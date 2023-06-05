While there's still a good chunk of the year left before we get to spook each other during Halloween or until another internet sensation like Skinamarink provokes a two-week-long bout of insomnia, the internet is not short of supply when it comes to oddly terrifying material.

If you're one of those daredevils who takes great pleasure in horror films and reading creepypastas (alone in your apartment!), then you'll be right at home in the "Oddly Terrifying" community. From mysterious fingerprints on one's ceiling to creepy, abandoned churches in the middle of nowhere, this is pure nightmare fodder that will surely give you the heebie-jeebies. And in case someone asks, you'll find us under a well-lit blanket coloring our mandalas, trying to return to our happy place. Hopefully, there's no creepy forests on the way back.

#1

A Month Ago I Became Friends With A Crow. Today He Brought Me The Skull Of Another Crow

A Month Ago I Became Friends With A Crow. Today He Brought Me The Skull Of Another Crow

the_shitpost_machine Report

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago

He's gifting you the skulls of his enemies.

#2

Perhaps The Most-Terrifying Space Photograph To Date. Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Completely Untethered, Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive. The First Person In History To Do So. Credit: Nasa

Perhaps The Most-Terrifying Space Photograph To Date. Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Completely Untethered, Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive. The First Person In History To Do So. Credit: Nasa

rosseepoo Report

#3

An Octopus With 32 Tentacles Found Off The Coasts Of South Korea

An Octopus With 32 Tentacles Found Off The Coasts Of South Korea

GoldenChinchilla Report

#4

A Friend's Printer Broke, Here's The Result Of Him Printing Off A Picture Of Nicolas Cage

A Friend's Printer Broke, Here's The Result Of Him Printing Off A Picture Of Nicolas Cage

Nintendophile79 Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, I would say that Nic Cage is already terrifying enough even without a broken printer.

#5

This Foot Two Days After A Rattlesnake Bite

This Foot Two Days After A Rattlesnake Bite

ajskillz Report

#6

The Italian Fascist Party’s Headquarters (1934)

The Italian Fascist Party's Headquarters (1934)

GoOsEy_gOoSe_1 Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago

You see where George Orwell got his inspiration....

#7

Apoica Wasp Nest

Apoica Wasp Nest

GoldenChinchilla Report

#8

I Don't Know About You, But This Feels Weird

I Don't Know About You, But This Feels Weird

thiccmlgnoscope Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

And that's why you should trust your gut.

#9

Weird "Are You Dreaming" Sign Found In Psychologist Waiting Room

Weird "Are You Dreaming" Sign Found In Psychologist Waiting Room

BlueSparksFly Report

LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Funny. Often in a dream I don't see myself in the mirror, I'm invisible. When I'm awake, if I have a dissociative episode, I don't always recognize myself in the mirror properly. Like, it's me, but not really. At first it was scary but now I say, hello there, to the creature in the mirror. Maybe it's also important to accept mental health as part of your life and not just try to "get better, back to normal" because that's not always possible.

#10

Signature Evolution In Alzheimer’s Disease

Signature Evolution In Alzheimer's Disease

themnd Report

#11

The "Snow" In The Wizard Of Oz Movie Was 100% Pure Asbestos

The "Snow" In The Wizard Of Oz Movie Was 100% Pure Asbestos

Vavrin33 Report

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lions, bears, mesothelioma, oh my!

#12

Civilians Taking Care Of Zoo Animals In Their Own Homes During WWII

Civilians Taking Care Of Zoo Animals In Their Own Homes During WWII

mayzzang11 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

Who was the poor soul that ended up with the lions

#13

Found My Old Teeth When Visiting My Parents (I’m 33)

Found My Old Teeth When Visiting My Parents (I'm 33)

thompsonc12 Report

DarcyRose
DarcyRose
Community Member
1 hour ago

Are you sure they're yours?

#14

What Rat They See That They Had To Make These?

What Rat They See That They Had To Make These?

Remarkable_Weird6861 Report

Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Upvote for the Princess Bride reference.

#15

Chicago Metra Up-N Track, Carries 34,000 Passengers On 70 Trains Across This Bridge Every Day

Chicago Metra Up-N Track, Carries 34,000 Passengers On 70 Trains Across This Bridge Every Day

split6661 Report

#16

Climber’s Shelter At The Middle Of A Cliff

Climber's Shelter At The Middle Of A Cliff

musicman5013 Report

#17

A Drained Swamp. Really Pretty But Kinda Creepy

A Drained Swamp. Really Pretty But Kinda Creepy

incubiitch Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

Won't all the trees die? What happened to the other residents depending upon the swamp?

#18

Baby Mute

Baby Mute

essog Report

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or for fellow passenger, MIL, colleagues and next door Karen.

#19

My Light Emits A "Ghost Current", It's On Even Though It's Off

My Light Emits A "Ghost Current", It's On Even Though It's Off

NationYell Report

#20

My Walk Home

My Walk Home

Professional-Put7725 Report

Themoonprincess
Themoonprincess
Community Member
1 hour ago

It'd be cool if you came across a werewolf there.

#21

TV Turned Itself On At 3am To ‘Update’. This Was The Loading Screen

TV Turned Itself On At 3am To 'Update'. This Was The Loading Screen

flex_capacity Report

#22

This Ad From 1996 Was Prophetic

This Ad From 1996 Was Prophetic

ahivarn Report

#23

Graffiti Artists Tagging A Bridge In Mexico

Graffiti Artists Tagging A Bridge In Mexico

rockhavenrick Report

Outstanding Scarecrow
Outstanding Scarecrow
Community Member
1 hour ago

They are either too dedicated or too stupid to get there in the first place

#24

The Human Eye

The Human Eye

gtasean Report

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I work with eyes everyday. This really helps understand the anatomy

#25

Manute Bol, Tallest Ever Nba Player (7'7"), Swimming

Manute Bol, Tallest Ever Nba Player (7'7"), Swimming

ericthesmug Report

#26

Nope It's Not A Skull It’s A Fly Infected By Cordyceps Fungus

Nope It's Not A Skull It's A Fly Infected By Cordyceps Fungus

tausif-sahat Report

#27

Robe And Axe Of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, Who Was The Official Executioner For The Papal States From 1796 To 1864. During His Tenure He Executed 514 People

Robe And Axe Of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, Who Was The Official Executioner For The Papal States From 1796 To 1864. During His Tenure He Executed 514 People

Ze-skywalker Report

Owen
Owen
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Nothing says Christianity like a good old beheading.

#28

Big Eye Grendalier Fish. They Usually Stay Very Deep, Near The Ocean Bottom

Big Eye Grendalier Fish. They Usually Stay Very Deep, Near The Ocean Bottom

GoldenChinchilla Report

Alyssa
Alyssa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Crazy and surreal that we exist on the same planet as so many underwater creatures that look alien to us,

#29

While Filming The Exorcist, Linda Blair Was Rigged To A Mechanical Bed That Shook Her So Violently She Fractured Her Spine. The Shot Was Used In The Final Film, And Her Screams Of Pain Were Real

While Filming The Exorcist, Linda Blair Was Rigged To A Mechanical Bed That Shook Her So Violently She Fractured Her Spine. The Shot Was Used In The Final Film, And Her Screams Of Pain Were Real

silvercatbob Report

#30

Staying At My Grandmother's House For A Bit, Opened Up The Toilet And Was Greeted By This

Staying At My Grandmother's House For A Bit, Opened Up The Toilet And Was Greeted By This

outragusreee Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

Burn house, burn grandma, run to the woods, run from the woods, burn it

#31

And Those Are Just The Ones The Tape Caught

And Those Are Just The Ones The Tape Caught

nightshot17410 Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I'd be so ticked off if this happened to me.

#32

This Post Box

This Post Box

DiligentOrdinary797 Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Maybe someone had a wine delivery...

#33

Air Conditioning Units At The Smdc Shore Residences In Manila, Philippines

Air Conditioning Units At The Smdc Shore Residences In Manila, Philippines

nikkomercado Report

#34

The Skull Of Mary Magdalene In St Maximin Basilica In France

The Skull Of Mary Magdalene In St Maximin Basilica In France

Brainsuxx Report

SofiaB
SofiaB
Community Member
39 minutes ago

No way to verify if it's actually her scull...the catholic church loves to scam people

#35

A Crocodile In Australia Was Caught That Kept Eating Cattle

A Crocodile In Australia Was Caught That Kept Eating Cattle

LucidCunning Report

#36

Bodies Are Probably Infected. That’s My Guess

Bodies Are Probably Infected. That's My Guess

Used-fridge Report

#37

Submerged Church In A Toxic Lake, Romania

Submerged Church In A Toxic Lake, Romania

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

#38

Got A Call For A Blocked Wc At A Funeral Home. Wasn't Expecting This. Guess It's A Common System Design

Got A Call For A Blocked Wc At A Funeral Home. Wasn't Expecting This. Guess It's A Common System Design

Ashtar888 Report

SofiaB
SofiaB
Community Member
31 minutes ago

It makes sense...better than letting the fluids flood onto the floor! It's just a real problem that needs to be dealt with...not a big deal

#39

Microscopic Image Of A Tape Worms Head

Microscopic Image Of A Tape Worms Head

Special_Friendship20 Report

Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Jar Jar Binks, the early years.

