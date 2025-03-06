ADVERTISEMENT

You know those people who just have to turn everything into a competition? You say you had a rough night’s sleep, and suddenly they’ve been running on caffeine and willpower for the past 3 years. You mention getting a new car, and they casually remind you that they just bought a house. But imagine if that person wasn’t just competing with you…but with your baby. Yeah, let that sink in.

That’s exactly what one frustrated new dad on Reddit is dealing with. His sister-in-law has apparently decided that parenting is some sort of weird competition, comparing her full-term baby to his premature son.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some parents want their kids to be healthy and happy, and others want them to be better than other kids

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One fed-up dad snaps at his sister-in-law for always comparing her full-term baby to his premature son, and calls her out for being resentful and competitive

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jelleke Vanooteghem / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The sister-in-law always comments on the couple’s baby, saying her little one is superior, as he already reached those milestones, ruining the new parents’ joy

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PersimmonPale466

The dad is fed-up with his sister-in-law, so he calls her out for trying to one-up his premature baby, saying she should get over not giving birth to the first grandbaby

The OP’s (original poster) wife and her sister were pregnant at the same time. The OP’s wife had some complications and gave birth before term, while her sister delivered a full-term baby two weeks later. Everyone in the family was thrilled for both babies, of course, except for the sister-in-law who, apparently, felt robbed of the “first grandchild” title.

ADVERTISEMENT

From that moment on, sis decided that her baby was officially the superior one. She started making weird, passive-aggressive remarks, like pitying the OP’s wife for missing the “golden hour” after birth because their baby had to be rushed to intensive care. Ah, yes, let’s make a traumatic experience even more “fun” by turning it into a loss on some imaginary scoreboard.

And then came the battle of the milestones. Every single thing the OP’s baby did was met with an instant “My baby did that ages ago!” The final straw came when the OP and his wife shared an adorable video of their baby laughing for the first time, only for sis to immediately chime in with “Oh, my son did that a month ago!” Because nothing says “supportive family” like one-upping an infant.

That was it; OP snapped. He told his sister-in-law that competing with a literal preemie was insane, that her baby wasn’t some prodigy for being more developed than a premature baby, and just for good measure, called her out on her lingering resentment over not having the first grandchild. Was it harsh? Absolutely. Was it deserved? Probably. Because parenting is hard enough without unnecessary competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Competitive parenting is that exhausting, never-ending game that no one actually wants to play. Some parents seem to think their kid’s achievements are an extension of their own self-worth, so they cling to every milestone like it’s some sort of trophy. If they feel overshadowed in any way, they double down, making sure everyone knows just how advanced their child is.

But here’s the thing: parenting isn’t a race, and kids develop at their own pace. Trying to “win” at parenting just sets the stage for unnecessary stress, resentment, and, honestly, a whole lot of side-eye from other parents. The best way to deal with competitive parents? Don’t engage. Nod, smile, and then go back to raising your kid your way. Their obsession with “winning” will fizzle out when they realize no one else is keeping score.

Some relatives just can’t stand seeing someone else in the spotlight, even when it comes to babies. If someone is constantly downplaying your success, always compares themselves to you or is repeatedly negative towards you, you might be dealing with a jealous family member. Maybe they feel insecure about their own lives, or maybe they just thrive on drama—either way, they’ll find a way to rain on your parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how do you handle them? First, set boundaries. If someone’s constantly undermining your experiences, shut it down. Second, don’t take the bait. Jealous family members want a reaction—don’t give them the satisfaction. And lastly? Just keep being happy. Nothing annoys a bitter person more than someone who refuses to let their negativity win.

So, what do you think of this story? Was our dad a jerk for calling out his sister-in-law? Drop your comments below!

Netizens side with the dad, saying he is not a jerk for snapping at his sister-in-law, but agree that he could have been a bit less harsh with his words

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo