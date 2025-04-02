ADVERTISEMENT

Some people treat responsibility like a game of hot potato – they just keep passing it off and hope someone else catches it. And when they finally get called out? Oh, the outrage! The dramatic sighs, the over-the-top excuses, the absolute audacity to act like you’re the problem.

It’s a special kind of talent, really. But the thing about dodging responsibility is that eventually, reality comes knocking – sometimes literally.

That’s exactly the situation one pregnant Redditor found herself in when her roommate decided that being a parent was optional, and his parenting duties landed in her lap.

Imagine you’re 7 months pregnant, already taking care of your own child, and just trying to get through the day without collapsing from exhaustion. Now, add 2 more kids, who aren’t even yours, running around unsupervised while their dad is passed out in his room after an all-night video game marathon. Sounds like a nightmare, right? Our OP (original poster) sure thought so.

You see, the OP shares a living space with a man who has 2 kids under 5, who come over twice a week. The problem? Dad-of-the-Year here prefers to game all night and sleep all day, conveniently locking his kids out of the room while they turn the house upside down. And can you guess who the kids turn to when they need something? Yep, the one person who didn’t sign up for the gig: our very pregnant OP.

At first, she helped. Because, you know, they’re just kids. But after a month of being the unpaid, unappointed babysitter, she had enough. She finally put her foot down, told the kids to go to their actual parent for help, and when they said, “But daddy’s asleep,” she marched over and made sure dad got the wake-up call he so desperately needed.

His response? Anger. Apparently, in his mind, since she was already looking after her own son, she might as well take care of his, too. Yeah… that’s not how parenting works. But apparently, his ex felt the same way. She sent the OP a message saying she should’ve just watched the kids because she’s more trustworthy and the guy “needs sleep.” Excuse you? I’m sure a pregnant mom needs her sleep too, but I don’t see the OP complaining.

I get it, parenting is hard, and it’s understandable to want support from others sometimes. But it is not okay to assume that a roommate or friend will automatically step into a parental role, especially without prior discussion. That’s just a sure way to resentment and stress – and stress is exactly what this pregnant OP does not need.

Because stress and pregnancy go together about as well as toddlers and permanent markers—it’s a disaster waiting to happen. The pros say that high levels of stress during pregnancy can increase the risk of complications like premature birth, low birth weight, and even developmental issues for the baby. And running after two wild toddlers that aren’t yours while heavily pregnant is basically the definition of stress.

Expecting a pregnant woman to pick up someone else’s slack just because she’s “better” at parenting is not only unfair, but it’s also flat-out manipulative. Emotional manipulation is a sneaky beast, and people who use it know exactly what they’re doing. Guilt-tripping? Check. Playing the victim? Double check. Acting like you’re the bad guy for setting boundaries? Triple check.

Manipulators use these tactics to avoid responsibility and get their way, and the worst part is, they make you question whether you’re the problem. News flash: you’re not. The best way to handle these people? Set firm boundaries, refuse to engage in their guilt trips, and, if necessary, distance yourself completely. Just because someone has kids doesn’t mean the entire world is responsible for them.

What do you think of this story? Should the poster have stepped in, or was she completely right to draw the line? Let us know your thoughts!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk in this story, as her roommate is an irresponsible parent