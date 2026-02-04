Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Four Missing Kids Returned To Dad After Mom’s Doomsday Abduction Left Them In Foreign Orphanage
Family reunited with four missing kids after momu2019s doomsday abduction left them in foreign orphanage smiling together indoors
Crime, Society

Four Missing Kids Returned To Dad After Mom’s Doomsday Abduction Left Them In Foreign Orphanage

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
The four children from Utah who were allegedly abducted by their mother and taken to Croatia have finally reunited with their father.

Last December, Kendall Seymour accused his ex-wife, Elleshia Anne Seymour, of abducting their children, aged between 7 and 11, due to fears of the apocalypse.

The three eldest are Kendall and Elleshia’s children, while 3-year-old Jacob, the youngest, was born from another marriage.

RELATED:
Highlights
  • Four Utah children abducted by their mother over apocalyptic fears were returned to their father.
  • The children had been taken to Croatia and placed in an orphanage following the mother's arrest.
  • A 13-year-old boy was key to the case after discovering an international missing persons advisory online.

    Smiling man in a plaid shirt outdoors with autumn leaves in the background, related to missing kids returned to dad.

    Kendall Seymour, the father of the four abducted children from Utah, shared that they will be returned to their home
    Smiling man in a plaid shirt outdoors with autumn leaves in the background, related to missing kids returned to dad.

    Image credits: Kenny Seymour

    Kendall claims the 35-year-old woman took the minors to Europe without his authorization and that he only learned of her plans once they were already overseas.

    After arriving in Croatia, Elleshia took the children to live with a woman from Georgia, USA, and her 13-year-old son.

    When the teen learned that Elleshia was the subject of an international manhunt, authorities arrested the Utah mother and placed her four children in an orphanage in the city of Dubrovnik.

    Woman outdoors in a gray jacket and beanie, symbolizing four missing kids returned to dad after foreign orphanage abduction.

    Woman outdoors in a gray jacket and beanie, symbolizing four missing kids returned to dad after foreign orphanage abduction.

    Image credits: KSL News Utah

    The minors have since been released into Kendall’s custody, including Jacob, over whom he has been granted power of attorney.

    Kendall explained that Croatian Social Services informed him and his fiancée, Heather, that they had concluded their investigation into the case, returned the children’s passports, and “gave us the go ahead to pick up the kids from the children’s group home.”

    On Sunday (February 1), he announced, “WE ARE TAKING THE KIDS HOME!”

    Four missing kids with luggage are assisted at a Delta airport gate by adults during their return after doomsday abduction.

    Kendall’s ex, Elleshia Anne Seymour, had taken their children to Croatia without his authorization because she feared the apocalypse
    Four missing kids with luggage are assisted at a Delta airport gate by adults during their return after doomsday abduction.

    Image credits: KSL News Utah

    The distraught father had set up a fundraiser to help cover his and his fiancée’s trip to Europe.

    “Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who has helped us locate and fight for these kids,” he expressed.

    “In no way, shape or form could we have done this without all of you and our amazing network of family and friends. We don’t even know where we would be (or where the kids would be) without you all.”

    Family reunited outdoors, emotional hug showing relief and love after four missing kids returned to dad from foreign orphanage.

    Family reunited outdoors, emotional hug showing relief and love after four missing kids returned to dad from foreign orphanage.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Kendall added that he and Heather had bought items for the children at the orphanage “based on what they have said is needed.”

    “We hope to find other ways to give back, not only because they served our kids with love and care, but also to try to improve the lives of those children left behind,” he wrote on the online fundraiser.

    The page has raised $57,000 from 930 donations.

    Kendall was reunited with the children and granted permission to fly them to the United States

    Update from organizer about four missing kids returned to dad after mom’s doomsday abduction and foreign orphanage ordeal.

    Update from organizer about four missing kids returned to dad after mom’s doomsday abduction and foreign orphanage ordeal.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Elleshia remains in custody in Croatia as Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill’s office works with federal authorities to extradite her back to the United States, where she is facing four counts of custodial interference, as per The Daily Mail.

    After traveling to Croatia, Elleshia and her four children moved in with a fellow American woman who reportedly shared her apocalyptic fears, along with her 13-year-old son. 

