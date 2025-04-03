Mom-To-Be Tests Husband’s Loyalty With Fake Labor, Learns He’d Rather Hold His Mom’s Hand Than Hers

ADVERTISEMENT

You know the saying, “A mother’s love knows no bounds”? Well, sometimes those bounds should include not competing with your daughter-in-law for your son’s attention, especially when she’s about to pop out a whole tiny human.

Because some moms just don’t know when to cut the cord, treating their adult sons like they’re still helpless little cubs who can’t possibly survive without them.

One Redditor learned the hard way that, when push comes to shove (literally), her husband’s first instinct isn’t to be by her side, but to rush to his mommy dearest instead.

More info: Reddit

When it comes to mother-son bonds, some moms go for “support,” while others go for the “extra control” option

Image credits: jcomp/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

One pregnant woman fakes her labor to test her husband and finds out he would choose his mom over her anytime

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s mother-in-law is extremely controlling, always having some “emergency” when there’s something important happening with her daughter-in-law

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman is terrified of giving birth alone and wants to make sure her husband will be by her side, so she fakes going into labor to test him

The man’s mom fakes a heart attack at the same time the woman is supposed to be in labor, so the husband rushes to her instead of his laboring wife

The pregnant OP (original poster) was just days away from giving birth when she started having a huge concern—what if her husband, who swore he’d be there when the big moment arrived, actually wasn’t? And this wasn’t some random, anxiety-driven thought; it was based on hard evidence.

You see, the OP’s mother-in-law has a pattern of having conveniently timed “emergencies” that always steal her son’s attention away from important occasions—his wife’s birthday, their anniversaries, you name it. And, with a baby on the way, the OP had a sinking feeling the same thing would happen. So, what’s a heavily pregnant woman to do? Conduct an experiment, of course.

One day, the OP called her husband at work and told him it was “go time.” Labor had started and he needed to get home ASAP. His response? “Be right there.” So far, so good. Except 30 minutes passed, then an hour, and still no husband. When she finally got ahold of him, he was already at the hospital, not for her labor, but because his mom had a “heart attack” from the excitement of the baby news.

That’s right, folks. Instead of heading home to get his laboring wife, he went straight to his mother, who somehow always manages to turn her daughter-in-law’s big moments into her personal drama festival. To make matters worse, he actually had the audacity to suggest that his wife should call her friend to drive her to the hospital because his mom needed him more.

When the OP revealed it was all a test, things got ugly. Her husband was furious, accusing her of “manipulation.” Excuse you, but isn’t that exactly what your mom did, sir? Well, apparently, our guy had no way of knowing his mom was lying. Meanwhile, the person who needed support was left alone, proving her point in the most spectacular way possible.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So, is the OP the bad guy here? Well, you decide. What’s for sure is that in a healthy marriage, the partner comes first, especially during major life events like childbirth. When a husband consistently prioritizes his mother over his wife, it’s a red flag that the boundaries between them are blurred.

The pros would call that emotional enmeshment, where a parent and child have an overly dependent relationship that interferes with the child’s ability to prioritize themselves or their spouse. If someone is always seeking a parent’s approval, feeling guilty for making independent choices, and, oh yes, dropping everything, including a laboring wife, to rush to mommy’s side, we might be talking about enmeshment.

Handling enmeshment requires clear boundaries, therapy, and a lot of deep breaths. A husband who’s stuck in this dynamic needs to recognize the issue and start prioritizing his own family, or else he risks repeating unhealthy patterns for generations to come, even if it means “letting go” of a controlling parent.

But some moms just don’t believe in “letting go”—they believe in “tightening their grip.” A controlling mother is the master of guilt trips, unsolicited advice, and surprise visits that aren’t really surprises because she still has a key to her son’s house. These moms want to be involved in every aspect of their adult child’s life, and if you think a wedding ring will change that, think again.

Controlling moms view their son’s wife as competition rather than family, making life a never-ending power struggle. Dealing with them requires establishing clear limits on involvement in personal matters and, if necessary, physically creating space by limiting visits or contact. So, the OP’s hubby needs to step up and reinforce these boundaries, making sure his mom understands that his wife and child come first.

What do you think? Was our poster wrong for setting her husband up? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for faking her labor to test her husband

