Some families have little traditions that are heartwarming, like Sunday dinners or matching pajamas on holidays, while others have traditions that are a little more intense. Some clans pass down secret recipes, some inherit family heirlooms, and some, apparently, get saddled with the same two baby names for generations.

Traditions can be lovely, but when they start feeling less like a fun custom and more like an ancient curse, maybe it’s time for a little revision.

One Redditor’s in-laws took tradition to a whole new level by expecting her to name her baby Henry, whether she liked it or not.

Some families pass down recipes and heirlooms, others pass down drama and baby names

One woman refuses to obey her mother-in-law and won’t name her baby Henry as their family tradition dictates, causing drama

In the husband’s family, every boy has been named Henry or James for generations, so the mother-in-law expects her grandson to be named Henry as well

The woman and her husband have already decided on the name, which will not be Henry

The woman tells her mother-in-law she will not be naming her baby Henry, then gets accused of ruining a century-old tradition

The OP (original poster), a glowing and very pregnant 28-year-old, is thrilled to be expecting a baby with her husband. They’d spent months picking out the perfect name, something meaningful, unique, and special. But there was one tiny problem: that name was not Henry.

Now, we all know that some in-laws can be intense, but the OP’s mother-in-law was ready to take this name debate to the Supreme Court. She showed up with hand-embroidered baby clothes, each one proudly displaying the name Henry. Bold move.

The OP thanked her but gently reminded her that they were going in a different direction with the name. At this point, the baby’s name might as well be “Drama,” because the mother-in-law immediately called in reinforcements, pleading with her son, aka the OP’s hubby, to “not let her do this to the family.”

Yes, because choosing a different baby name is the equivalent of launching an attack on their entire bloodline. She even suggested a sneaky compromise: legally name him Henry but just call him something else. Because what kid wouldn’t love years of confusion and paperwork errors?

After enduring a storm of guilt trips, the OP had enough. Thanks to a mix of hormones and frustration, she finally snapped and called the tradition “stupid.” Her mother-in-law stormed out, and soon enough, the OP’s husband started receiving a barrage of dramatic texts from his father and sister about how the OP had ruined everything by rejecting their tradition.

Family traditions can be a beautiful way to remember history and connect generations, but they shouldn’t feel like a contractual obligation. The key is balance: embracing meaningful traditions while making space for new ones. Holding on to the past is great, but evolving traditions to fit modern life can be even better. After all, if families never updated their customs, we’d all still be marrying off daughters for a couple of goats.

When traditions start feeling like an inescapable rule book written by ancestors who never considered alternative options, they can become more of a burden than a blessing. The OP’s mother-in-law might need some time to adjust to the idea that, shockingly, babies can have names other than Henry, and maybe, just maybe, she’ll stop trying to manipulate the OP into changing her baby’s name.

Because naming a baby is a very personal choice. Some parents go the sentimental route, naming their child after a beloved grandparent or a cultural tradition. Others pick a name with a strong meaning, ensuring it reflects values they want to instill in their child. And then there are the trendsetters who want a name so unique that their kid will never find a personalized keychain.

A good name should have personal significance, be easy to pronounce, and, ideally, not spark a family-wide rebellion. Consider future nicknames, potential teasing, and, of course, how well it pairs with your last name. But most importantly, pick a name that you love, because at the end of the day, it’s your kid, not a family project.

What do you think? Should our mom-to-be have caved to tradition, or was she right to choose the baby name she wants? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk in this story, as she and her husband have the right to give their baby whatever name they want

