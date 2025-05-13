Entitled Sis Expects Childfree Bro To Babysit 3 Kids Every Weekend, Livid When He Sets Boundaries

Families love a good favor, don’t they? One minute you’re handing someone a cup of sugar, and the next you’re knee-deep in their personal crisis. Somewhere along the way, helping out turned into expectation, especially if you’re the “free time” relative.

Apparently, choosing to have a quiet Saturday means you’re automatically qualified to become the emergency babysitter, pet-sitter, or emotional support sibling. Loving that family math that never quite adds up, but somehow you’re always the solution.

Just like one childfree Redditor was his sister’s free babysitter, every weekend, until he finally set boundaries and got labeled selfish for it.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One childfree man was called selfish by his family for refusing to babysit his sister’s 3 kids every weekend so she can go on dates with her husband

Image credits: macniak / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man works a full-time job and wants to enjoy his childfree life, doesn’t want to be responsible for 3 young kids that aren’t his

Image credits: FoxWhoLikesReddit_

The man is being blasted by his family and called selfish for refusing to babysit his sister’s 3 young kids every weekend

The OP (original poster), a 21-year-old guy living his best childfree life, has always been upfront about not wanting kids of his own. But he’s got an older sister, who’s 33 and 3 kids deep, and seems to think his childfree home and relatively chill weekends are open invitations for a permanent unpaid nanny gig.

It started innocently enough with a babysitting favor here and there. But before he knew it, he was locked into a schedule that could rival a daycare center. Sis dearest asked the OP to watch her 3 young kids every weekend so she could spend some time with her husband. That’s a great deal for her, but not so much for him.

You see, the OP is childfree for a reason. He doesn’t want to be responsible for 3 little ones. Plus, he’s got a full-time job of his own, but apparently that doesn’t count. And when he finally drew the line? Well, things got messier than a toddler with a juice box.

His sister hit him with the classic “Family helps family,” calling him selfish, and even the parents told their son he’s not doing anything important, since, you know, he doesn’t have kids. Because apparently, working full-time, and having a personal life, doesn’t count unless there’s a diaper genie involved.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But is the OP really selfish in this story? Let’s be honest – helping out once in a while? Sure, that’s sweet. But being expected to regularly care for 3 kids? That’s not a favor, that’s a job. There’s this weird myth that people who don’t have kids are just floating through life with nothing but free time and money. Must be nice, right? Except… that’s not how it works.

Choosing not to have kids isn’t just about avoiding diapers and Paw Patrol marathons – it’s a valid life decision that comes with its own benefits. In fact, research found that childfree adults reported higher life satisfaction and better physical health than parents, especially when social and economic factors were taken into account. Wild, right?

So, next time someone acts like your childfree life is somehow their golden ticket to free babysitting, remember you’re not selfish for choosing yourself, and don’t let their guilt trips ruin your vibe. Because guilt-tripping works by making someone feel selfish or ungrateful for setting boundaries.

It often comes gift-wrapped in sentimental phrases like, “But we’re family.” It’s emotional manipulation in cozy packaging. But here’s the thing: helping family shouldn’t come at the cost of your own well-being or autonomy. At the end of the day, being childfree is a personal choice, that doesn’t make you selfish. You’re just well-rested, probably thriving, and statistically doing just fine without a stroller in your hallway.

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for setting boundaries with his family

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

