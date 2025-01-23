Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Benedict Cumberbatch Breaks Silence On Long-Term Effects Of Being Kidnapped In South Africa
Celebrities, News

Benedict Cumberbatch Breaks Silence On Long-Term Effects Of Being Kidnapped In South Africa

Interview With Expert
Benedict Cumberbatch, the beloved actor behind Marvel’s Doctor Strange, revealed that being abducted by six men while filming in South Africa more than 20 years ago, continues to haunt him.

“It made me go, ‘Oh, right, yeah, I could die at any moment,’” the actor said in an interview, explaining how the event irrevocably changed the way he looked at life.

Highlights
  • Benedict Cumberbatch is haunted by a kidnapping in South Africa 20 years ago.
  • The experience led him to become an 'adrenaline junkie' as a coping mechanism.
  • Cumberbatch acknowledges his children shifted his life's priorities.
  • Experts note PTSD in men can lead to impulsive, risk-taking behaviors.

The 48-year-old actor was filming a miniseries for the BBC in 2004 called To the Ends of the Earth. Between recordings, the actor went on a driving excursion with some friends.

Things were going smoothly until their car got a flat tire in the middle of nowhere. Criminals then ambushed them and forced the group to sit as if waiting to be executed. The men then fled with the stolen vehicle.

While no physical harm befell the actor, he’s still dealing with the psychological wounds more than 20 years later.

“When you become a parent, your thoughts turn more towards mortality,” he added. 

RELATED:

    Benedict Cumberbatch confessed he’s still dealing with the trauma of being kidnapped at gunpoint in Africa, more than 20 years later

    Benedict Cumberbatch in a tuxedo at an event.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

    Cumberbatch has told the story about his near-death experience in Africa many times over the years, but the fact that his three kids, 9-year-old Christopher, 7-year-old Hal, and 6-year-old Finn, are rapidly growing gave the harrowing anecdote renewed relevance.

    “I will be in my 60s when he’s 21,’ you know? It’s crazy. It’s gone so fast. So there’s a huge shift in priorities, and it makes you value what you do with your life in a very different way,” he said.

    The traumatic event “gave [him] a sense of time, but not necessarily a good one.”

    Benedict Cumberbatch in a ship setting, holding a rope and wearing period clothing on a scene from 'To the Ends of the Earth.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    As the actor remembered how it felt to be held at gunpoint, fearing for his life, he confessed that “it made [him] impatient to live a life less ordinary,” and that he is still “dealing with that impatience” to this day.

    Benedict Cumberbatch writing with a quill by candlelight, deep in thought, in a dimly lit room on a scene from 'To the Ends of the Earth.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The experience turned the actor into what he described as an “adrenaline junkie” in the following years, taking part in ever more extreme activities and sports as a coping mechanism.

    “I was throwing myself out of planes, taking all sorts of risks. But apart from my parents, I didn’t have any real dependents at that point,” the actor recounted.

    “Now that’s changed, and that sobers you.”

    According to experts, men experiencing symptoms of PTSD are at a higher risk of engaging in life-threatening activities

    A historical drama scene featuring Benedict Cumberbatch in period costume, smiling brightly on a scene from 'To the Ends of the Earth.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Cumberbatch’s testimony coincides with a common side-effect of PTSD in men: increased risk-taking and impulsivity.

    According to Maggie Talbot, a professor of Psychology at the University of Colorado, men who experience trauma are much more likely to engage in life-threatening activities when compared to women suffering from the same psychological disorder.

    “Gender differences in post-traumatic stress disorder prevalence are well documented,” she explained. 

    Benedict Cumberbatch seated indoors wearing a dark coat and gray turtleneck.

    Image credits: Variety

    In a 2020 study conducted on a sample size of 105 trauma survivors, Talbot explored the relationship between gender and impulsivity, finding that men with PTSD had an impaired level of inhibitory control.

    “It’s the ability people have to exert control over their behaviors,” she explained, adding that her findings allowed her to tailor treatment plans to better suit men with PTSD.

    A neurologist explained that risky behavior is attractive to people with the disorder because it helps them regulate their emotions

    Benedict Cumberbatch in a suit, sitting indoors, with an American flag in the background on a scene from 'Eric.

    Image credits: Netflix

    To better understand what motivates the thrill-seeking behavior in patients with PTSD, Bored Panda spoke with neurologist Carolina Balderas, who explained what exactly makes these activities so attractive for patients.

    “The literature suggests that risky behaviors may have an emotion regulating function,” Balderas explained. “[They] serve both as an escape for the person dealing with traumatic memories, as well as a tool.”

    Benedict Cumberbatch in a contemplative pose, wearing a blue outfit in a dimly lit setting on a scene from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.'

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment

    For the neurologist, one of the most important objectives when treating trauma-exposed patients is teaching them skills to help them manage their emotions without engaging in harmful behaviors.

    Benedict Cumberbatch speaking into a microphone wearing a beige sweater.

    Image credits: Darren Arthur/Getty Images

    It seems that for Benedict Cumberbatch, the support of his family, as well as the love of his children have been the anchors he needed to remain focused and gradually eliminate his fear of death.

    “I’ve looked over the edge; it’s made me comfortable with what lies beneath it. And I’ve accepted that that’s the end of all our stories.”

    “We need a movie based on this!” said one netizen, as others joined in to share their impressions of Cumberbatch’s story

    Comment on South Africa travel fear and danger, referencing a personal story about a friend's unfortunate incident.

    "Comment expressing surprise about Benedict Cumberbatch's kidnapping revelation.

    "Comment warning about travel in certain countries, relating to kidnapping concerns.

    Text discussing fears of kidnapping and safety concerns in South Africa.

    Text from a comment discussing travel safety and tourist hotspots.

    Comment discussing South Africa's challenges and potential after Benedict Cumberbatch kidnapping revelation.

    "Comment about needing a movie, referencing a South Africa kidnapping story.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing visiting South Africa with safety precautions.

    Text discusses Benedict Cumberbatch's potential feelings filming a difficult scene related to being kidnapped.

    Text discussing vehicle breakdowns and kidnappings in South Africa and neighboring countries.

    Text about Benedict Cumberbatch's kidnapping experience with a humorous twist on pronunciation.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's car jacking, not kidnapping. And the penguin comment is brilliant! :)

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's car jacking, not kidnapping. And the penguin comment is brilliant! :)

