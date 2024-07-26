Man Is Called A Jerk For Not Wanting To Spend His Bet Winnings On A Trip That Doesn’t Involve Him

ADVERTISEMENT

If you won a bet and ended up with quite a hefty chunk of money, what would you do? I would definitely pack my bags and go for a destressing retreat in the most remote village that I can find in the mountains, take a break from technology, and just detox!

When Reddit user, reemasrafahlc, won a bet and landed good bucks, he wanted to plan a getaway with his girlfriend, but she wanted him to pay for her girl’s trip. However, he refused to do so, and drama ensued!

The poster of this story won a bet on Stake and ended up with a decent amount of money

With the spare cash, he wanted to plan something fun like a getaway with his girlfriend who he had been with for 3 years

Image credits: u/reemasrafahlc

However, she wanted him to pay for her girl’s trip with the winnings, but he was not comfortable with it as the trip didn’t even involve him and it was his money

Image credits: u/reemasrafahlc

When he told her that they could split the fare, she called him selfish and even her friends claimed that he was unsupportive of her, this made him feel like a “bank”

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) won a bet on Stake and landed up with the good bucks. He had been with his girlfriend, Sarah, for 3 years and he wanted to plan a getaway for the two of them with the betting victory money. Alas, his girlfriend was not thinking along the same lines.

When she found out about his winnings, she said that he should pay for her girl’s trip with friends. OP told us that he loved her and wanted her to enjoy herself with her friends. But on the other hand, it was his money, so he felt weird paying for something that didn’t even involve him.

He even suggested other ways that she could either save up or he was even willing to split the fare with her. But Miss Sarah didn’t like that! She called him selfish, stating that since they were a couple, his money was her money, too! The poster was decent enough to see her point, yet felt that he had worked for that cash, so he gets to use it.

And it was not just Sarah, even her friends accused him of being “unsupportive”. Well, OP was caught in a twist because he really wanted Sarah to enjoy the trip but he also felt like he was just being used as a money bank. And to get rid of this confusion, he vented online and asked the Redditors for advice.

Research shows that 30% of people who bet say they lose more than they win. So, it’s quite a risky business. People said that he was the one who had taken the chance of putting his money on the bets. And to be fair, it was his efforts, his willingness to take the risk, so automatically, his money!

Netizens’ hearts reached out to the man when he expressed that he felt just like a “bank” for her. They said that she was just acting like an entitled girlfriend when she didn’t have any right over his money. They were more outraged about her entitlement when OP agreed to split the trip fare with her, yet she labeled him “selfish”.

According to Verywell Mind, “Entitled people feel like people should do things for them because of who they are. If someone has a problem with them or does not agree with what they are doing, they will try to make the other party feel as if they are wrong and that it is a horrible thing to disagree with them.”

And that’s exactly what OP’s girlfriend is doing to him, isn’t she? Making him feel bad for refusing his own money definitely sounds distasteful, as the Redditors pointed out. Research has also shown that entitlement is a narcissistic personality trait. And people were quick to point out to the poster that his girlfriend was a giant red flag.

As per Mayo Clinic, “Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others. They may be generally unhappy and disappointed when they’re not given the special favors that they believe they deserve.”

Well, now that we know the psychology behind it, she does sound like a big red flag as the Redditors had highlighted, doesn’t she? Many of them advised him to ask whether she would pay for his guys’ trip with her money, and if he didn’t get the right answer, maybe calling things off would be better for him.

If your significant other puts you in a similar spot, how would you react? We would love to hear your perspective on this matter. Just scroll down and type away your thoughts!

The Redditors said that, ultimately, it was his money and he should not be obliged to pay for his entitled girlfriend