    Comment from Bridget OToole expressing concern about four missing kids returned to dad after mom’s doomsday abduction.

    Comment from Bridget OToole expressing concern about four missing kids returned to dad after mom’s doomsday abduction.

    Father and four missing kids reunited on airplane, returning after mom’s doomsday abduction from foreign orphanage.

    Father and four missing kids reunited on airplane, returning after mom’s doomsday abduction from foreign orphanage.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Comment mentioning Cage helping locate missing kids now stuck in foreign orphanage after doomsday abduction.

    Comment mentioning Cage helping locate missing kids now stuck in foreign orphanage after doomsday abduction.

    One of Elleshia’s children reportedly told the teen to Google his name, leading him to discover that an endangered and missing advisory had been issued for the Utah family.

    The 13-year-old then alerted his mother, identified as 49-year-old Lovie McVeigh, who convinced Elleshia to go to the police department, ABC4 reported.

    Ultimately, both mothers were taken into custody, and the 13-year-old was also placed in a local orphanage.

    Father with four missing kids eating sandwiches on a stone step after their return from foreign orphanage abduction.

    The father started a GoFundMe page to fly to Croatia after the minors were found in Dubrovnik
    Father with four missing kids eating sandwiches on a stone step after their return from foreign orphanage abduction.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Facebook comment from Melanie Taylor expressing relief about four missing kids returned to their dad after mom’s doomsday abduction.

    Facebook comment from Melanie Taylor expressing relief about four missing kids returned to their dad after mom’s doomsday abduction.

    After Elleshia took their children to Europe, Kendall discovered her belief that the “end times” were coming. 

    The 35-year-old’s fears were reportedly reflected in statements made to others, evidence found in her home, and social media posts describing an imminent apocalypse in the United States.

    When investigators searched her apartment, they found a notebook that mentioned plans to shred documents, discard phones, and take passports.

    Close-up of a woman with serious expression, highlighting the story of four missing kids returned after doomsday abduction.

    Close-up of a woman with serious expression, highlighting the story of four missing kids returned after doomsday abduction.

    Image credits: adaughteroflight

    Comment by Angela Blanchard Healy asking about the mother’s extradition and trial for abducting children and falsifying passports.

    Comment by Angela Blanchard Healy asking about the mother’s extradition and trial for abducting children and falsifying passports.

    “I didn’t know about any of these ideas of hers until a couple of weeks ago when someone found her TikTok account,” Kendall told KSL-TV last month.

    “She thinks Salt Lake is going to be destroyed and she is trying to get the kids to safety,” he said, adding that he hoped the children would be “protected.”

    “There were no signs of that when we were married or divorced in the last five years.”

    Four missing kids reunited with dad at airport after mom’s doomsday abduction left them in foreign orphanage.

    After Elleshia was arrested for abducting the children, the minors were placed in an orphanage
    Four missing kids reunited with dad at airport after mom’s doomsday abduction left them in foreign orphanage.

    Image credits: KSL News Utah

    In her videos, Elleshia urged people to stock up on essentials and described dreams she had about an electromagnetic attack that caused aircraft to crash and people to lose access to natural resources.

    Jill Seymour, Kendall’s sister and the children’s aunt, said the minors had been told “that America was going to be destroyed.”

    Speaking with ABC4, Kendall referred to Elleshia as a “religious zealot” and said, “I don’t care if I ever see her again, ever in my life… I don’t even consider her the mother of the kids anymore. I just consider her a criminal.”

    Comment from Pamela Furtado expressing relief that four missing kids were returned to their dad after a doomsday abduction incident.

    Comment from Pamela Furtado expressing relief that four missing kids were returned to their dad after a doomsday abduction incident.

    Family reunited after four missing kids returned to dad following foreign orphanage stay post mom's abduction.

    Family reunited after four missing kids returned to dad following foreign orphanage stay post mom's abduction.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Comment by Teresa Tay Bevens expressing concern about visitation rights after four missing kids returned to dad following mom’s abduction.

    Comment by Teresa Tay Bevens expressing concern about visitation rights after four missing kids returned to dad following mom’s abduction.

    Jill told the outlet that the family plans to use the GoFundMe funds to support the 13-year-old who alerted his mother to the abduction.

