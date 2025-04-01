Anxious 20YO Passes Out While Watching Sister’s 6 Kids, Sis Still Asks Her To Babysit Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Families are funny, aren’t they? One minute, you’re sharing leftovers; the next, you’re roped into some “simple” favor that turns out to be an unpaid internship in chaos management. It starts small, with picking up groceries and watering a plant, but before you know it, you’re knee-deep in responsibilities you never signed up for. And if you dare to say no? Oh, the guilt trip comes rolling in like a well-rehearsed performance.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor when she refused to babysit her sister’s six kids. Yes, six. That’s a full classroom, a basketball team with a sub, and a tiny army of snack-demanding tornados.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Watching six kids isn’t babysitting; it’s crisis management without a paycheck

Share icon

Image credits: Elina Fairytale / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman refuses to babysit her sister’s 6 young kids, as she has severe anxiety around them, but gets shamed on social media for it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman’s sister asks her to watch her 6 kids while she’s at a wedding, knowing her sister has severe anxiety around them

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman reminds her sister that the last time she babysat her kids, she had a panic attack and passed out because of her anxiety

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman offers to pay for a babysitter to help her sister out

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anon

The woman refuses to babysit her sister’s 6 young kids because of her anxiety, gets shamed on social media for not helping out her family

The OP (original poster), a 20-year-old with anxiety, has made it clear that she struggles with watching kids. Her 26-year-old sister, a single mom, works incredibly hard to provide for her children and often asks family members to help out. Which is fair enough. Parenting solo is no joke.

But here’s the thing: the OP has severe anxiety around children. The last time she babysat her sister’s kids, it ended with a panic attack so bad she literally passed out. Her family knows this, and for the most part, they respect her boundaries. That is until her sister had a child-free wedding to attend, and, surprise, no one else was available to watch her little army.

So, she asked the OP, and the OP, knowing her own limits, politely declined. This did not go over well. Sis got frustrated and pulled a classic “guilt-tripping” move, implying the OP doesn’t actually have anxiety; she just doesn’t want to help—as if anxiety is something you can just turn off like a light switch.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the OP didn’t back down and suggested hiring a babysitter. But sis wasn’t about to pay for something she believed the OP should do for free. And because no family drama is complete without a public callout, sis took to Facebook to air her grievances, writing an emotional piece on “how family should always be there for one another.”

Even mom chimed in, saying the OP should’ve just sucked it up and helped. Because obviously, nothing says love like ignoring someone’s mental health for free childcare.

Share icon

Image credits: Peter Olexa / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

You know, mom, anxiety isn’t just “worrying too much.” It’s a full-body experience that can mess with your sleep, appetite, and ability to function in high-stress situations. Symptoms can include racing thoughts, nausea, dizziness, and, oh yeah, intense panic attacks. Fun, right?

If someone tells you that a specific situation is a trigger for their anxiety, believe them. Coping mechanisms can help, but forcing someone into a high-stress scenario is a recipe for disaster. So no, the OP’s anxiety isn’t something she can just “get over” for a weekend of unpaid babysitting, no matter how much guilt-tripping is involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The art of guilt-tripping is basically every family’s secret weapon. It’s the “I did so much for you when you were younger” speech, the passive-aggressive sighs, the social media sob stories. Guilt-tripping is a sneaky emotional manipulation tactic designed to make someone feel bad for doing something “wrong” or having boundaries.

But here’s the thing—setting boundaries is healthy. Just because someone is capable of doing something doesn’t mean they’re obligated to do it, especially at the expense of their well-being.

What do you think of this story? Should the poster have sucked it up for the sake of family, or was she completely justified in saying no? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman saying she is not a jerk in this story, as 6 kids would be a lot, even for a person without anxiety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT