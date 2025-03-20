Son’s GF Uses “Black Roots” As An Excuse To Dump Her Kid On Grandma, Cries When Called Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Free babysitting must be the eighth wonder of the world. It’s a rare and magical phenomenon that some parents will go to extreme lengths to secure, even if it means pulling the old “cultural enrichment” card. And some parents have a way of making it seem like an honor. But let’s be honest: it’s just unpaid labor with extra snacks.

One Redditor found herself at the center of an unexpected daycare situation involving her son’s girlfriend and her determination to make babysitting about something much deeper – heritage.

Babysitting for free is like a binge-worthy series: it starts as a one-episode thing, and then you’re stuck for the entire season

One woman calls out her son’s girlfriend for using race as an excuse for free babysitting, then gets labeled as cruel for wanting a break

The girlfriend asks the woman to babysit once while she’s at the doctor’s but ends up dropping her kid off at her place all the time

The woman gets guilted into giving up her social life to babysit the little one, as the mom says she just wants her mixed-raced son to connect with his Black roots

The woman gets labeled as “cruel” for calling out her son’s girlfriend for using race as a ticket to free babysitting

Kayla, a 25-year-old mom of a mixed-raced son from a previous relationship, had been dating the OP’s (original poster) son for a few months. When Kayla introduced the OP to her little one, she had him call her “grandma” right out of the gate since the OP and the 4-year-old are the same race. Sweet? Sure. A little fast? Maybe.

But the OP, being the lovely and accommodating woman that she is, rolled with it. That is until Kayla started dropping off her son like the OP was running a pop-up daycare. At first, it was just one time—when Kayla had a medical appointment, and the OP was happy to help. But suddenly, the young mom started showing up on the OP’s doorstep more often than a delivery driver.

Anytime the OP tried to put up a boundary, Kayla would hit her with the “it’s bonding time” excuse, emphasizing how important it was for her son to connect with his Black roots. And by “connect,” she meant hanging out with the OP while skipping book club and bailing on her social life.

Eventually, the OP had enough. She called Kayla out, telling her she was using race as a free babysitting pass. Kayla was suddenly the victim, crying and calling the OP cruel. And to make matters worse, her son got involved, telling her that the little boy just wanted to spend time with his “granny.” It might just be me, but I don’t think that’s how things work.

Being an honorary grandparent is a privilege, not a duty. If Kayla truly wants her son to connect with his Black heritage, there are plenty of ways to do so that don’t involve trying to guilt the OP into being a free nanny. Because guilt is a powerful tool, especially when it’s wrapped up in sentimental packaging. Suddenly, saying no makes you feel like you’re personally crushing a child’s dreams.

Guilt-tripping is the fine art of making someone feel like a villain for setting boundaries. It often comes with a side of exaggerated disappointment, long pauses, and sentences that start with “I just thought you cared.” When someone uses guilt to manipulate, they’re banking on the fact that you’d rather feel bad than say no.

The best way to handle it? Call it out. If a request suddenly comes with a guilt garnish, just flip the script: “Are you asking for help or trying to make me feel bad?” Because a healthy relationship doesn’t include being taken advantage of.

The sneaky art of taking advantage of someone is usually disguised as harmless favors that multiply faster than a group chat argument. If someone always expects your time but never reciprocates, if their emergencies magically align with your free time, or if saying no turns you into the bad guy, congratulations, you’ve just unlocked the “being used” achievement.

The best defense? Boundaries with a side of consistency. No need for grand speeches, just a firm, “I can’t do that,” and a willingness to stick to it, even when the puppy-dog eyes come out. Just because someone lets you call them grandma doesn’t mean they’re your on-demand nanny. At the end of the day, the OP is just a woman who values her time and isn’t looking to trade book club for babysitting duty.

So, what do you think of this story? Was the poster right to call it out, or did she go too far? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk for calling out her son’s girlfriend for playing the race card to get free babysitting