#40

Hi There

Hi There

GoldenChinchilla Report

#41

Ancient Japanese Preserved Tattoo And Skin. With All The Right Paper Work You Can Get Your Tattooed Skin Framed Within 18 Hours After You Die

Ancient Japanese Preserved Tattoo And Skin. With All The Right Paper Work You Can Get Your Tattooed Skin Framed Within 18 Hours After You Die

Necroed Report

Somewhere in Ohio
Somewhere in Ohio
Community Member
1 hour ago

A company in Cleveland Ohio does this for you, as well!

#42

Thought I Heard A Noise Coming From Outside My Window A Few Nights Ago But Brushed It Off. Noticed This This Morning

Thought I Heard A Noise Coming From Outside My Window A Few Nights Ago But Brushed It Off. Noticed This This Morning

StrangeElk Report

Owen
Owen
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Crowbar. Put up some motion activated lighting.

#43

Kidney Stone Surface As Seen In An Electron Microscope

Kidney Stone Surface As Seen In An Electron Microscope

just_minutes_ago Report

#44

A Rickety Old Foot Bridge Leading Into The Misty Distance

A Rickety Old Foot Bridge Leading Into The Misty Distance

Dr_Zol_Epstein_III Report

#45

This Dark Obelisk In The Desert

This Dark Obelisk In The Desert

PossibilityPowerful Report

Owen
Owen
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Caution: Beware of Djinn.

#46

The Bathroom At My Dads Shop

The Bathroom At My Dads Shop

DaBigTree377 Report

Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not sure if it needs cleaning or burning.

#47

Was Going To Go Out Somewhere And Found Blood On The Side Of My Car

Was Going To Go Out Somewhere And Found Blood On The Side Of My Car

Majesty1337 Report

#48

Torture Mask From 1800's Germany

Torture Mask From 1800's Germany

LucidCunning Report

#49

Fortune Cookie

Fortune Cookie

beepboop-009 Report

#50

Michael Jackson’s Bedroom When He Died Had Target Ads Of Babies He Didn’t Know

Michael Jackson's Bedroom When He Died Had Target Ads Of Babies He Didn't Know

skyrimlo Report

Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Looks like there's a watermark in the picture. Not sure I should believe this.

#51

The Mouth Of An Arctic Lamprey

The Mouth Of An Arctic Lamprey

Finkenn Report

#52

This Is Demodex Folliculorum. Right Now There Are 6 Of These On Each One Of You Eyebrows Hair Follicles

This Is Demodex Folliculorum. Right Now There Are 6 Of These On Each One Of You Eyebrows Hair Follicles

Ghost_Drank_My_Beer Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

Last time I heard this terry shaved his eyebrows in b99

5
#53

When A Kangaroo Feels Threatened, It’ll Submerge Itself Chest Deep In Body Of Water To Lure In The Threat, Then It Will Ferociously Drown It By Holding Its Head Underwater And Biting It Until They’re No Longer Putting Up A Fight

When A Kangaroo Feels Threatened, It'll Submerge Itself Chest Deep In Body Of Water To Lure In The Threat, Then It Will Ferociously Drown It By Holding Its Head Underwater And Biting It Until They're No Longer Putting Up A Fight

TheLikeGuys3 Report

Alyssa
Alyssa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes tried to do it to one of our dogs but my husband saved it. They only do it when they think their life is in danger and in this case our dog went running after the kangaroo thinking it was great fun! But usually a kangaroo will run away from you.

7
#54

Just Got This Text From My School. Not There Thank God, And They Sent The All Clear Out

Just Got This Text From My School. Not There Thank God, And They Sent The All Clear Out

moopleltoop Report

#55

My (28f) Spine

My (28f) Spine

sedegispeilet Report

Sigh J
Sigh J
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know who you are, I don't need to know you, but I wish you nothing but the best....

#56

Arm Caked With Wood Dust, But Looks Disturbing

Arm Caked With Wood Dust, But Looks Disturbing

CroakyPyrex Report

