside Looked Like
I watched the coverage for days and was quite relieved that they didn’t die slowly suffocating after several days. As brutal as an implosion is, the anxiety of knowing you’re likely going to die for about four days seems much worse
Walked Outside To See What The Dog Was Barking At
I Was There… January 15, 2018
That had to be the most terrifying 38 minutes of their lives
House While Hiking In The Appalachian Trails. There Were No Paths Or Roads Going To This House
I've lived in the Appalachians and this is not that unusual. Someone tragically lost their home through death or destitution and the Earth just reclaims the area. The wind blows out the paths, the grasses grow over it, and then the underbrush hides all evidence beneath it.
This Was New York City Earlier Today, Which Was Temporarily Ranked #1 For The Worst Air Quality In The World Due To The Wildfires In Canada
The Wreck Of The Titanic From Afar
And this is how we should leave it. It’s a mass grave, let’s respect that.
Ad About Work Accidents On A Colombian Magazine, Posted 30 May 2001
This Is Jocelyn Wildenstein, The Wealthy Socialite Nicknamed “Bride Of Wildenstein” And “Catwoman” Because Of Her Extreme Plastic Surgery
Poor lady. Confirms my opinion that there should be psychological assessments as part of elective plastic surgery.
Bear Paw Armor, Used By Warriors In Islamic, Indian, Persian & Pakistani Civilizations
Abandoned Summer Camp Closed Due To A Child Drowning In The Lake. Sound Familiar ?
The Vegas Msg Sphere
Hiding In The School’s Communal Showers During A Code Yellow Turned Red (Few Months Ago)
1 Am And My Cop Neighbor Is Doing This Through My Kitchen Window
Had an extremely similar experience. I have a first floor room at the front of the house and one late night (2-3 am) while I was up studying all of a sudden a torch light beam started moving from one end of my room’s windows to the other as if someone was trying to see inside my room. Scared the hell out of me. Thinking someone was in our yard, I ducked down and literally crawled to my parents room. My dad proceeded to stupidly open the front door to talk to those who shone the light. Luckily they claimed to be two policemen looking for a particular address. They left after asking us for directions but part of me feels like they weren’t real police. How would policemen not know where to find an address and even if they didn’t know, it doesn’t sound like a good idea to visit a random house at night to ask for directions. Also I didn’t hear any vehicle which is weird cause why would they be looking for a random house at 2-3 am on foot??
Pyongyang, North Korea
I'm not sure what this one is showing us. North Koreans do not have internet access even in Pyongyang, as far as I'm aware. The real terrifying part is when you look outside of NK's capital. Pyongyang is a misdirection tactic used to prevent the world from questioning what goes on in the rest of Kim's (and the previous Kim, and the Kim before him) dictatorship. It serves a "look here, not over there!" purpose. Hence, all the pomp, circumstance, pageantry, and opulence. Anything outside of Pyongyang is a veritable desolate wasteland where the people live in the worst type of poverty and crimes against humanity imaginable, electricity is turned on and off at random, food is scarce and citizens often resort to eating insects or soil for nutrients, and the Kim Dynasty has been enacting a - quite literal - genocide against its people for over 80 years. The scary part of NK is not Pyongyang. It's everywhere else.
Note: this post originally had 112 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
Again. Won't load. Getting sick of this.
Same here. Ffs BP,sort this shįt out.
This is the third article today for me. This is getting ridiculous.
Me too
I wanted to read this one, too! 😡
Oops, BP Makes me My skin Crawl hundredth time this week by not loading articles. How terrifying is this?
I really wanted to see this list!!!
Again. Won't load. Getting sick of this.
Same here. Ffs BP,sort this shįt out.
This is the third article today for me. This is getting ridiculous.
Me too
I wanted to read this one, too! 😡
Oops, BP Makes me My skin Crawl hundredth time this week by not loading articles. How terrifying is this?
I really wanted to see this list!!!