“AITA For Walking Out Of My Own Birthday Dinner Because My GF Turned It Into Her Celebration?”

A birthday is an occasion to celebrate; it’s the day you were born, after all! And what better way to commemorate it than with a special dinner? In fact, 31% of Americans go out to eat for their birthday almost every year. And 49% say they do so some years.

This guy’s girlfriend took it upon herself to organize him a birthday dinner. However, it soon became apparent that the celebration was less about him and more about her. When the guests, comprised mostly of her friends, began toasting her, the birthday boy decided to leave. As she accused him of embarrassing her, he decided to ask people online: was he the jerk in this situation?

A man’s birthday dinner turned sour when his girlfriend decided to steal the attention

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

He didn’t get a cake or a “Happy birthday”, so, he decided to quietly leave

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: Аlex Ugolkov (not the actual image)

Image credits: Null-Pointer-Bro

People called out the GF’s main character tendencies: “You weren’t dramatic, you were disrespected”

A few days later, the guy posted an update: his relationship took an unexpected turn

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

