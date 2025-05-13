Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Entitled Sis Expects Childfree Bro To Babysit 3 Kids Every Weekend, Livid When He Sets Boundaries
Woman lying on bed with two kids playing, illustrating childfree bro setting babysitting boundaries.
Family, Relationships

Entitled Sis Expects Childfree Bro To Babysit 3 Kids Every Weekend, Livid When He Sets Boundaries

Families love a good favor, don’t they? One minute you’re handing someone a cup of sugar, and the next you’re knee-deep in their personal crisis. Somewhere along the way, helping out turned into expectation, especially if you’re the “free time” relative.

Apparently, choosing to have a quiet Saturday means you’re automatically qualified to become the emergency babysitter, pet-sitter, or emotional support sibling. Loving that family math that never quite adds up, but somehow you’re always the solution.

Just like one childfree Redditor was his sister’s free babysitter, every weekend, until he finally set boundaries and got labeled selfish for it.

More info: Reddit

    Some moms play with their kids, others play with their husbands and hope someone else does the parenting

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One childfree man was called selfish by his family for refusing to babysit his sister’s 3 kids every weekend so she can go on dates with her husband

    Image credits: macniak / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man works a full-time job and wants to enjoy his childfree life, doesn’t want to be responsible for 3 young kids that aren’t his

    Image credits: FoxWhoLikesReddit_

    The man is being blasted by his family and called selfish for refusing to babysit his sister’s 3 young kids every weekend

    The OP (original poster), a 21-year-old guy living his best childfree life, has always been upfront about not wanting kids of his own. But he’s got an older sister, who’s 33 and 3 kids deep, and seems to think his childfree home and relatively chill weekends are open invitations for a permanent unpaid nanny gig.

    It started innocently enough with a babysitting favor here and there. But before he knew it, he was locked into a schedule that could rival a daycare center. Sis dearest asked the OP to watch her 3 young kids every weekend so she could spend some time with her husband. That’s a great deal for her, but not so much for him.

    You see, the OP is childfree for a reason. He doesn’t want to be responsible for 3 little ones. Plus, he’s got a full-time job of his own, but apparently that doesn’t count. And when he finally drew the line? Well, things got messier than a toddler with a juice box.

    His sister hit him with the classic “Family helps family,” calling him selfish, and even the parents told their son he’s not doing anything important, since, you know, he doesn’t have kids. Because apparently, working full-time, and having a personal life, doesn’t count unless there’s a diaper genie involved.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But is the OP really selfish in this story? Let’s be honest – helping out once in a while? Sure, that’s sweet. But being expected to regularly care for 3 kids? That’s not a favor, that’s a job. There’s this weird myth that people who don’t have kids are just floating through life with nothing but free time and money. Must be nice, right? Except… that’s not how it works.

    Choosing not to have kids isn’t just about avoiding diapers and Paw Patrol marathons – it’s a valid life decision that comes with its own benefits. In fact, research found that childfree adults reported higher life satisfaction and better physical health than parents, especially when social and economic factors were taken into account. Wild, right?

    So, next time someone acts like your childfree life is somehow their golden ticket to free babysitting, remember you’re not selfish for choosing yourself, and don’t let their guilt trips ruin your vibe. Because guilt-tripping works by making someone feel selfish or ungrateful for setting boundaries.

    It often comes gift-wrapped in sentimental phrases like, “But we’re family.” It’s emotional manipulation in cozy packaging. But here’s the thing: helping family shouldn’t come at the cost of your own well-being or autonomy. At the end of the day, being childfree is a personal choice, that doesn’t make you selfish. You’re just well-rested, probably thriving, and statistically doing just fine without a stroller in your hallway.

    What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for setting boundaries with his family

    Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop Sis and BIL right now, before their child-free time turns into year ANOTHER pregnancy. If the parents think OP should just help Sis out because “family”, then it looks like Grandma and Grandpa are babysitting from now on—-and will continue with Baby number 4. OP should out in for a transfer through their job, and move across the country so they’re not so easy to dump the kids on.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love these kind of parents, who are pressuring a child-free brother or sister in free babysitting, because fAmiLy. They very well can babysitt their own grandkids, because fAmiLy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet she’s the kid of parent, which thankfully seems to be becoming less common, who expects specific weeks off A/L “because I have kids”.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
