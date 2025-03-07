Mom Tries To Sneak “Influencer” Daughter Onto Sister’s Egypt Trip, Goes Ballistic When She’s Denied

ADVERTISEMENT

You know how some families have that one kid who thinks the world revolves around them? The sibling who believes they deserve everything just because they exist. Yup, that’s the favorite child – that one kid who can do no wrong. Their every whim is treated like a royal decree, and their parents are basically their personal fan club.

Meanwhile, their siblings get side-eyes for breathing too loudly. And heaven forbid the golden child wants something that belongs to someone else – because suddenly, it’s their birthright. Just ask our Redditor’s friend – she knows that all too well.

When parents play favorites, some kids get shiny trophies while others don’t even get a participation ribbon

One woman moved out of her parents’ house after they demanded she give up her fully funded work trip to Egypt so her “influencer” sis could go instead

The woman and her friends received a paid trip to Egypt from work, but the woman’s golden child sister demanded she give her the ticket

The woman’s parents have always treated her sister like a golden child, saying she deserved the trip more than the woman, since she’s an “influencer”

The sister and her mom showed up on the day of the trip, asking for the ticket, demanding the rest of the group cater to her every need while in Egypt

The woman refused to give up her ticket and left home, moving in with her boyfriend

The group of friends eventually went on their trip and got a chance to visit after work, while the wannabe influencer found a job working in a warehouse

A group of archaeology graduates, the OP (original poster) and her 3 friends, scored an incredible opportunity: a fully funded trip to Egypt for fieldwork at the legendary Valley of the Kings. Among them was Rachel, who had worked hard for this opportunity. Unfortunately, Rachel’s younger sister, Lisa, had other plans.

Lisa, the golden child of the family, had long been the recipient of the parents’ unwavering favoritism. While Rachel had to take out student loans to fund her education, Lisa had her tuition paid in full, only to drop out 2 years in. Instead, she chose the “glamorous” path of becoming a model-slash-influencer on Instagram. Ah, the dream…

When Lisa got wind of Rachel’s Egypt trip, she didn’t see it as an academic milestone but rather as a golden opportunity, worthy of a golden child, to flood her feed with dreamy influencer content. Naturally, she decided that she deserved the trip more than Rachel. Because what’s a research expedition when you could be posing in front of the pyramids in a cheap dress, right?

Rachel’s parents were immediately Team Lisa, of course. They demanded that Rachel hand over her ticket because Lisa deserved it more, apparently. You know, because archaeology can wait, but Instagram clout? That’s forever. Rachel obviously said no. The tickets and accommodations were provided specifically for her and her team.

But her refusal kicked off a ridiculous back-and-forth with her parents, who seemed to believe that Lisa could just show up at the airport, flash a winning smile, and be whisked away to Egypt with the rest of them, who would cater to her every need. When logic failed, Rachel decided she had enough. She moved in with her boyfriend and left her family’s nonsense and favoritism behind.

The golden child syndrome is basically favoritism on steroids. Parents put one child on a pedestal, showering them with praise, while the other kids are left wondering if there is anything wrong with them. It usually happens because parents project their own dreams, or a sense of false superiority (with narcissistic parents) onto one child or simply develop a bias over time.

But here’s the catch—being the golden child isn’t always a win. Sure, they get special treatment, but they also grow up with unrealistic expectations, a tough time dealing with real-world rejection, and, in many cases, a warped sense of entitlement.

This entitlement often starts early, when kids learn that if they whine loud enough, the world (or at least their parents) will bend to their will. Some parents unknowingly feed this behavior by never setting boundaries or always prioritizing one child over another. Over time, this creates a person who believes that their wants are more important than anyone else’s needs.

Dealing with entitlement requires a hard reality check. Setting firm boundaries, saying “no” without guilt, and not rewarding bad behavior are key. And if all else fails? A good old-fashioned “life doesn’t work that way” speech might help, though it probably won’t be well received.

Moral of the story? If you want a trip to Egypt, get a degree in archaeology—or at the very least, buy your own ticket. The pyramids don’t care about your Instagram aesthetic.

What do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and wildest sibling stories in the comments below!

