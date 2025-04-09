“AITA For Walking Out Of My Own Birthday Dinner Because My GF Turned It Into Her Celebration?”
A birthday is an occasion to celebrate; it’s the day you were born, after all! And what better way to commemorate it than with a special dinner? In fact, 31% of Americans go out to eat for their birthday almost every year. And 49% say they do so some years.
This guy’s girlfriend took it upon herself to organize him a birthday dinner. However, it soon became apparent that the celebration was less about him and more about her. When the guests, comprised mostly of her friends, began toasting her, the birthday boy decided to leave. As she accused him of embarrassing her, he decided to ask people online: was he the jerk in this situation?
A man’s birthday dinner turned sour when his girlfriend decided to steal the attention
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
He didn’t get a cake or a “Happy birthday”, so, he decided to quietly leave
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)
Image credits: Аlex Ugolkov (not the actual image)
Image credits: Null-Pointer-Bro
People called out the GF’s main character tendencies: “You weren’t dramatic, you were disrespected”
A few days later, the guy posted an update: his relationship took an unexpected turn
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)
Applause to the OP for kicking the trash to the curb. Planning a birthday celebration with a few friends (of the birthday person?!) isn't that hard, let alone planning whatever with her own friends. What, does she think she deserves a medal for organising a get-together for her own friends? Get f**k!ng real, b!tch. What a dumb c**t.
