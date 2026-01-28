Mom Arrested After Her Four Missing Kids Show Up In A European Orphanage

ADVERTISEMENT

A Utah mother has been arrested after her four missing children were discovered in a European orphanage, ending a weeks-long international search that began after the kids vanished following a Thanksgiving visit.

Authorities say the children, all American citizens, were found in Croatia after their mother, 35-year-old Elleshia Anne Seymour, allegedly removed them from the country in violation of a custody order.

Highlights Four American children missing since Thanksgiving were found in a Croatian orphanage,

Their mother was arrested abroad after allegedly violating a Utah custody order.

The mother was reportedly convinced that the world was about to end.

The case has since escalated from a local missing-children investigation into an international legal battle involving the FBI, Croatian police, and US prosecutors.

Man smiling with four children indoors near large windows, related to mom arrested after four missing kids found in European orphanage.

Image credits: GoFundMe

According to their father, Kendall “Kenny” Seymour, who has been separated from Elleisha since 2021, she flew the four children out of the country on November 30, after spending Thanksgiving with them.

Authorities later obtained surveillance footage from Salt Lake City International Airport showing Elleshia and the children entering the terminal on November 29 and boarding a one-way flight to Amsterdam.

Investigators believe the group later traveled onward to Croatia.

Woman wearing a gray jacket and beanie outdoors, linked to mom arrested after her four missing kids found in a European orphanage

Image credits: KSL News Utah

Worry about Elleshia’s intentions had already surfaced, particularly about her belief that the end of the world was nigh.

Speaking to police, a former boyfriend told police in December that she had “recently discussed obtaining passports and leaving the country, expressing concerns about biblical events and the ‘end of times,’” according to Utah court documents.

Those concerns became a reality on December 2, after friends and co-workers reported they could not reach Elleshia anymore.

Woman holding child at airport security area, related to mom arrested after four missing kids found in European orphanage.

Image credits: Salt Lake City International Airport / KSL News Utah

When officers went to her apartment, they found the door unlocked and no one home. Inside, they discovered a notebook listing her plans to disappear without a trace, including shredding documents, discarding phones, and taking passports.

Elleisha’s car was later discovered at the airport, abandoned.

One of the children asked a Croatian family to Google their names, triggering her mother’s arrest

Aerial view of a European coastal town near an orphanage linked to missing kids and a mom arrested case.

Image credits: Google Earth

According to Seymour, Croatian police were contacted after an American citizen living in Croatia reported concerns about Elleshia and the children.

He said his ex-wife had been attempting to reach a remote location and had told the man she brought the children into the country legally.

“They contacted me and told me my kids were in an orphanage,” Seymour told local media.

Mom with four missing kids seen at European orphanage entrance monitored by security personnel and travelers.

Image credits: Salt Lake City International Airport / KSL News Utah

He said one of the children ultimately helped trigger the arrest while staying with an American family in Croatia.

“One of my kids told [them], ‘Hey, search my name, Google my name, you’ll find it.’” Seymour said.

Elleshia was arrested on January 16 and is being held in Croatian custody on suspicion of violating children’s rights, according to Croatia’s foreign ministry. Her specific charges in Croatia have not been disclosed.

User comment on social media post about Netflix documentaries and their popularity, with 752 likes and a surprised emoji.

Four missing kids pictured in a collage, linked to a European orphanage case involving a mom arrested recently.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Utah prosecutors confirmed they are now exploring extradition options. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill said his office is working with federal partners to determine next steps.

According to her ex-husband, Elleshia had posted TikTok videos last year describing apocalyptic dreams and urging people to prepare for catastrophic events.

Comment on social media post expressing shock about finding kids in a European orphanage after being missing.

Woman arrested after four missing kids found in European orphanage, wearing dark jacket and looking at the camera.

Image credits: GoFundMe

In one video, she claimed she dreamed of an electromagnetic pulse attack that would cause aircraft to crash, computers to fail, and people to lose access to food, water, and heat.

“The Lord is trying to tell people that it’s going to be a cold winter,” she said in the clip..

The father is currently in Croatia, visiting the children at the Orphanage while paperwork is verified

The children, ages 11, 8, 7, and 3, are currently being held in foster care at a children’s home in Croatia while paperwork from the United States is verified.

Seymour, who is the biological father of the three oldest children and holds power of attorney for the youngest, has been in Croatia for more than a week attempting to bring them home.

Comment discussing confusion about how a mom got her missing kids to a European orphanage legally.

Family of four children with two adults posing indoors, related to mom arrested after kids found in European orphanage

Image credits: GoFundMe

“It’s a beautiful place to be,” he told local media. “The scenery is gorgeous. But we’re stuck in mental hell at the same time, trying to figure out how we get these kids out of here and back to their home.”

Family of four lying together, capturing a moment before mom's arrest linked to missing kids in European orphanage case.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Seymour said the children are warm and well fed, but lamented that visitation rules allow him to see them only once a day.

“They’re already stretching the rules on visitation for us,” he said.

Family playing a board game together at a table with snacks, unrelated to mom arrested missing kids in European orphanage.

Image credits: GoFundMe

He admitted he initially believed the situation would be resolved within a few days. More than eight days later, he said he still does not know when the children will be released.

“You have to remind yourself this is our reality,” Seymour said. “This isn’t some Netflix documentary you watched. It happened to us.”

“A hero.” Netizens congratulated the father for his resolve

Comment reading those poor babies expressing sympathy related to mom arrested after her four missing kids found in European orphanage.

Comment reading This is so sad on a social media post about mom arrested after her four missing kids show up in a European orphanage.

Comment expressing relief and hope for the safe return of missing kids found in a European orphanage.

User commenting with sympathy about a story involving a mom arrested after her four missing kids were found in a European orphanage.

Comment on social media post expressing surprise about mom arrested after her four missing kids found in European orphanage.

Comment expressing sadness about mom arrested after her four missing kids found in a European orphanage, mentioning doomsday beliefs.

Comment from ToyaMcKnight169 questioning how the dads contacted the European orphanage linked to missing kids case.

Comment discussing mom arrested after her four missing kids found in European orphanage and related Hague Convention issues.

Comment expressing sadness about a mom arrested after her four missing kids show up in a European orphanage.

Comment from user K D requesting updates, related to mom arrested after her four missing kids show up in a European orphanage.

Comment on social media expressing concern and hope for the safe return of four missing kids found in a European orphanage.

Commenter Sara expressing relief about the father finding four missing kids in a European orphanage case.

Comment expressing shock and sympathy for missing kids found in European orphanage, reacting to mom arrested in the case.

Comment stating those orphanages are horrific and expressing concern for kids after a mom arrested in a missing kids case.

Comment on social media questioning the reason for Croatia and asking if the woman is Croatian related to mom arrested after four missing kids found in European orphanage.

Comment expressing sympathy for children, posted by a woman with red hair, relating to mom arrested after missing kids found in European orphanage.

Comment on social media post saying It’s always UTAH with a yellow heart emoji and 497 likes, related to mom arrested after four missing kids show up in European orphanage.

Comment expressing concern and prayers for missing kids to be safely returned from a European orphanage.

