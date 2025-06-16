Life has a way of leaving us with more questions than answers. As much as we try to make sense of things, there's always a moment that slips through the cracks. Memories that don’t line up, people who disappeared without a trace, or surprise coincidences with odds greater than winning the lottery. Curious about these experiences, Reddit user Sunburn95 made a post on r/AskReddit : "What’s one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of your personal life?" The answers didn’t disappoint.

#1 When we did blood typing back in high school biology, mine was not an option given my parents’ blood types. Mine has since been confirmed by red cross when donating, and my parents types were from reliable sources. I’m either a freak of nature, got swapped at birth, or that wasn’t my dad.

#2 Where did all of my serotonin go and how do I get it back.

#3 Who the lady that birthed me was. I was found in a dumpster, premature, and had been left to die. I really don't have any deep urge to find her or anything. A while back I got 23andme, and ended up finding first cousins! The lady who birthed me would have been their aunt.



I reached out to them, and they're both very nice. However we left it at pleasant hellos and small exchanges about ourselves. See, they have 7 aunts. One of them is her. From what I've been told they're all a happy family, and I may even have half siblings.



But I'll never know why I couldn't have been left somewhere safer. To me it's not worth dragging that skeleton out of the closet or potentially getting someone in legal trouble. I'm glad she's doing ok.



I grew up in a happy loving family that has my back, so I made out well enough. :).

#4 I was at a baseball game and went in the washroom. A guy was leaving one of the stalls and said, “don’t go in that one, people are such animals!”

I went in the next one over, and while I was doing my thing, somebody went in the other one and screamed, “Jesus Christ what the f**k?!?”

I wrestled with the idea of looking but decided against it, and now I’ll never know.

#5 Who my "pen pal" was as a kid.



When I was about eight years old I started getting little notes in the mail every week or two. They were all stamped and addressed to me, and they all contained little doodles and said very random things such as "I like birthday cake, do you?" or "my favorite flowers are daisies, what are yours?" They were never signed and there was no return address. The handwriting didn't look like anyone in my family or any of my friends, and every person I asked denied it.



Eventually my parents got visibly uncomfortable with it and would start insisting on examining the letters before I opened them. Pretty soon after that they stopped coming. Been nearly 20 years and still no idea what was up with that.

#6 On the night bus home after a night out, I struck up conversation with this guy. Turns out we had loads in common, lived nearby and he was really cute. As we got to his stop I said something like "would it be creepy of me to ask for your number?" he burst out laughing and said he wanted to ask me, but didn't wanna be "that guy", so we swapped numbers.



We went on a date after that and it's one of the best dates I've been on, we laughed from beginning to end.



The following weekend there was a music festival that we were both going to. Death Cab For Cutie were playing at it and it was going to the first time seeing them live for both of us, so we agreed to meet up to watch Death Cab together.



The morning of the festival, he messaged me saying he couldn't wait for Death Cab & he was looking forward to seeing me. We had a bit of a back-and-forth and agreed that I'd let him know once I got to the venue.



I got to the stage where Death Cab were playing, found an easily identifiable spot for him to find me and messaged him where I was... No response. About 10 minutes before they were due to go on, I gave him a call. No answer.



About a week after I told my sister about it, she said he'd probably lost his phone and didn't have my number memorised, so I sent a final "Hey, it's caca_milis_ hope you enjoyed the weekend" kinda message, no response.



I'd LOVE to know what happened in the 2 hours between "looking forward to seeing you" and standing me up.

#7 When we were kids my sister and I had a big box of toy animals. We played with them every day and so knew every single toy in that box. One day my sister stood up from playing and underneath where she'd been sitting was a teeny tiny plastic elephant that we'd never seen before.



The only explanation we could come up with at the time was that she had given birth to it there and then. I still can't think of a better one.

#8 Had a family friend whom i'd known forever. She had been a friend of my parents since over a decade before I was born.



When I was in my late teens she dropped all contact with us for absolutely no reason I can discern. Parents don't know either. Her brother confirmed that she's still alive and in the country, she just doesn't want to talk to us anymore.

#9 I was about 10 years old and had a photo of myself with a horse in my wallet. I kept my wallet next to my bed. One day I went into my room and the photo of me was tore into pieces laying on my pillow. I was a sweet and shy girl and that broke my heart.



I never found out who did it or why. I still sometimes think about that moment.

#10 My great grandfather's father went out in the woods with some people near Pittsburgh one day. The others came back. He did not. I wish there were more details, but that's all that was ever said about it and my greats are long passed.

#11 I met my current partner of 10 years when she texted me because she didn't know who's number she had. We had never met before and to this day we have no idea how she got my number. maybe it was a typo?

#12 My roommate was gone for the weekend, and I was sleeping in, when his family somehow broke in to our apartment.



I always lock the door with the chain is the thing, so even if they had a key they shouldn't have been able to get in, but they did. His Mom popped into my room, apologized, and then disappeared. When I got up later they were gone, but the door still had the chain locked on it.



I have absolutely no clue how they got in. I know they were there and I didn't hallucinate the whole thing because they left some groceries for him.



My only theory is they crawled in through the balcony, but it just seems so farfetched.

#13 What happened to Sherry. Sherry was a friend of mine twenty odd years ago. She moved to another state to live with a man she met online (back when this was a complete oddity). We stayed in touch for a few years, then she dropped off the face of the earth. From what I can tell no one has heard from her in about fifteen years.

#14 What the hell did I see briefly peeking out of my neighbor's master bedroom when I was little? Thing had no face and it retracted just as fast as it had popped out. This was back in the 90's, btw.

#15 The last homicide I worked as an investigator is still unsolved. 2, 20 something girls m******d in their car in the driveway of an abandoned house. No suspects. No arrests. It’s been 3 years.



Edit: also, I lost my first anniversary gift from my wife at the scene (Benchmade pocketknife). I drive by there often and still wonder if my knife is sealed up in evidence somewhere....

#16 Where did my cat go when it disappeared for a month, then just reappeared like nothing happened?

#17 Once my flatmates and I bought a jumbo pack of like six rolls of kitchen paper, popped it on top of the fridge, and the next day the entire thing had vanished. Even when we totally emptied and cleaned the whole house to move out (including moving the fridge out to clean underneath and behind it), it never showed up. I find it deeply disturbing that the two most likely possibilities we came up with were:



1. A six-pack of kitchen roll somehow fluttered halfway across the room to land in the bin, where all four of us failed to notice it all week

2. The estate agent crept in in the middle of the night, stole it without touching anything else, and left congratulating himself on a successful heist



Like, I get that one of my flatmates probably just brought it all up to their room and lived in luxury for the rest of the year, but honestly, not knowing which of those pricks has failed to own up to it for the last three years is like a constant shadow over our relationship.

#18 During a party I was throwing in 2014 one of my friends was hit in the head by an egg. She was standing in the backyard and an egg seemingly flew out of nowhere and c*****d on her head.



Four years later, and no one has been able to venture a theory that does not require a wild stretch of imagination.

#19 In my 35 years ive never known my dad to fart. not even once.



hes also now allergic to dairy, as of the last 10 years. i surmise hes actually backed up with farts and has fart blood poisoning. but im no doctor.

#20 When my dad passed away, I was dating a girl who I thought would be my endgame. She was, is, beautiful, intelligent, and compatible with me on every level.



Unfortunately, I ended up slowly mentally breaking down over the course of the next six months, developing a rather nasty drinking problem that culminated in me breaking up with her late one night when I was pretty certain I was going to k**l my self.



That was three years ago, and I think I’ve moved on, but there’s a part of me that will always wonder if we could have made it. I loved her like none other, and I just wish that she is happy now, and will continue to be for the rest of her life.



Edit: For those who suggested I reach back out to her, I have on multiple occasions. We haven't talked for over 2 and a half years, and in my heart of hearts, I know she's done with all this. I don't blame her, I was an absolute nightmare to deal with. I appreciate the comments, but sometimes when something is done, it's best left to be done. Me being in love with her (for god knows how long in my soul) is not sufficient.

#21 Serious answer...I’m adopted. I’ve always wanted to know who my dad is. Moms name on birth certificate. No father listed.

#22 My parents hosted two small church potlucks at our house twice, a few years apart in two different places, hundreds of miles apart with two entirely different groups of people.



The first time, everyone left and the next day my mom discovered someone cut a perfect 1.5” by 1.5” square out of the middle of one of her shirts in her room.



Few years later at the next event, someone cut a perfect square of similar size out of a sentimental baby bib that was kept at the bottom of a drawer in the kitchen with other special linens.



No one knows who it could’ve possibly

been. Both groups of people were fairly small, and were close family friends.



Edit: We eventually narrowed it down to two suspects, one for each event, but my parents never asked them or tried to find out. We just stopped inviting them and if they did come, we locked the bedroom doors and kept an eye out.

#23 This will probably get lost now.. but I started dating my best friend in university. He was my best friend for years, and we finally got together. He was infatuated for a long time before we got together, I think.



A few months into our relationship I was in a serious road traffic accident: I had brain injury and suffered retrograde and anterograde amnesia (forgot the last 6 months and the following three). Somewhere in there he dumped me. I never knew why, and my other friend had to remind me everyday that he left me because I kept forgetting. But because I kept forgetting, I went stalker-ex on him because I thought we were still together.



To this day, even though I’m blissfully married, I miss my best friend. I wish he knew that I wasn’t a stalking him, I just had no idea he dumped me.



If you’re here Stef.. I miss you bud.

#24 When I was 6 years old I was the only witness to my mother's murder. It was a school day, but I was sick at watching cartoons. We had a cleaning lady at the house that day. My mother was upstairs sleeping when the doorbell rang. I instantly ran to the door to answer it as my mother came down. Standing outside was a man in a black suit with a breifcase and I s**t you not a fedora. When Mom came to the door (in a bathrobe and little else) he stated that he was a lawyer representing a family member and asked to step inside for a something. I don't remember everything they talked about, being as young as I was.. but I guess that matters little now. They stood around talking for about 5 minutes while I pestered them. I even remember offering the man a quarter I found in the couch. Soon after the tone of conversation changed and the man pulled out a pistol and pointed it at my mother. She screamed and ducked to the side, with a shot firing. She bolted down the hallway and he gave chase. I heard several more gunshots as I was scooped up by the cleaning woman and hustled to my neighbor's house. She was screaming call 911 over and over as she burst into their home. As I sit behind their window I saw a black sedan peel off down the street.



