Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“[Am I The Jerk] For How I Handled My Brother’s Girlfriend Trying To Force Me To Babysit?”
Family, Relationships

“[Am I The Jerk] For How I Handled My Brother’s Girlfriend Trying To Force Me To Babysit?”

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

36

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

They say family is all about love, support, and showing up when it matters. But let’s be honest—sometimes, it’s more about unsolicited advice, pretending you didn’t see that group chat message, and dealing with relatives who think “no” is just a soft suggestion.

Because, in some families, there’s at least one person who treats everyone else like their personal problem-solving service. Just ask our Redditor, as she found herself in the middle of a childcare debacle when her brother’s girlfriend pulled the ultimate “surprise babysitting” move on her, and let’s just say—it did not go over well.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some parents plan babysitting in advance, while others just disappear and hope you don’t notice the kid at your door

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman threatens to call the police on her brother’s girlfriend after she drops her kid at her house, despite being told in advance she won’t babysit for her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The brother’s girlfriend asks his sister in advance if she can watch her 5-year-old daughter one day but is refused, so she leaves the kid at her house anyway

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman tries to call the kid’s mom to pick her daughter up, but she declines the calls each time

    Image credits: anon

    The woman sends her brother’s girlfriend a text, threatening to call the police for child abandonment if she doesn’t pick her daughter up in a few minutes

    The OP (original poster) was in the middle of a self-care moment, enjoying some much-needed relaxation at home—when suddenly, her cleaner informed her that someone had just dropped a child off at the door. And not just any child, but her brother’s girlfriend’s (Lexi’s) 5-year-old daughter, whom she barely sees once every couple of months.

    Apparently, in Lexi’s world, “I won’t babysit your kid” means dropping the kid off anyway and hoping for the best. Because the OP was very clear about not watching her kid when Lexi asked. When the OP realized what had happened, she called Lexi. Over, and over, and over again. But Lexi? Oh, she was deep in ignore mode, pretending she didn’t just ditch her child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, the OP sent a text with the magical words: “Come get your kid in 15 minutes, or I’m calling the police for child abandonment.” Harsh? Definitely. Deserved? Probably. Effective? Absolutely. Because, suddenly, Lexi’s phone worked again! She came storming back into the house, furious, calling the OP and her husband “evil” for telling her boyfriend what happened and threatening police involvement.

    The OP tried to keep the conversation private to avoid the 5-year-old witnessing the meltdown, but Lexi wasn’t having it. She started playing the victim, throwing out every excuse in the book—she was desperate, she never gets a break, and she needed this social time. And after the incident, Lexi took to social media, dropping cryptic posts about how hard it is to be a mother when “people you expect to be there for you” abandon you.

    Now, the OP’s family is split; Mom is firmly on her side, while Dad wonders if it was really worth upsetting the kid when she was already there. Dad, that’s not the point! Brother Matt acknowledges Lexi was in the wrong but thinks the OP and her husband should have just rolled with it and fought about it later. Easy to say when you aren’t the one ambushed by an overly-entitled mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Entitled people have a special kind of confidence—one that lets them believe their wants are everyone else’s problem and think they deserve more than others. When someone grows up getting everything handed to them, they might have a hard time understanding the concept of earning things. In other cases, entitlement is used as a coping mechanism for life’s “unfairness” or as a way of compensating for low self-esteem.

    The key to dealing with them? Consistency. You give them an inch, and suddenly, you’re the family babysitter, ATM, and crisis hotline all rolled into one. Set firm boundaries, repeat yourself like a broken record, and, most importantly, don’t feel guilty for saying no. They’ll argue, act shocked, and guilt-trip, but that’s just the soundtrack of someone realizing they can’t steamroll you anymore.

    Guilt-tripping is the sneaky cousin of manipulation. It’s when someone tries to make you feel bad for having boundaries, usually by playing the “but faaaamily” card or making themselves the tragic hero of their own sob story. The trick? Recognize it for what it is—emotional manipulation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stay firm, don’t over-explain, and resist the urge to apologize for simply existing as an independent person. If they hit you with, “I just thought you’d care,” a simple “I do, but not in the way you want me to” will leave them scrambling for their next tactic.

    So, was the OP in the wrong? Well, forced caregiving is never okay, and consent applies to all relationships—including family. No one is obligated to provide childcare just because they’re related to someone.

    What do you think? Should the poster have kept the kid for the day, or was she right to call her mom to pick her up? Share your thoughts below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk in the story, as she specifically told her brother’s girlfriend she wouldn’t babysit her kid

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    36

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    36

    Open list comments

    7

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is another post that is so old it has cobwebs growing on it. The OP deleted their account so there's no updates. I'd like to know how this shook out later; did Matt dump Lexi because her "social engagement" turned out to be a side piece? Did OP's husband tell Matt bite me over the (un-needed) apology? Did Lexi start dumping Bella on dad since he obviously has no problem dealing with short notice baby sitting expectations? So many questions! 😂

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cpcielensky avatar
    OpheliaPoe
    OpheliaPoe
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the whole part about Lexi getting mad that they contacted Matt Is a little shady. Was she trying to hide something from him?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is OP had plans and was leaving in 10 minutes, and had also said NO. 🤦‍♂️ edit: and was the social plan cheating? Was my thought. But that is also after reading the thread with that on BP now.. 😵

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    annk4444 avatar
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    skin treatment and "one" of my cleaners...sorry, but my brain short circuited at the start

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kb3879486 avatar
    K Barnes
    K Barnes
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine not working (midday skin treatment, available in the day to babysit) and still having multiple cleaners. I guess if you're busy getting pampered all day you don't have time to clean?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is another post that is so old it has cobwebs growing on it. The OP deleted their account so there's no updates. I'd like to know how this shook out later; did Matt dump Lexi because her "social engagement" turned out to be a side piece? Did OP's husband tell Matt bite me over the (un-needed) apology? Did Lexi start dumping Bella on dad since he obviously has no problem dealing with short notice baby sitting expectations? So many questions! 😂

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cpcielensky avatar
    OpheliaPoe
    OpheliaPoe
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the whole part about Lexi getting mad that they contacted Matt Is a little shady. Was she trying to hide something from him?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is OP had plans and was leaving in 10 minutes, and had also said NO. 🤦‍♂️ edit: and was the social plan cheating? Was my thought. But that is also after reading the thread with that on BP now.. 😵

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    annk4444 avatar
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    skin treatment and "one" of my cleaners...sorry, but my brain short circuited at the start

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kb3879486 avatar
    K Barnes
    K Barnes
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine not working (midday skin treatment, available in the day to babysit) and still having multiple cleaners. I guess if you're busy getting pampered all day you don't have time to clean?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda