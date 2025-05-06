Man Plans Life-Changing Trip After Cancer Battle, Backs Out When Brother’s Picky Kids Get An Invite

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t like traveling? I know I do. There’s nothing quite like stepping off a plane and instantly getting smacked in the face with the smell of unfamiliar flavors. Traveling isn’t just about ticking off landmarks—it’s about soaking up the culture, getting lost in alleyways, and accidentally ordering something that sets your mouth on fire.

But not everyone’s palate is ready for that. Some folks cross continents only to hunt down chicken nuggets like it’s a global treasure hunt. Just like one Redditor’s niece—so our guy decided to uninvite his brother and his kids from his dream trip to Asia.

Some trips to a foreign country are meant to feed the soul, while others just feed the kids fries in a different time zone

One man, going through chemo, uninvites his brother and his nugget-obsessed kids from his dream trip to Asia, choosing soul-healing over fast-food dinners

The man is planning a culturally rich, once-in-a-lifetime trip to Asia after his chemo treatment. He invites his brother along, but he plans on bringing his young kids

The man’s niece and nephew don’t eat anything other than fries and nuggets, so he doesn’t want to travel with them

The man plans to experience the food and culture while in Asia to celebrate defeating cancer, but the trip is not cheap

Image credits: SmallCatBigMeow

The man tells his brother he would rather travel with someone else, but gets called selfish for getting the kids excited and then backing out from the trip

The OP (original poster) is a 39-year-old man currently going through chemo. But instead of wallowing in hospital gowns, he’s already looking for the light at the end of the tunnel—a soul-refreshing, once-in-a-lifetime foodie adventure somewhere in Asia. I’m talking slurping ramen in Tokyo, chasing Bánh mì in Vietnam, and maybe even dodging a live octopus in Seoul. You know, the dream.

Our guy invited his brother to come along. Fun, right? Well, not exactly. His brother immediately said yes, but told the OP his kids would join too. I can almost imagine the collective groan of every street food vendor from Bangkok to Busan. Because, see, the kids (ages 8 and 12) are picky. And not just “no broccoli” picky. I’m talking “I only eat nuggets and fries” level picky.

To be clear, the uncle adores the kids. But this isn’t a Disneyland holiday. This is his bucket list dream trip after his illness. And if every meal ends up being at an international fast-food chain just to avoid tears over tofu, what’s the point? So, he gently told his brother he would rather travel with someone else instead. And all hell broke loose.

OP’s brother accused him of being selfish. The kids were already excited, and they live in different countries and don’t see each other often. How could he back out? So, the OP is wondering if he is a jerk or just a guy who’s simply craving something deeper than chicken nuggets.

Image credits: MrDm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In many Asian cultures, food isn’t just food—it’s a full-on love language. In places like Thailand, China, Korea, and Japan, meals are social events meant to be shared, passed around, and devoured with enthusiasm. Rejecting a local dish isn’t just about personal taste—it can come off as rude or disrespectful.

In Japan, slurping noodles is polite; in Vietnam, meals are built around balance, freshness, and bold flavors; and in South Korea, food is practically a national pastime. So, when someone insists on fries over pho, it’s not just a missed meal—it’s a missed cultural moment.

And, for someone recovering from a life-threatening illness, experiences that reaffirm life—like trying new things, connecting with other cultures, and making memories—are incredibly therapeutic. Translation: this man isn’t being selfish. He’s doing emotional self-care…with noodles.

Travel isn’t just about racking up passport stamps—it actually rewires your brain in the best way possible. And science actually backs up what our itchy feet have known all along: travel is good for the soul. Research shows that experiences (like travel) bring more lasting happiness than material things. Why? Because they become part of who you are.

The pros say that exploring new places disrupts routine and boosts creativity. Plus, stepping out of your comfort zone reduces cortisol (aka the stress hormone). It’s like therapy, but with better views and fewer couches. Especially for anyone recovering from illness, travel can be a major emotional reboot—it’s about feeling alive again, reconnecting with the world, and realizing there’s life after hospital food.

Would you travel with picky eaters halfway across the globe, or are nuggets best left at home? Share your thoughts on this story in the comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for refusing to take his brother and his kids on his trip