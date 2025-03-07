Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Tries To Sneak "Influencer" Daughter Onto Sister's Egypt Trip, Goes Ballistic When She's Denied
Family, Relationships

Mom Tries To Sneak "Influencer" Daughter Onto Sister's Egypt Trip, Goes Ballistic When She's Denied

You know how some families have that one kid who thinks the world revolves around them? The sibling who believes they deserve everything just because they exist. Yup, that’s the favorite child – that one kid who can do no wrong. Their every whim is treated like a royal decree, and their parents are basically their personal fan club.

Meanwhile, their siblings get side-eyes for breathing too loudly. And heaven forbid the golden child wants something that belongs to someone else – because suddenly, it’s their birthright. Just ask our Redditor’s friend – she knows that all too well.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When parents play favorites, some kids get shiny trophies while others don’t even get a participation ribbon

    Image credits: Hannah Nelson / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman moved out of her parents’ house after they demanded she give up her fully funded work trip to Egypt so her “influencer” sis could go instead

    Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman and her friends received a paid trip to Egypt from work, but the woman’s golden child sister demanded she give her the ticket

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s parents have always treated her sister like a golden child, saying she deserved the trip more than the woman, since she’s an “influencer”

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The sister and her mom showed up on the day of the trip, asking for the ticket, demanding the rest of the group cater to her every need while in Egypt

    Image credits: Sergei Bezborodov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman refused to give up her ticket and left home, moving in with her boyfriend

    Image credits: AriaAc

    The group of friends eventually went on their trip and got a chance to visit after work, while the wannabe influencer found a job working in a warehouse

    A group of archaeology graduates, the OP (original poster) and her 3 friends, scored an incredible opportunity: a fully funded trip to Egypt for fieldwork at the legendary Valley of the Kings. Among them was Rachel, who had worked hard for this opportunity. Unfortunately, Rachel’s younger sister, Lisa, had other plans.

    Lisa, the golden child of the family, had long been the recipient of the parents’ unwavering favoritism. While Rachel had to take out student loans to fund her education, Lisa had her tuition paid in full, only to drop out 2 years in. Instead, she chose the “glamorous” path of becoming a model-slash-influencer on Instagram. Ah, the dream…

    When Lisa got wind of Rachel’s Egypt trip, she didn’t see it as an academic milestone but rather as a golden opportunity, worthy of a golden child, to flood her feed with dreamy influencer content. Naturally, she decided that she deserved the trip more than Rachel. Because what’s a research expedition when you could be posing in front of the pyramids in a cheap dress, right?

    Rachel’s parents were immediately Team Lisa, of course. They demanded that Rachel hand over her ticket because Lisa deserved it more, apparently. You know, because archaeology can wait, but Instagram clout? That’s forever. Rachel obviously said no. The tickets and accommodations were provided specifically for her and her team.

    But her refusal kicked off a ridiculous back-and-forth with her parents, who seemed to believe that Lisa could just show up at the airport, flash a winning smile, and be whisked away to Egypt with the rest of them, who would cater to her every need. When logic failed, Rachel decided she had enough. She moved in with her boyfriend and left her family’s nonsense and favoritism behind.

    Image credits: Dave Ang / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The golden child syndrome is basically favoritism on steroids. Parents put one child on a pedestal, showering them with praise, while the other kids are left wondering if there is anything wrong with them. It usually happens because parents project their own dreams, or a sense of false superiority (with narcissistic parents) onto one child or simply develop a bias over time.

    But here’s the catch—being the golden child isn’t always a win. Sure, they get special treatment, but they also grow up with unrealistic expectations, a tough time dealing with real-world rejection, and, in many cases, a warped sense of entitlement.

    This entitlement often starts early, when kids learn that if they whine loud enough, the world (or at least their parents) will bend to their will. Some parents unknowingly feed this behavior by never setting boundaries or always prioritizing one child over another. Over time, this creates a person who believes that their wants are more important than anyone else’s needs.

    Dealing with entitlement requires a hard reality check. Setting firm boundaries, saying “no” without guilt, and not rewarding bad behavior are key. And if all else fails? A good old-fashioned “life doesn’t work that way” speech might help, though it probably won’t be well received.

    Moral of the story? If you want a trip to Egypt, get a degree in archaeology—or at the very least, buy your own ticket. The pyramids don’t care about your Instagram aesthetic.

    What do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and wildest sibling stories in the comments below!

    Netizens had a field day over this story, saying the woman’s sister is spoiled and entitled

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I'm a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I've lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I've been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Maybe if she wasn’t an “influencer” she’d be welcomed to go.