The cleaning lady immediately left and from what I am told immediately took her child and left to Mexico. I was the only person to see the man, so I was visited by many officers in the following months during the investigation. They had lots of pictures of men and gave the the whole "he may have grown a beard or changed his haircut" speech everytime they would sit me down to try and identify him. But y'know, I was 6. They never caught him, and to this day I'd really just like to get the story of why.

#25 The amount of wormholes I seem to open on a regular basis. Every pencil I've ever dropped is in some alternate universe now.

#26 There's a fuzzy rope or snake that follows me everywhere. I try and try to catch it but I never can. One time I did catch it and I think it bit me because it hurt and I yelped and mom and dad laughed at me for it.



Also, in the bedroom, there's a window with another dog in it and he copies me and it's so frustrating. The a*****e won't even come into the room, even if I bark at him.

#27 I was out camping one time in southern France with my family. We're from the Netherlands. After setting up the tent, checking out the area and everything my parents start cooking and I got some time off for myself. I was 15 or something, and just bought a new phone from my first job.



I was sitting in my own secluded little area playing some animal crossing, when suddenly my phone rang. I pick up and hear nothing, just some breathing. So I'm like "Hello, who's this?". And then I hear a small girl slightly sobbing, asking me "Do you know where my mommy is?". The kid couldn't have been older than 10. I got caught by surprise by that question so I just answered back with "what??".



Then the phone hung up and nothing else followed after that.

#28 So about 22 years ago now I was twelve. I lived with my mother (parents divorced when I was 8month because father was a piece of s**t so I never met him). So anyway my grandparents and my aunt and cousins were going on vacation, I didn’t want to go because I wasn’t fond of my cousins. But, my mom insisted I go because I would be alone when she was at work and with the extended family out of town I’d have no one to call if there was trouble.



So I went. After a day or two of sightseeing my grandpa got a phone call. My mother hadn’t showed up for work so our neighbor came to check because the car hadn’t moved. He was able to get in through my bedroom window which my d*****s had left unlocked. There he found my 32 year old mother dead on the couch.



So fast forward a few days we’re all wondering what happened. She’d been feeling bad for years she took tons of ibuprofen a day. So at first we thought maybe accidental o******e. Turned out no d***s in her system. Now she was an RN she had been asking her doctor about why she felt so bad for really as long as I can remember. He said you’re young there’s nothing wrong with you. It’s all psychosomatic.



Anyway we press them about cause of death and the official ruling was natural causes....we were all a bit overwhelmed at the time and we should’ve pressed the matter further because the doctor who did the autopsy was her doctor’s friend and her doctor ended up leaving the state because of malpractice suits.



So tldr my great life mystery is; how did my mother really die.

#29 Growing up, my bedroom was on the second floor of a two-story farmhouse.



I was big into Matchbox cars and Hot Wheels. I had a huge bucket of them, and loved playing with them.



At least once or twice, I inadvertently dropped a car down the heat vent. In an attempt to retrieve it, I traced the heat vent to the basement, where the duct turned 90 degrees and ran about 30 feet to the furnace.



There was no access panel anywhere in that length of ductwork, so I was never able to retrieve my car(s).



We moved out of that house when I was around 14 years old, back in the early 1990s. I still wonder whether they are still in that duct, and how I could possibly talk the current homeowners into somehow letting me cut my way into their ductwork to finally retrieve my beloved cars.

#30 Why did my personal trainer block me on social media after we stopped training together? Considering the emotional intimacy we shared when training (I'm the only person with whom he's ever gone in depth about his experiences when he was deployed twice in Afghanistan for example), was it because it bothered him to get so close to me?



And was this, as I strongly suspect, the reason he and his girlfriend broke up the week before he and I ceased training?



I will probably never know unfortunately.

#31 Back in elementary school someone managed to s**t next to the toilet. That story spread like a wildfire trough the school. Everyone wondered who could possibly do that and even our teachers told us why that's disgusting and so on. After 1 or 2 weeks it happened again, but this time his "work" was lying in front of the toilet cabin, so everyone could see it from the hallway when the door was open. Even more rumors and stories were spread and after a week or so our headmistress came to every class and explained that if the responsible kid wouldn't admit s******g next to the toilet, they would send it to the police to do a DNA test to find out who that was.



But nothing happened after that, i guess he eventually got scared and told our teachers the truth, without anyone else knowing.

#32 This is a little complicated but bear with me.



My (small) family always had very close ties with this other (very large) family. Basically my grandmother grew up as best friends with their grandmother, and they raised their respective families in close proximity to each other. Their family, despite their size, are incredibly close with each other. Their grandmother had 5 children, who each went on to have multiple children as well.



Well on my grandmother's deathbed, she told me and my mother that this other lady's oldest child wasn't fathered by the husband, and was actually the product of an affair with a notorious East London gangster (this being in the late 50's at the height of the Krays period). That branch of the family is also one of the largest, and it turned out they also had secret kids who got back in touch recently. And they all got very close to their 'grandfather' and were very grateful to have that family connection again. But the whole family have very distinctive similar traits (short, dark hair, broad, like the grandfather) apart from the eldest child and his line (tall, slim, blonde).



At this point, both my grandparents and their grandparents have all died, and the family is still extremely close. But I have a feeling my mother and I are the only ones who know about the real paternity, and once you know, you can't stop seeing how different this one group of a dozen or so people are in their almost 100-strong family.



It seems fairly minor but I also feel like that sort of news could tear the family apart, and I always wonder if any of them actually know. If not I guess the secret will die with me.

#33 Posted this before.



My parents owned what I consider to be my childhood home from 2001 through 2015.



When helping them move out in 2015, we cleared the finished basement where I found a Loews movie theater ticket stub from our hometown for the 2005 comedy, Hitch, starring Will Smith and Kevin James.



Now, I’ve never seen Hitch, let alone in theaters. My parents never saw Hitch. My older sister and only sibling was away at college (the ticket stub was dated in February 2005). She also denies ever watching Hitch in theaters.



Where did the ticket stub come from? Who saw Hitch? Who brought the ticket stub to the house after seeing Hitch?

#34 TL:DR. One night while moon gazing I was approached by an unidentified creature, had a 15 minute stand off with it while pointing my gun at it and yelling (couldn’t tell what it was, didn’t want to shoot someone’s dog or cow or anything), eventually it elected to charge me and I fired 9 shots at about 8 feet. Called the game warden and him along with a few sheriffs showed up, looked around to find the animal and make sure it wasn’t suffering. Found one bullet in a fence post, didn’t find the other 8, found tracks leading up to where I said the thing was, but they weren’t clear (game warden suspected a dog, or coyote but the tracks were larger than typical dog/coyote tracks). There was no blood, and no sign of where the animal went. So what the hell did I shoot? And what kind of animal survives 8 .40cal shots to the face/chest?!

#35 I don't know who my grandfather is. The man who I have been calling (or rather, "had been", as he passed away last year) "granddad" all my life isn't a blood-relative. It's never been an issue, everyone in the family knows, and when he married my grandmother, he adopted her children, they too took on his surname.

Alas, my grandmother also passed away a few years ago, so simply put, I will never know who my real grandfather is. But at the same time, it doesn't matter to me; Blood or not, the man I called "granddad" for all my life is still and will always be my granddad.

#36 I bought a two pack of those doggy poop bag holders shaped like a bone for walks. I put one up for future use. Adopted a second dog and dug it out to clip to the leash. I laid it on the table so I wouldn't forget to do it and went to bed. Next morning it's gone. Package and all. I've torn my house upside down looking for the d**n thing but it's nowhere to be found. I was last to bed and first up, so nobody else could have moved it.

#37 These answers make my comment look weird, but I'd really like to know what happened to our sleeping bag in Norway... We were camping on a mountain and while packing up in the morning my gf put our packed sleeping bags outside of the tent together with our other stuff like my camera and gopro. After finishing up we noticed one sleeping bag was missing. We weren't too far from a ledge that went straight down, but for the sleeping bag to have rolled there and fallen it would've had to turn itself around and make enough speed to reach the ledge. We also looked over the edge and didn't see the bright blue and yellow colours of the sleeping bag. We asked a group of campers not too far from us if they saw anyone take a sleeping bag, but they didn't see anyone. Also, my camera and gopro were still there, so I suppose no one tried to steal anything... up until today the mountain guides haven't found a sleeping bag that fits the description yet.

#38 I once saw a cashier at my local supermarket, that looked oddly like me. I had a strong, nagging feeling that I somehow knew him fairly well, but I ignored it.



That was until I went to pay and he looked at me, squinted his eyes and asked me if we knew each other. I told him that I felt the same and we just sorta stood there, staring at each other, trying to figure out what the f**k was happening. Same build, hair, glasses, age... We ended up agreeing that we had no clue, I paid and went on with my life...



Never saw him again, even though I visited that specific supermarket multiple times afterwards...



Spooky, weird, wholesome. It still baffles me to this day.

#39 In college I woke up on my hands and knees on my bed, incredibly dizzy. Went to the bathroom to throw up and my face was covered in blood. Busted, lip, busted nose, and a cut on my shoulder.



Everyone thinks I was on d***s. I took like 2 hits from a joint earlier that night but that was pretty normal. So it wasn't that.



I do remember I had a really messed up dream about a bomb going off, and there was a big explosion and that's when I woke up. Could I have punched myself in my sleep?



There was no blood anywhere else on my room, not on the wall or the bed. So I think someone just beat the s**t out of me in my sleep. I got along with all of my roommates. I have no clue who could have done it or why.

#40 Three of my vacuum cleaner's nozzles went missing and I have no clue what happened to them.

Same thing happened with the goddamned lid of my wastebin. Huge, flat, metal thing. Vanished.

One morning, I found all of my panties in the socks drawer. Boyfriend claims it wasn't him and my cats are too stupid for such clever sheananigans.

My house is full of secrets.

#41 A few years ago, I was 22 years old, and my dad called me in a panic at around 3 o'clock in the morning. He immediately starts interrogating me over whether a woman, we'll call her Cheryl, has tried contacting me over Facebook. I scoured my messages, and searched and searched for a message, and assured him that "no, I have not been contacted by a Cheryl."



"Are you sure absolutely sure?"



"Yes, I am absolutely sure."



"Okay. Search for 'Cheryl Smith.' Block her. If she ever reaches out to you, don't respond and let know that she reached out. You just have to block her and never speak to her."



I obviously was very curious, so I didn't block her. And sure enough, she messaged me shortly after that conversation. She said she was an old friend of my father's, and that she was very excited to meet me. She invited me to her daughter's baby shower and said that she really hoped I could come.



It still haunts me to this day, but I never responded to her or asked anybody any questions.

#42 When I was six I was on a family holiday in Gran Canaria. It being the early 90's I of course got a hair braid, of many colours! Glitter string, bright greens and reds, very tacky but I loved it!





Went to sleep that night, gone next morning.



Didn't unravel, there was not a single thread in my bed, nor in the bins, hair wasn't shorter in that part, it wasn't cut off as a joke by my brothers.



If it was taken out I like to think I'd have woken up to someone pulling at my hair?



Asked my parents twenty years later " if you took it out just say it, it's been bothering me for years!"



Both absolutely deny it.



Same with my brothers.



In my head it was magic string and the lady who put it in was a witch who called her string back but yeah, that's my child imagination travelled into my late twenties.

#43 When I was 7-8 or so, I lived right in the middle of the South Wales valleys - tons of hill ranges and forests amongst the smattering of villages. One such village is where my grandma used to live. Our family would always go up there to see her, and I'd always meet my cousin there, who was roughly my age so we got along well. In our boredom, we'd go out and wander about the lake and hills nearby.



One such time, we'd walked for about half an hour up a beaten path away from the lake, towards the dense forests that we had not yet explored. We spent a couple of hours just walking about, climbing the trees with good footholds, just doing what kids do to pass time in a fairly empty landscape.



While we were a couple of dozen feet up a tree, I heard a few twigs break in the distance behind us. I was immediately on edge, and in an effort not to scare my cousin (he was a little bit younger than me), I didn't call attention to it and instead fidgeted about so that my vision would pass where I heard it. A couple hundred feet away, I saw a shape poking out from behind a tree trunk - very clearly the shape of a head and shoulder, seemingly staring directly at us while attempting to not be seen. Not child-like either - those were broad shoulders.



I slowly started climbing down, and almost at the same time the form moved back behind the trunk. I kept talking as normally as I could to my cousin as I started walking us back to the open hillside. I turned back, perhaps a little too worryingly, and my cousin followed my gaze. The shape was there again, behind another tree - whoever they were had followed us towards the edge.



I grabbed my cousin and we booked it, noping like never before. We stuck to wandering the lake after that. I still wonder who the hell that was and what they want, but I assume the worst.

#44 How I got a negative 57% on my project in elementary school.

#45 When i was a kid I could sleep through anything I was a rock hard sleeper. Then at 14 I woke up to a family member trying to m****t me. Since then I sleep restlessly. With one eye open. What bugs me is idk how many times or what else he did to me while I was sleeping, because I was such a hard sleeper I could of slept through it.. . It's a horrid feeling not knowing and has bothered me ever since.

#46 My junior year of high school (i'm a college freshman now), someone decided to go all Pretty Little Liars on my friend group, and we all got anonymous instagram messages threatening to ruin our social lives in order to get us to drive our (depressed) friend to the point of killing herself by cutting her off. we talked to teachers, counselors...nobody could help without knowing who the person was. we tried tracking down the IP address but couldn't. it was a terrifying few months. we still don't know who it was. our best guess is it was our depressed friend, in an attempt to cut ties with us so she didn't have anything left to live for and could die without guilt. however, that's just us guessing. nothing was ever truly figured out, they just eventually stopped.



thankfully, our friend is still alive, and doing okay.

#47 I once woke up with three small circular gashes in my arm. All the same size, all equidistant.



When I woke up the door was locked and nothing was out of the ordinary. I spent a lot of time searching my room for something that could've made them but had no luck.



At first I wanted to accuse my brother but quickly came to the conclusion that he was 5 and had slept in my parents' bed that night. They also slept with their door locked, and he wouldn't have been able to reach the lock at that age.



11 years later and it's still a mystery.



Edit: Some clarifying details.

My parents had a latch lock on their door as well as a lock on the handle. My brother was very small as a kid and wouldn't have been able to reach the latch for another 5 years.

#48 When 9/11 happened my Dad got a call. He talked on the phone for about 30 minutes, and then had to go. He was gone for three day, if my memory serves me right. He can’t say anything about it until 2026.

#49 I was in southern Italy with my parents and grandparents a few years ago. We rented a house, and since it was April there weren’t any tourists around. The house was on the outskirts of a small town, and it was surrounded on three sides by olive groves (the fourth side was the Mediterranean).

One day, my mother and younger brother decided to go on a bike ride. We rode for about fifteen minutes, but eventually had to stop because there was a herd of sheep in the middle of the path. And by “herd”, I mean roughly 300, and by sheep, I mean mostly sheep, a few goats and one very furry donkey.

The whole herd was tended by a single shepherd and his two dogs.

We greeted them, and then turned off the road and followed a small track. After about four minutes, however, we had to backtrack because the track ended.

As we neared the place where we had turned off the road, we noticed something: there were no sheep to as far as we could see, which was easily a kilometer in every direction (we were up on a small hill). There were a few olive trees, and a few stone huts, but nothing that could obscure that many sheep. The only thing that hinted at them being there was a small pile of sheep droppings.



On the ride back, we joked about where they could’ve been. My favorite theory is that the donkey was actually a fugitive magician who mistook us for undercover policemen and summoned the herd of sheep to hide himself. Or maybe we took a wrong turn and we’re transported a few hundered years back in time. All I want to know is:



**WERE THE SHEEP EVEN REAL?!**





TL,DR: The case of the disappearing sheep.

#50 What happened to Hutch?



I was living in Louisville, KY with my wife and two toddlers (daughter and son.). My daughter had a stuffed dog, one of about a million stuffed animals that she owned. She loved that dog more than all the others, and possibly more than all the others combined.



In 2007, we moved out of state. We had family come down and help with the move, but we did all the packing before they showed up. They were there 1) to watch my daughter's dance recital before leaving town and 2) to help us load the UHaul and other vehicles with boxes etc.



When we got to the new town and unpacked everything, we couldn't find Hutch.



We assumed he was in some relative's car or the U-Haul, but he wasn't. Before we left, we swept the apartment empty. But somewhere, Hutch is out there, wondering what happened to the sweet 5 year old that used to sleep with him every night.

#51 My family moved to a new town when I was eight or nine. Our first Halloween there two people showed up at our door in dark hooded cloaks, hiding their faces. They handed my mom a card saying ‘guess who we are. You get three guesses’ and they barged past my mom, walked across the living room and sat down on the couch. Mom was a little freaked that two grown adults would walk into our home uninvited but she played along. My mom guessed her coworker at work and his wife. The figures shook their heads. I guessed one of my dads fellow teachers (who was always doing odd things) and his wife. They shook their heads again. I forget who the third guess was but as soon as we said it they stood up from the couch and drifted across the living room again and out the door. Freaked my mom so much she called my dad at work. No one ever admitted to being those two mysterious figures. It’s been 30+ years, my moms gone now, and I still bring it up with people from that town but no ones stepped forward still to this day.

#52 How many times my biofather was married and how many kids he really had. I found his obituary this year and it only mentions 2 wives. No mention of my mother, me or my sisters.

#53 On my old reddit account somebody sent me a private message out of the blue with my full name, city, and place of work. I still have no idea who the hell it was but I panic deleted my account within about 5 seconds.

#54 At my childhood home there was a chain buried in our front yard that we found while digging up plastic anti weed sheets. Because we were digging up the garden I was allowed to see how deep the chain went. I got to around 5ft deep before we started planting over it and I had to fill in the hole. I never found out what it was for, or how deep it went, or what it could be attached to.

#55 When I was in middle school someone doorbell ditched me a gift bag of gift cards. We saw the car drive away and it was didnt look like anyone we knew. There were about $200 in gift cards for me. Coming from a family of 7 that was in a cult (meaning 10% of our income went to the church) $200 was a huge gift. I remember going to Mervyns and buying brand new clothes and shoes when I usually had to buy from the thrift store. I still wonder to this day about who it was that gave me that gift.

#56 Where my childhood cat disappeared off to for over a month. He was the neighborhood stray cat for a few months, mom took pity on him when winter set in and he became our cat. He still enjoyed going out at night and got into quite a few adventures I’m sure. One morning he showed up half tore to pieces, Vet said he probably ran into a badger or something. Either way for 12 years he always came back every day. Then one day he just didn’t. We looked for him for about a week then assumed he had probably been hit by a car or some other “outdoor animal accident” had happened. Then one day about 6 weeks later he shows up howling at the door all skin and bones. (he had been a chunky cat) Very rarely left my moms side after that for the remaining 6 years of his life. Still wonder what happened to him that made him disappear.

#57 Actually, just the other day my family and I we're driving back from vacation and pulled off the road to enjoy the sights. My Dad is looking around and gets a strange look on his face and calls us over. When we get there we see the back legs of a deer covered slightly in grass and a solitary hiking boot for an older child or small woman with a single flower in it. There were no other parts of the deer, and no sign of the other boot. I can't think of anything that can make that make sense.

#58 Who Melissa is.



Growing up whenever things would arrive for me in the mail, ads and the like, another one would arrive for someone named Melissa. My parents denied anything about it, and it was always a mystery if I had a lost sibling or something .







I took a DNA test last year and it came up blank for the mystery woman. My dad is however, my dad. So we've cleared that up.

#59 I have close to a metric tonne of bread which I store in my sisters old bedroom. Some of it has gone missing despite the room being deadlocked. I got a carbon monoxide detector to ensure im not going insane, but apparently everything is fine.

#60 When I was about 10 or 11, I was reading the final Narnia book. It was a library book from school and it was hardcover. I was very obedient regarding library rules and handled it with care.





One night I was reading and it was late so I had to stop. I put the book under my pillow and went to sleep (my parent turned off the lights).



In the morning, the book was gone. Gone!! I and my family tore the aparment apart trying to find it since we didn't want to pay the library to replace it and it was never found. When we moved out 2 years later it still wasn't found.



What the hell happened to that book? I slept on it!





Edit: okay since people don't understand what tearing the apartment apart to find it means, it means that my five member family moved the bed, moved the furniture, emptied out bags, EVERYTHING. When we moved out we found other items that had been lost but NEVER that book. It did not slip between the mattress and box spring, it did not fall behind the headboard, it did not appear on top of the headboard!!!! Stop suggesting where I could have looked for it in an apartment I haven't seen let alone stepped foot in for 18 years!

#61 When i was 10 months old suddenly i had a fever of 42 Celsius or 108 Fahrenheit and was convulsing, my parents took me to the hospital where i suffered 3 heart stops (in the interval of a couple hours), was declared dead, because the doctors by the third heart stop, after some time trying to resuscitate me and failed, have already given up and declared time of death, after 2 and 1/2 minutes without breathing and a pulse, then suddenly i came back by my on (breathing and heart beating), the fever give up, after some time resting they runned some tests said that now i was ok, but never figured what i had. The doctor told that i was to check every year my brain and heart until i was 26, today i am 30.

#62 I once accidentally swallowed a small (3cm diameter) metal ball and it never came out...

After I swallowed it, I didn't eat anything for 3 days but and searched my poop with the toiletbrush but never found anything. I've gone through airport security since then but it never showed anything. The ball was from a magnet playset so it should have, as itself was magnetic. Maybe it just made itself cozy with my testicles and I'll be able to father the Terminator, who knows.

#63 When I was a teenager my mom bought me this gross old guitar, and we stripped it down and painted it blue.



I played that thing for years and years. One day I realized I hadn't seen it in a while. Then when I went to find it, it was gone. The case was there, but the foam inside the case and the guitar itself was missing.



10 years later someone I know sent me a pic of a guitar asking if it was mine. They had found it in their basement behind a bunch of c**p that hadn't been touched in forever, still in the foam cutout from the case.



Also it was stripped of all it's paint, and the pickguard was painted a different colour.



I don't know how it got there, THEY don't know how it got there (I believe them, 100%) it makes no sense for it to even be in their house. I don't know where it's paint went, or who painted the guard. It's not badly done, but it's not professional by any stretch. But it IS done in colours I like.



It's a complete mystery to me. It went off on some weird journey and came back.

#64 Lost toddler shoe in kid bedroom. Scoured bedroom. Couldnt find it.



Next day, toddler toddles into bedroom. Comes back out with shoe.





WHERE DID HE HIDE IT???!?

#65 Why did I leave my pokemon binder at my friends house before moving cities as a child. I so wish I could have that binder...I would die of nostalgia.

#66 One bright and warm Christmas Eve morning (circa 2010? 2011?), someone left a stack of p***o mags out the front of my house, basically right on the doorstep. They were tied up in a ribbon and they were addressed to me.



To this day, I still don't know who left them there!



Edit: And by the way my mum was the one who first found them, and who brought them in and told me about them. So that was awkward.

#67 Why don't I have any memories before the age of 8? What happened to me that my brain evidently tried so hard to block out? If someone did something bad to me, is it someone who is still in my life?

#68 What the hell happened to Angie? We met in high school in the 80s and became really good friends. Then near the end of high school she moved an hour and a half away but would still come to town to visit friends. Once when she came to visit we ended up hooking up. We became a couple and everything was great. Then one day she just stopped contacting me. Like she dropped off the face of the earth. I called her house and her step mom told me she moved back in with her real mom. I was under the impression that her real mom was a train wreck and I had no idea where she lived. Her step mom was also really evasive but since I was pretty much just a kid I didn't really think much of it either way. Maybe Angie cheated on me and her step om was just trying to protect me. Or maybe they had a falling out and being vague to me was a way for her to "get even" or something. I never pressed the issue and I'll probably never know. Anyway this was before the internet so I never heard from her again.



A few years later I ran into a someone who was really good friends with Angie and she told me she married some "Arab" guy and is now subservient to him and waits on him hand and foot and walks behind him and all that s**t. I was utterly confused because that sounded the complete opposite of Angie. She was a hardcore punk chick with tattoos, piercings (way before they became anywhere near being trendy) and was pretty much the "proto-Riot Grlll" before they became a thing. Anyway once the internet began to exist I tried looking her up. She has no digital footprint, isn't on any social media platform I know of and I've since moved on with my life and pretty much gave up looking for her. But sometimes I wonder: what the hell ever happened to Angie? I hope she's at least doing well.



**EDIT**



Just in case: In our high school Angie was "The Girl With Green Hair" and she worked at a local chicken place near her house when we first met.



**EDIT 2**



I'm not sure what to make of what her friend told me either. It was a very quick exchange as it happened at a crowded event and she was working as a parking attendant so it was just a few seconds. And her friend was a bit of a flake and prone to exaggeration. My thoughts at the time is she wasn't really that into me or I said/did something to p**s her off and being "young and dumb" I didn't realize it and she just ghosted me and then eventually took up with some dude. That's really all I can surmise. Everything about some "Arab" guy and all of that could just be hyperbole from her friend. Regardless all of this happened over 20 years ago so who can say either way. And the way I figure it even though I don't use a lot of social media it's not impossible to find me through lifelong friends and family who do use Facebook so if she wanted to reach out she easily could. So I just leave the past in the past. I just hope all is well with her though.

#69 I'm crossing the street to go home, and everything turns blue, like a blue lens over a camera, and time basically stops. All I hear is a female voice saying "Stop! Don't move!" And everything returns to normal, while I'm still standing there in shock. A box truck flies past me at 60 miles per hour. Had that not happened, I would have been hit and killed on the spot. I don't know what f*****g happened, nor do I know how.

#70 All too common: my mom says my dad left and avoided contact for most of my life, my dad insists that it was my mom intentionally changing phone numbers and isolating him from me. So the question that wont have a pleasant answer in any case: who is the one lying?

#71 Came home to find that my black microwave had been replaced with a white microwave of the same model. White microwave was not installed but just placed on the kitchen island. Nothing else in the house was disturbed.

#72 When I was 12 i woke up and saw blood splattered on the wall next to my head. At first I thought it was just a nosebleed in my sleep (used to get them a lot when I was that age) but there was no blood on me anywhere nor any indications of a nosebleed.

#73 The Night of the Stupid Robbery.



I was walking home from a New Year's Eve party, and predictably I was more than a little wasted. I don't actually remember anything about the way home, but I do know I would have had to go through a park.



I wake up the next morning, hung over as all hell, and go to the bathroom to throw up. As I looked in the mirror I looked like absolute trash, even more so than on any other morning after a night out. I had bruises all over my face and neck, like I had been beaten up. I checked the rest of my body but found nothing else.



My first thought was "D**n, did I get robbed or something?" and went to check my wallet. Money, debit card and ID are still there. My phone, too. But weirdly enough there **was** something missing from my wallet. I have a little compartment which I use to store coupons and business cards from various places and people, and they were all gone. My dorky "things to do before I'm 30" list as well.



So, I don't know. Someone beat me up and took my coupon for the hair salon in my neighbourhood but left my money and phone? I was like 1 visit away from a free haircut, too.

#74 A few years ago, I discovered a men's leather jacket in my front closet. I live with two female family members. Still have no idea who it belonged to and no one's ever mentioned forgetting one.

#75 In college I had a dream one night that my dad and I went to hell, we didn't suffer and it wasnt even a nightmare, it was just a pleasant trip down there. When I woke up, I felt something in my bed, it was a piece of metal that I didn't recognize as anything, asked my friends that live around my room if they knew what it was, none of them did, finally figured out it was a lighter, looked up the serial number on it and it turned out to be and WW2 era Austrian Zippo (you can buy them cheap on Amazon). Later on I showed it to my dad, and he said my grandfather had on just like it. I still don't know where it came from or how it got in my bed.

#76 Once when we were both about 13 my best friend was having a sleepover at my house (a common occurrence) and we had the camping tent set up in the backyard for whatever reason, so we decided to go sleep in there. Her mom showed up in their pickup truck all freaked out, and because we were in the backyard she ended up talking to my parents in the house first. It turned out someone had called her (this was before cell phones and before caller ID) pretending to be my friend, mentioning her name, crying and insisting that she had been r***d and asking to come get her. Her sister had a good alibi (though I don't remember what it was), and there wasn't anyone else who knew she was visiting that night. To this day I wonder who the f**k made that call.

#77 After my mom and dad divorced my mom was stuck with four kids. She was having trouble making ends meet at the beginning so she split the kids up until she got on her feet. She kept my two older siblings, they were old enough to fend for themselves I guess, a childless aunt and uncle took my younger sister in and I was placed in foster care. Why did no one want me? There were plenty of other relatives. Some without kids others with just one or two kids. We were all back together in less than a year, but it puzzles me to this day why I was the odd one out. I was around 3 - 4 at the time.

#78 How many women my biological father has had a kid with.



In total, there is 17 of us. SEVEN. TEEN.



Some of us either have physical or mental disorders, are semi-normal, or are a twin/triplet.



Give or take.

#79 My bio father had a daughter before he met my mum but she got put up for adoption. I've always wanted to meet her and get to know her. I guess it's not really a mystery as such but it's what sprung to mind when I saw this post.

#80 What happened to all the fine jewelry my grandma gave me when I was a kid. Did I lose it like my mom said or did she sell it for rent money?

#81 I have a particular piece of Jewish DNA, and and aunt who speaks Yiddish, and a great-grandmother who apparently covered the mirrors on Friday nights.



No one on that side of the family will admit to being Jewish. Where did my aunt learn Yiddish, then?

#82 I have a mark on my body that my family tells me is a birthmark, yet it doesn't appear on any of the photos of me as a baby. I still don't know what this is mark and when/how I got it.