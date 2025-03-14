Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Won’t Give Up Their Pricey Habits, Demand Aunt Cover Son’s College Tuition, She Walks Away
Entitled People, Social Issues

Parents Won’t Give Up Their Pricey Habits, Demand Aunt Cover Son’s College Tuition, She Walks Away

You know the saying, “Blood is thicker than water, but it isn’t thicker than credit card debt”? Okay, maybe that’s not actually a saying, but it sure should be. Because money and family are a messy mixone minute you’re sharing laughs at the barbecue, the next, you’re dodging passive-aggressive remarks about your “selfish” spending habits.

If someone dares to choose what they do with their own cash, they’re labeled a traitor. Just like our Redditor was when she refused to cover her spoilt nephew’s college tuition, suggesting to her brother that designer bags and annual trips to the Maldives aren’t exactly essential expenses.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman covered her cousin’s beloved dog’s medical bills but refused to pay for her nephew’s college tuition, as his parents can afford it

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s brother and his wife live a lavish lifestyle. They always buy designer brands and go on multiple vacations a year, but demand the aunt pay for her nephew’s college

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman is not close with her brother, and she doesn’t really like her nephew or his mother, so she doesn’t feel like she should pay for his education

    Image credits: MissionRemote5179

    The woman refuses to pay for her nephew’s tuition, telling her brother and his wife to give up a few designer bags and pay for it themselves

    The OP (original poster) found herself in the middle of a family mess when she generously paid for her cousin’s dog’s medical treatment but refused to fund her nephew’s college tuition. The audacity, right? According to the OP’s brother and his wife, she basically committed an unforgivable crime by choosing to support a four-legged friend over their son’s higher education.

    But see, the OP adores her cousin, loves her cousin’s dog, and had no problem footing the bill for the pup’s expensive medical treatment. But when her brother and his wife came knocking, demanding cash for their son’s tuition, the OP gave them a hard pass. Why? Because she doesn’t like her nephew. Or her sister-in-law. And she’s also pretty indifferent about her brother.

    Plus, it’s not like they’re struggling; they just don’t want to cut back on their luxury vacations or shopping sprees. They could easily afford the tuition, but it would mean saying goodbye to a few designer bags and first-class flights to some exotic island.

    So, instead of acknowledging that maybe they should rework their budget, the OP’s family decided to rally the troops and drag her name through the mud. They’ve been telling everyone she cares more about a dog than her own blood. And, well… they’re not exactly wrong. Besides, when your family acts that entitled, it’s easy to choose a pooch over a nephew. Just saying.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    You know, entitlement usually starts young—when kids are handed everything without having to work for it. If someone grows up never hearing the word “no,” they start to believe they’re owed whatever they want, simply because they exist, thinking they deserve more, or better, than the rest of us. Some folks might also feel they deserve extra because life has been “unfair” to them.

    When family members assume they deserve financial support simply because they share a last name, it can create a toxic cycle of dependency. The best way to handle entitled relatives? Set firm boundaries. “No” is a complete sentence, and guilt trips only work if you pack a bag. Financial independence should be a goal, not a punishment for refusing to fund someone else’s greed.

    Greed is like that one guest at the buffet—never satisfied and always coming back for more. Some people chase money because they equate it with power, status, or security, but at a certain point, it stops being about need and turns into sheer gluttony.

    Dealing with greedy people requires strategy. The trick is recognizing that you’re not an ATM in human form. If someone treats you like a never-ending supply of cash, it might be time to cut them off. At the end of the day, the OP made her choice, and while it may not sit well with her brother and his wife, it’s her money, her decision.

    If choosing to help a sick pup over funding a lifestyle of luxury vacations makes her the villain, well, then she can wear that title proudly—preferably while cuddling up with a very grateful pooch.

    What do you think of this story? Should the poster have helped out her nephew, or was she right to draw the line? Share your thoughts in the comments below! I’m all ears.

    Netizens side with the woman, saying what she does with her money is her business and she doesn’t owe her brother’s family anything

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I'm a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I've lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I've been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Monica Selvi

    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I don't see an issue here? So what if they are badmouthing her? People will look at the source and ignore it, because it sounds so freaking entitled. I like this lady - no beating around the bush, she straight up says she doesn't like her nephew or sil.

    14
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deliagoth1 avatar
    PeakyBlinder
    PeakyBlinder
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Your money, your choice - and a good one i might add

    12
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sealgair avatar
    Taibhse Sealgair
    Taibhse Sealgair
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I think the choice here is clear: she should treat both nephew and dog equally. IOW, if nephew needs to go to the vet, OP will help. But if dog needs to go to college, cousin's on her own.

    13
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    saundrakuhl avatar
    BigCityLady
    BigCityLady
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    Are her brother and SIL smoking crack?? Since when did paying for a nephews college become the responsibility for the Aunt?? They birthed him it’s THEY’RE responsibility, not HERS?? OP just needs to start laughing when they bring it up again and hang up as she is laughing her a*s off!!

    11
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
