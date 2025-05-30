ADVERTISEMENT

You know what’s scarier than grocery prices these days? Waking up in the middle of the night to find your newborn gone. Babies are adorable blobs of joy, until every family member starts claiming a piece of them. New moms barely get a second to breathe without someone chiming in with “helpful advice.”

Unfortunately for one Redditor, her overzealous mother-in-law decided to play the role of Fairy Godmother meets Cat Burglar. The result? A sleepover no one asked for, a shattered sense of safety, and one grandma who almost ended up in jail for stealing her granddaughter.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Stealing someone’s heart is sweet—stealing their baby is completely deranged and illegal

Share icon

Image credits: kristina_cherkashina / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One new mom wakes up to a real-life horror scene when she finds her newborn baby missing from the crib, only to learn her mother-in-law stole her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s mother-in-law insists she let the 4-week old baby spend the night at her house, but she repeatedly says no

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman wakes up and finds her baby is gone, tries to call the police when she sees a smug selfie from her mother-in-law who took the child at night

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tw5676

The woman considers divorce after her husband dismisses the severity of his mom’s actions and the emotional impact it has on his wife

The OP (original poster), a sleep-deprived new mom, revealed that her mother-in-law had always been too involved in her life, but it got much worse after the birth of her daughter. I’m talking multiple uninvited visits per week, constant critiques of her parenting, and relentless pestering about letting the baby stay overnight.

Our OP said no, repeatedly. She was not comfortable with allowing her breastfed newborn to leave her side for a second, let alone for 1 night. And yet, her mother-in-law decided “no” must’ve meant “sure, break into my house in the middle of the night, steal my baby, and send me a smug selfie,” because that’s exactly what she did. Yes, really.

After a rare four-hour stretch of sleep—which, for new parents, is basically a spa weekend—the OP woke up in a panic only to discover her newborn was gone. Crib empty, no crying, and absolute horror. But before she could dial 911, a photo popped up on her phone. It was her mother-in-law cradling the sleeping baby, proudly declaring, “Sleepover at GamGams.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, she had used her emergency key to sneak in and take the baby, without permission, without a word, and with the confidence of someone who’s clearly never heard of boundaries. But the OP’s husband downplayed the entire thing, saying they just needed to get the key back from his mom. Dude, she broke in and stole your baby. That’s not a whoopsie—that’s a felony in a bow. No wonder the OP considered divorce over it.

She even checked into a hotel for a few days and consulted the police about a restraining order. Because, yes, even if the baby “wasn’t in danger,” the emotional trauma of having your child taken while you sleep is very real, especially for someone struggling with postpartum anxiety.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Postpartum anxiety (PPA) is like your brain installing a panic button and smashing it every five minutes. It’s more than just new-mom jitters; it’s a persistent worry that something terrible will happen to your baby, even when everything seems fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike postpartum depression, PPA is marked by hypervigilance, irrational fears, and physical symptoms like a racing heart, nausea, or muscle tension. And guess what makes it worse? Stressful events, boundary violations, a lack of support, and not being able to feel safe in your own home. Because having an unsupportive partner is never fun, even if you don’t have a newborn to deal with.

Nothing makes a new mom feel more lonely than being dismissed by the one person who should have her back. When your partner minimizes your fears and feelings, especially during the most vulnerable time of your life, it doesn’t just sting—it cuts deep. New moms need backup, not a benchwarmer.

Supportive partners listen, validate, and help reinforce boundaries—not act like passive referees while their intrusive moms run wild. Because boundaries aren’t optional, they’re vital, and “No” is a complete sentence. Unfortunately, some people treat “no” like it’s just the start of a negotiation.

Enforcing boundaries can feel awkward, but it’s necessary. Door locks, changed keys, and direct conversations aren’t rude—they’re self-care. Because if someone can’t respect your “no,” they don’t deserve your “yes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of this story? Was the poster overreacting for considering divorce? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens are shocked by the mother-in-law’s actions, saying the woman was not overreacting

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: lipik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tw5676

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT