There's certainly something to be said about why people actively seek out and are fans of horror. There seems to be something about scary things that draws people in. It can’t be just the fact that people like to be scared, right? Bored Panda spoke about the specifics of horror with Dr. Kevin Corstorphine, lecturer in American Literature at the University of Hull.

Dr. Corstorphine says that one of the reasons we like horror is because of its soothing element. This might sound counterintuitive, but scary things might provide comfort to us. “Being scared is thrilling,” Corstorphine says, “but I think that most people who really enjoy horror and actively seek it out find an element of solace in it. Horror is unfortunately a part of life, and fiction lets us explore it and make sense of it somehow.”