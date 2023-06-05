“Oddly Terrifying”: 87 Times People Spotted The Creepiest Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)
While there's still a good chunk of the year left before we get to spook each other during Halloween or until another internet sensation like Skinamarink provokes a two-week-long bout of insomnia, the internet is not short of supply when it comes to oddly terrifying material.
If you're one of those daredevils who takes great pleasure in horror films and reading creepypastas (alone in your apartment!), then you'll be right at home in the "Oddly Terrifying" community. From mysterious fingerprints on one's ceiling to creepy, abandoned churches in the middle of nowhere, this is pure nightmare fodder that will surely give you the heebie-jeebies. And in case someone asks, you'll find us under a well-lit blanket coloring our mandalas, trying to return to our happy place. Hopefully, there's no creepy forests on the way back.
A Month Ago I Became Friends With A Crow. Today He Brought Me The Skull Of Another Crow
Perhaps The Most-Terrifying Space Photograph To Date. Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Completely Untethered, Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive. The First Person In History To Do So. Credit: Nasa
An Octopus With 32 Tentacles Found Off The Coasts Of South Korea
A Friend's Printer Broke, Here's The Result Of Him Printing Off A Picture Of Nicolas Cage
This Foot Two Days After A Rattlesnake Bite
The Italian Fascist Party’s Headquarters (1934)
Apoica Wasp Nest
I Don't Know About You, But This Feels Weird
Weird "Are You Dreaming" Sign Found In Psychologist Waiting Room
Funny. Often in a dream I don't see myself in the mirror, I'm invisible. When I'm awake, if I have a dissociative episode, I don't always recognize myself in the mirror properly. Like, it's me, but not really. At first it was scary but now I say, hello there, to the creature in the mirror. Maybe it's also important to accept mental health as part of your life and not just try to "get better, back to normal" because that's not always possible.
Signature Evolution In Alzheimer’s Disease
The "Snow" In The Wizard Of Oz Movie Was 100% Pure Asbestos
Civilians Taking Care Of Zoo Animals In Their Own Homes During WWII
Who was the poor soul that ended up with the lions
Found My Old Teeth When Visiting My Parents (I’m 33)
What Rat They See That They Had To Make These?
Chicago Metra Up-N Track, Carries 34,000 Passengers On 70 Trains Across This Bridge Every Day
Climber’s Shelter At The Middle Of A Cliff
A Drained Swamp. Really Pretty But Kinda Creepy
Won't all the trees die? What happened to the other residents depending upon the swamp?
Baby Mute
Or for fellow passenger, MIL, colleagues and next door Karen.
My Light Emits A "Ghost Current", It's On Even Though It's Off
My Walk Home
TV Turned Itself On At 3am To ‘Update’. This Was The Loading Screen
This Ad From 1996 Was Prophetic
Graffiti Artists Tagging A Bridge In Mexico
They are either too dedicated or too stupid to get there in the first place
The Human Eye
Manute Bol, Tallest Ever Nba Player (7'7"), Swimming
Nope It's Not A Skull It’s A Fly Infected By Cordyceps Fungus
Robe And Axe Of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, Who Was The Official Executioner For The Papal States From 1796 To 1864. During His Tenure He Executed 514 People
Big Eye Grendalier Fish. They Usually Stay Very Deep, Near The Ocean Bottom
While Filming The Exorcist, Linda Blair Was Rigged To A Mechanical Bed That Shook Her So Violently She Fractured Her Spine. The Shot Was Used In The Final Film, And Her Screams Of Pain Were Real
Staying At My Grandmother's House For A Bit, Opened Up The Toilet And Was Greeted By This
Burn house, burn grandma, run to the woods, run from the woods, burn it
And Those Are Just The Ones The Tape Caught
This Post Box
Air Conditioning Units At The Smdc Shore Residences In Manila, Philippines
The Skull Of Mary Magdalene In St Maximin Basilica In France
A Crocodile In Australia Was Caught That Kept Eating Cattle
Bodies Are Probably Infected. That’s My Guess
Submerged Church In A Toxic Lake, Romania
Got A Call For A Blocked Wc At A Funeral Home. Wasn't Expecting This. Guess It's A Common System Design
Microscopic Image Of A Tape Worms Head
Hi There
Ancient Japanese Preserved Tattoo And Skin. With All The Right Paper Work You Can Get Your Tattooed Skin Framed Within 18 Hours After You Die
Thought I Heard A Noise Coming From Outside My Window A Few Nights Ago But Brushed It Off. Noticed This This Morning
Kidney Stone Surface As Seen In An Electron Microscope
A Rickety Old Foot Bridge Leading Into The Misty Distance
This Dark Obelisk In The Desert
The Bathroom At My Dads Shop
Was Going To Go Out Somewhere And Found Blood On The Side Of My Car
Torture Mask From 1800's Germany
Michael Jackson’s Bedroom When He Died Had Target Ads Of Babies He Didn’t Know
Looks like there's a watermark in the picture. Not sure I should believe this.
The Mouth Of An Arctic Lamprey
This Is Demodex Folliculorum. Right Now There Are 6 Of These On Each One Of You Eyebrows Hair Follicles
Last time I heard this terry shaved his eyebrows in b99