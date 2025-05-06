Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Plans Life-Changing Trip After Cancer Battle, Backs Out When Brother’s Picky Kids Get An Invite
Young child wearing Burger King crown, eating fries at a restaurant, related to brotheru2019s picky kids in family trip story.
Family, Relationships

Man Plans Life-Changing Trip After Cancer Battle, Backs Out When Brother’s Picky Kids Get An Invite

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t like traveling? I know I do. There’s nothing quite like stepping off a plane and instantly getting smacked in the face with the smell of unfamiliar flavors. Traveling isn’t just about ticking off landmarks—it’s about soaking up the culture, getting lost in alleyways, and accidentally ordering something that sets your mouth on fire.

But not everyone’s palate is ready for that. Some folks cross continents only to hunt down chicken nuggets like it’s a global treasure hunt. Just like one Redditor’s niece—so our guy decided to uninvite his brother and his kids from his dream trip to Asia.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some trips to a foreign country are meant to feed the soul, while others just feed the kids fries in a different time zone

    Image credits: Bulat Khamitov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One man, going through chemo, uninvites his brother and his nugget-obsessed kids from his dream trip to Asia, choosing soul-healing over fast-food dinners

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ready made / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man is planning a culturally rich, once-in-a-lifetime trip to Asia after his chemo treatment. He invites his brother along, but he plans on bringing his young kids

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man’s niece and nephew don’t eat anything other than fries and nuggets, so he doesn’t want to travel with them

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man plans to experience the food and culture while in Asia to celebrate defeating cancer, but the trip is not cheap

    Image credits: SmallCatBigMeow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man tells his brother he would rather travel with someone else, but gets called selfish for getting the kids excited and then backing out from the trip

    The OP (original poster) is a 39-year-old man currently going through chemo. But instead of wallowing in hospital gowns, he’s already looking for the light at the end of the tunnel—a soul-refreshing, once-in-a-lifetime foodie adventure somewhere in Asia. I’m talking slurping ramen in Tokyo, chasing Bánh mì in Vietnam, and maybe even dodging a live octopus in Seoul. You know, the dream.

    Our guy invited his brother to come along. Fun, right? Well, not exactly. His brother immediately said yes, but told the OP his kids would join too. I can almost imagine the collective groan of every street food vendor from Bangkok to Busan. Because, see, the kids (ages 8 and 12) are picky. And not just “no broccoli” picky. I’m talking “I only eat nuggets and fries” level picky.

    To be clear, the uncle adores the kids. But this isn’t a Disneyland holiday. This is his bucket list dream trip after his illness. And if every meal ends up being at an international fast-food chain just to avoid tears over tofu, what’s the point? So, he gently told his brother he would rather travel with someone else instead. And all hell broke loose.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    OP’s brother accused him of being selfish. The kids were already excited, and they live in different countries and don’t see each other often. How could he back out? So, the OP is wondering if he is a jerk or just a guy who’s simply craving something deeper than chicken nuggets.

    Image credits: MrDm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In many Asian cultures, food isn’t just food—it’s a full-on love language. In places like Thailand, China, Korea, and Japan, meals are social events meant to be shared, passed around, and devoured with enthusiasm. Rejecting a local dish isn’t just about personal taste—it can come off as rude or disrespectful.

    In Japan, slurping noodles is polite; in Vietnam, meals are built around balance, freshness, and bold flavors; and in South Korea, food is practically a national pastime. So, when someone insists on fries over pho, it’s not just a missed meal—it’s a missed cultural moment.

    And, for someone recovering from a life-threatening illness, experiences that reaffirm life—like trying new things, connecting with other cultures, and making memories—are incredibly therapeutic. Translation: this man isn’t being selfish. He’s doing emotional self-care…with noodles.

    Travel isn’t just about racking up passport stamps—it actually rewires your brain in the best way possible. And science actually backs up what our itchy feet have known all along: travel is good for the soul. Research shows that experiences (like travel) bring more lasting happiness than material things. Why? Because they become part of who you are.

    The pros say that exploring new places disrupts routine and boosts creativity. Plus, stepping out of your comfort zone reduces cortisol (aka the stress hormone). It’s like therapy, but with better views and fewer couches. Especially for anyone recovering from illness, travel can be a major emotional reboot—it’s about feeling alive again, reconnecting with the world, and realizing there’s life after hospital food.

    Would you travel with picky eaters halfway across the globe, or are nuggets best left at home? Share your thoughts on this story in the comments below!

    Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for refusing to take his brother and his kids on his trip

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    7

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did the brother think it was okay to invite his children along on the 'post-treatment' trip?! You don't invite others without checking first.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why would you tell the kids at this stage, even if you thought they could go? Brother sounds very selfish and not at all concerned about OPs struggles.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Some people don't have kids to maintain a certain freedom, and that's the choice of OP. His brother made the opposite choice so sadly he can't come on the trip. No one is inherently in the wrong, but OP should decide who comes with him.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it with people who invite themselves into someone else's vacation plans?? And then they get snippy and feel insulted when the answer is no? Yikes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did the brother think it was okay to invite his children along on the 'post-treatment' trip?! You don't invite others without checking first.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why would you tell the kids at this stage, even if you thought they could go? Brother sounds very selfish and not at all concerned about OPs struggles.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Some people don't have kids to maintain a certain freedom, and that's the choice of OP. His brother made the opposite choice so sadly he can't come on the trip. No one is inherently in the wrong, but OP should decide who comes with him.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it with people who invite themselves into someone else's vacation plans?? And then they get snippy and feel insulted when the answer is no? Yikes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda