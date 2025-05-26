ADVERTISEMENT

If family life were a sport, dealing with toddlers and teens under the same roof would definitely be an extreme event. You’ve got pint-sized chaos agents running wild, tiny disasters popping up like clockwork, and a teenager who just wants a clean room and some peace.

But in the world of blended families, personal space is a myth and patience is tested harder than your Wi-Fi during a Zoom call. And one Redditor learned that the hard way. But when he said “I’m done” and moved out, his mom responded with tears and guilt trips.

One 17-year-old moved out after his mom’s new stepkids trashed his room twice, peed on his clean clothes and ruined a photo of his late dad

After dad’s passing, the teen’s mom moved in with her boyfriend and his 2 young kids, who trashed his room twice

After his mom’s stepkids peed on his clothes and ruined a pic of his late dad, the teen moved in with his grandparents, who are now very happy to have him there

The teen has refused to move back home, even when his mom called him, begging him to return, for which he was labeled as selfish by her boyfriend

The OP (original poster) is a 17-year-old teen who lost his dad when he was 11. His mom started dating again, and eventually moved in with her new boyfriend, Dan, and his two tiny terrors, aged 4 and 6. But then came The Incident. What’s that, you ask? Well imagine coming home to find your room, your sanctuary, turned into a mini disaster zone.

Clothes everywhere, a bed that looked like it was attacked by raccoons, and worst of all? A puddle of pee on his clean clothes, courtesy of Dan’s 4-year-old. Oh, fun! But instead of being met with concern or even an apology, the OP was told to “not be mad” because, you know, kids will be kids. Apparently, kids being kids means your bedroom is now a public playground, and your laundry pile is fair game for potty training accidents.

And the worst part? The OP was forced to clean everything himself, because the kids were “too young” to do it themselves. Okay, I get that, but I’m guessing their dad is not too old to pick up after his kids, now is he? And before you think it was probably a one-time thing, let me tell you, it was not. A week later, déjà vu. This time, the destruction came with bonus heartbreak: a cherished photo of the OP and his late dad was destroyed.

After the second invasion, the OP stormed out, and rightfully so, and headed to grandma and grandpa’s place, where nobody urinates on his stuff or breaks irreplaceable keepsakes. Who knew grandparents were the ultimate roommates? His mom thought he’d be back in a week or two, but when he didn’t, she called him, desperately begging him to come home.

But the OP wasn’t having any of his mom’s and Dan’s guilt trips, and quickly hung up the phone. So, is he the jerk for not moving back home? The pros would say he’s not. See, teenagers need safe, consistent personal spaces to feel secure. Respecting their need for personal space and privacy is essential for their well-being, especially for kids who have lost a parent.

Because losing a parent during childhood is a major emotional blow that can affect development long-term. For teens, it can be especially brutal—they’re already juggling puberty, school pressure, and social drama, and now they’ve got grief tagging along like a clingy shadow.

It can mess with their sense of safety and identity. They may experience feelings of abandonment, confusion, and anxiety, which impact their self-esteem and ability to trust others. And when they’re forced to share space with new people before they’ve even had a chance to process the loss? They may feel isolated or invisible, struggling to deal with life without enough emotional support.

At the end of the day, if your parent is more protective of a four-year-old’s bladder than your emotional well-being, maybe it’s time to upgrade roommates.

Netizens side with the teen, saying he is not a jerk for refusing to move back home after his mom called him crying

