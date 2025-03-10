Woman Refuses To Hand Over Her Kid’s College Fund To Brother’s Stepdaughter, His Wife Is Fuming

ADVERTISEMENT

You know how some people act like the world owes them something just for existing? They waltz through life expecting VIP treatment while the rest of us are just trying to survive another Monday. It’s like they missed life’s memo that says “work hard, be kind, and don’t demand other people’s stuff.” And when money gets involved? That’s when the entitlement levels go through the roof.

One Redditor found herself in the middle of some peak entitlement nonsense when her sister-in-law tried to strong-arm her into handing over her daughter’s college fund because her kid didn’t have one. Solid logic.

When it comes to their kids’ future, some parents save up for years, while others try to guilt-trip their in-laws into paying for their child’s education

One mom shuts down her entitled sister-in-law’s absurd demand to hand over her daughter’s college fund because her child doesn’t have one of her own

The woman’s parents start saving for their granddaughter’s college the day she is born, but her sister-in-law goes ballistic, demanding they give her the money instead

Image credits: anon

When the parents refuse to give her any money, the sister-in-law asks the woman to hand over the fund, since she has enough money already, but is shut down fast

The OP (original poster) has a 5-year-old daughter, Isla. The OP’s brother is married to Candace, who has a 7-year-old, Kaylee, from a previous relationship. Now, Candace’s ex is nowhere to be found, so she’s flying solo on the whole parenting thing. The OP’s brother, to his credit, treats his stepdaughter well, but they keep their finances separate, so Candace takes care of her daughter’s expenses.

Meanwhile, the OP’s parents, in classic grandparent fashion, decided to set up a college fund for their beloved granddaughter, Isla. They didn’t have to, but they wanted to. The OP and her husband were already saving for Isla’s future, but hey, extra financial security never hurt anyone.

The moment Candace caught wind of this fund, she went into full meltdown mode. According to her, Kaylee should be getting a college fund, too, because she’s technically their granddaughter. But the OP’s parents didn’t see it that way. Whether it was a biological connection thing, a personal decision, or just them wanting to invest in Isla’s future, it was their money, their choice.

So, what did Candace do? Did she calmly accept reality and move on? Ha! Nope. She called OP’s parents and straight-up demanded they “fix” the situation by tossing some cash Kaylee’s way. When that plan crashed and burned, she pivoted to the OP, insisting she either pressure her parents into sharing the money or just give Kaylee the fund herself when the time comes, because she “wouldn’t miss it.”

Now, if the OP had a superpower, it was shutting down nonsense at record speed. She gave Candace a hard “Nope,” leaving her entitled sister-in-law to rethink her next move.

Entitled folks believe that the universe (or, in this case, the in-laws) should serve up whatever they want on a silver platter because they have a belief that they deserve more or better than others. But where does entitlement come from?

Sometimes, it starts in childhood. If someone grows up getting everything handed to them, they might struggle with the concept of earning things. Other times, it’s a coping mechanism—people feel they deserve extra because life has been unfair to them.

Dealing with entitled folks? Set boundaries. Hard ones. The trick is to stand firm, not engage in their tantrums, and resist the guilt trip. You don’t have to justify why someone else isn’t entitled to your money. Just because someone is technically family, it doesn’t automatically mean you owe them everything.

Sure, in healthy families, there’s love and support—but there’s a huge difference between helping out and being expected to hand over your child’s future just because someone thinks they deserve it. Call me crazy, but last time I checked, that’s not how acquiring a college fund for your child works.

Speaking of college funds—if you’re thinking about starting one for your own kid (without shaking down relatives), experts suggest starting early and being consistent. Depending on your investment knowledge and risk tolerance, choose a savings plan that comes with tax advantages and can grow over time. Even small contributions add up, especially if you set up automatic transfers each month.

Another trick? Encourage family members to contribute for birthdays and holidays instead of drowning your kid in more stuffed animals. And if your budget is tight, cutting out small, unnecessary expenses (looking at you, daily $7 lattes) can free up extra cash to stash away for your kid’s future. Turns out, planning ahead beats relying on someone else’s wallet!

So, if Candace wants a college fund for her daughter, maybe she should start saving for one instead of asking for someone else’s. Just a thought!

But what do you think? Should the poster have caved and agreed to fund her sister-in-law’s daughter’s education, or is this entitlement at its finest? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for refusing to give her sister-in-law the college fund meant for her daughter