    “He’s so instrumental in us finding the kids. He’s the whole reason that we’re here, so we really want to take care of him and use some of those funds to provide as much success as we can for him in his life,” she said.

    In his GoFundMe update, Kendall shared that he had purchased a phone for the 13-year-old to communicate with his family and school friends.

    Lovie McVeigh, the teenager’s mother, posted similar social media content to Elleshia and is believed to share her apocalyptic views.

    Man with four kids smiling indoors, illustrating four missing kids returned to dad after foreign orphanage separation.

    The children are aged 3 to 11, with the youngest born from another marriage
    Man with four kids smiling indoors, illustrating four missing kids returned to dad after foreign orphanage separation.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    She and the teen had been living in Croatia for a year, as McVeigh believed it was the safest place to be during the end of times.

    The 13-year-old’s family is trying to get him home and is currently working with the US Embassy and Croatian authorities to return him to Georgia, shared Saige Cruz, McVeigh’s former stepdaughter. 

    “He needs to have a stable home, environment and an everyday school. Just your average childhood life,” she said.

    Image credits: ABC4 Utah

    McVeigh is facing child endangerment charges. She also has two pending felony cases and an active misdemeanor criminal trespassing warrant in Coffee County, Georgia, and previously had a run-in with Croatian authorities.

    Comment expressing relief that four missing kids have been safely returned to their dad after a foreign orphanage ordeal.

    “What a traumatic experience,” one netizen wrote, as others expressed relief that the children had reunited with their father
    Comment expressing relief that four missing kids have been safely returned to their dad after a foreign orphanage ordeal.

    Comment expressing concern about another American child in foreign orphanage during doomsday abduction case.

    Comment expressing concern about another American child in foreign orphanage during doomsday abduction case.

    Comment discussing a mother’s connection to Croatia in the context of a doomsday abduction case.

    Comment discussing a mother’s connection to Croatia in the context of a doomsday abduction case.

    Comment from Jeanna Pizzino expressing relief and empathy for four missing kids returned to dad after doomsday abduction ordeal.

    Comment from Jeanna Pizzino expressing relief and empathy for four missing kids returned to dad after doomsday abduction ordeal.

    Comment expressing relief and happiness about four missing kids returned to dad after mom’s doomsday abduction.

    Comment expressing relief and happiness about four missing kids returned to dad after mom’s doomsday abduction.

    Comment about doomsday and Croatia, posted by top fan Steve Waters, discussing plans if doomsday occurs.

    Comment about doomsday and Croatia, posted by top fan Steve Waters, discussing plans if doomsday occurs.

    Comment expressing hope for emotional healing and family bonding after four missing kids returned to dad following mom’s abduction.

    Comment expressing hope for emotional healing and family bonding after four missing kids returned to dad following mom’s abduction.

    Comment expressing sympathy for four missing kids returned to their dad after a traumatic foreign orphanage ordeal.

    Comment expressing sympathy for four missing kids returned to their dad after a traumatic foreign orphanage ordeal.

    Comment saying finally a happy ending in a social media post about four missing kids returned to dad after mom’s abduction

    Comment saying finally a happy ending in a social media post about four missing kids returned to dad after mom’s abduction

    Comment about trauma and therapy for four missing kids returned to dad after foreign orphanage ordeal.

    Comment about trauma and therapy for four missing kids returned to dad after foreign orphanage ordeal.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment thanking Croatia for care in the case of missing kids returned after doomsday abduction.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment thanking Croatia for care in the case of missing kids returned after doomsday abduction.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Brenda Ellis expressing relief about the quick return of four missing kids to their dad.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Brenda Ellis expressing relief about the quick return of four missing kids to their dad.

    Comment expressing relief that four missing kids were found safe and reunited with their dad after abduction and orphanage stay.

    Comment expressing relief that four missing kids were found safe and reunited with their dad after abduction and orphanage stay.

    Woman Emily Wills commenting on missing kids returned to dad after mom’s doomsday abduction controversy.

    Woman Emily Wills commenting on missing kids returned to dad after mom’s doomsday abduction controversy.

    Comment from Jessica Drake expressing sympathy for four missing kids returned to dad after mom's doomsday abduction.

    Comment from Jessica Drake expressing sympathy for four missing kids returned to dad after mom's doomsday abduction.

