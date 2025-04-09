Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Walking Out Of My Own Birthday Dinner Because My GF Turned It Into Her Celebration?”
Couples, Relationships

“AITA For Walking Out Of My Own Birthday Dinner Because My GF Turned It Into Her Celebration?”

A birthday is an occasion to celebrate; it’s the day you were born, after all! And what better way to commemorate it than with a special dinner? In fact, 31% of Americans go out to eat for their birthday almost every year. And 49% say they do so some years.

This guy’s girlfriend took it upon herself to organize him a birthday dinner. However, it soon became apparent that the celebration was less about him and more about her. When the guests, comprised mostly of her friends, began toasting her, the birthday boy decided to leave. As she accused him of embarrassing her, he decided to ask people online: was he the jerk in this situation?

    A man’s birthday dinner turned sour when his girlfriend decided to steal the attention

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    He didn’t get a cake or a “Happy birthday”, so, he decided to quietly leave

    Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Аlex Ugolkov (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Null-Pointer-Bro

    People called out the GF’s main character tendencies: “You weren’t dramatic, you were disrespected”

    Comment supporting a person for walking out of a birthday dinner turned into someone else's celebration.

    A few days later, the guy posted an update: his relationship took an unexpected turn

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Applause to the OP for kicking the trash to the curb. Planning a birthday celebration with a few friends (of the birthday person?!) isn't that hard, let alone planning whatever with her own friends. What, does she think she deserves a medal for organising a get-together for her own friends? Get f**k!ng real, b!tch. What a dumb c**t.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
