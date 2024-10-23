Guy Dumps GF After Her Drunken Cheating Confession Ruins Everything, BF Says He Can’t Trust Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks say, “Once a cheater, always a cheater.” But is that really true, or can serial cheaters change? Sure, everyone’s capable of a little self-improvement, but when your dating history looks like a laundry list of broken hearts and “Oops, I cheated again” moments, it’s a bit hard to believe the whole “I’ve changed” routine.

One unlucky Redditor found himself neck-deep in this exact situation when his girlfriend dropped a cheating confession so casually, you’d think she was just talking about what she had for lunch.

More info: Reddit

Trusting a serial cheater is like playing Jenga; everything seems steady until one wrong move brings it all crashing down

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One man found himself in a tough spot when his girlfriend drunkenly confessed to having cheated on all 7 of her ex-boyfriends

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man confronted his girlfriend about her confessions, and she admitted to cheating on all previous partners but swore she had never cheated on him

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Edward Jenner / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man posted an update, saying that he invited his girlfriend over after a few days of not speaking and asked her for the whole truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lostinheaven1

The man broke up with his girlfriend after her confessions, saying he could never trust her again after what he found out about her

The OP (original poster) doesn’t drink; he just doesn’t enjoy it. But his girlfriend sure loves her drinks, and sometimes, she has one too many. Now, usually, this just means she’s having a good time while he’s off playing video games. But not this time. Oh no, this time, in the middle of one of her wine-fueled rambles, she dropped a truth bomb the OP wasn’t ready for.

She confessed to cheating on every single one of her exes. Yeah, all of them. And to make matters worse, she wasn’t even ashamed! She was low-key bragging about it like it was her own twisted superpower that she never got caught. Seven ex-boyfriends, zero clues. I don’t know about you, but if I were the OP, I’d be seeing a giant red flag right about now.

Our guy was like, “Hold up, what?!” He paused his game and dug for more details, probably hoping she was kidding. Spoiler: she wasn’t. She doubled down, confirming that her serial-cheating days were 100% real. At this point, the OP’s brain was doing mental gymnastics—three years together, and now this?

ADVERTISEMENT

The next morning, the sober girlfriend was happily making breakfast like nothing ever happened. But our dude’s mind was racing, and he had to bring up what she spilled the night before. And wouldn’t you know it—she crumbled. The waterworks started, and she admitted to cheating on all her boyfriends, but she said she wasn’t proud of it.

The OP’s mind immediately went into overdrive. Has she cheated on him too? Was she just really good at hiding it? Should he ever trust her again? For two days, they hadn’t talked, and he’d gone full ghost mode on her, ignoring her calls and texts. This was all after he had been seriously considering marrying her just a month before. I think I’d probably reconsider my plans at this point.

And so did the OP after having a little chat with his girlfriend. Our guy wasn’t just dealing with the fact that she had cheated on her exes; she was apparently very close to emotionally cheating on him at the beginning of their relationship. She admitted that when they first got together, she was still texting other guys until she “fell deeply in love” with him and decided to cut them off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Now, the big question: can a cheater really change, or is it just a case of “new partner, same old tricks?” Cheating is a complicated beast. Some do it because of past trauma, others because they feel insecure, and some just want the thrill.

But research shows that people who have cheated once are more likely to do it again because they’ve already crossed that line. Still, some argue that with therapy and serious self-reflection, people can actually change.

In this case, though, the OP’s girlfriend claims to have done the work, gone to therapy, and left her wild ways in the past. But for the OP, it was too little, too late. When she finally laid it all out, admitting her reckless behavior in her 20s and assuring him she never cheated on him, it just wasn’t enough. The trust was already gone, and with it, his desire to stay in the relationship.

So, in one of the hardest conversations of his life, the OP made the decision to end things. No dramatic blow-ups, no dragging it out. He chose his peace of mind over constant doubt. Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is walk away from someone you love when they’re no longer the person you thought they were.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of this story? Do you think people who have a history of cheating can change? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

People in the comments say they wouldn’t trust a person who cheated on all their partners, believing that once a cheater, always a cheater

ADVERTISEMENT