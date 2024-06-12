What things make you want to leave a restaurant immediately ? Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorite submissions below!

That's why today we're bringing you the things people advise you to look out for when picking where to eat. One netizen recently asked : "What are red flags at a restaurant?" And people made many observations, from disaffected-looking staff to dirty premises and formerly alive fruit flies on the windowsills.

Travel season is upon us, as we in the Northern Hemisphere welcome summer and its promise of being a tourist. And what better way to experience a culture than to dive into its cuisine? I'm sure many of us will be looking for places to eat during our vacations.

#1 They’re annoyed that you’re ordering food.

#2 For me one time it was hearing 4 or 5 waitresses standing in a group, that I could clearly hear, arguing about which one of them was NOT going to take my table. I sat there for 15 minutes, and evidently all of them had won the argument because none of them came. There were like, me and 2 other people in the whole place. I saw why they had no customers in that place. I got up and left.

#3 Uncleaned toilets.

#4 Incoherent menu. Cuisines that don't often have ingredients in common, which means some ingredients may sit longer.

#5 When you go in and most of the guests have dirty plates on their tables and are looking around for a server. Add in empty tables still piled with plates and you know they are incredibly short staffed. Time to bail out.

#6 A sign on the front door threatening health inspectors.

#7 A distinct 'musty' odor. Usually from carpeting that hasn't been cleaned in a while.

#8 If you're looking at the menu outside, and an employee/manager comes out to usher you into the restaurant.



I've only had that happen once, but it was clear pretty quickly why they were so desperate for my business.

#9 Visible signs of old neglect, that translate into "If they aren't bothering to clean that up, what does that say about the kitchen?"



Added bonus if you bring it up, and they have a rehearsed excuse like it's an in-house feature, and they laugh it off.



I was at this sushi place that had a serious fruit fly problem. As in, you'd sit down, and they'd fly into your wine. The server wouldn't replace the wine, but they'd gladly put an open jar of sugar water, or some such thing, beside you as a more tantalizing distraction to keep the flies off your food and out of your drinks.



"Oh, we hear that all the time. This works. " then they'd disappear.

#10 Too many items on the menu. It's a sign that a restaurant probably uses all frozen food. Nothing against frozen food. It's ideal for some things. Some things, not all things.

#11 As someone who used to be a waiter, I can't stand seeing waiting staff grab clean glasses at the top when handling them.

#12 Does a restaurant sound like it could be two or more restaurants? For example, if they're serving sushi and pizza at the same place, they can't do either well.

#13 I'm an ex-restaurant manager, and I always look at how happy the staff looks. Do they seem like they like their jobs? You won't get quality food or service if the staff are miserable. It's worth seeking out restaurants that treat their staff well. If they're treated well, they'll treat you well.

#14 Service/worker compensation charge snuck onto the bill that you have to opt out of.

#15 I was 3 weeks in waitressing at a new job about 12 years ago, a local Tex-Mex chain in the south Austin/San Marcos area. I was told to stop throwing out the remaining salsa that tables had left over after they paid out. I was explicitly told to pour the salsa back into the giant tub in the walk-in fridge so it wouldn't be wasted. I never showed up for another shift. That is f*****g disgusting.



The place was called Casa Maria, BTW. Beware if you ever eat there.

#16 Really long menu, and yet the food comes really fast.

#17 Plastic menus that have residue of food splatter on them and smell. Yuck.

#18 Ask where your oysters come from. If the server doesn't know, you don’t want them. This tactic works for most seafood.

#19 When a menu has blurry, poorly taken photos of the dishes, it's either a really bad restaurant or you're about to have the best meal of your life. No in-between.

#20 If all anyone can talk about is the view, then you might as well go to a diner because the food will be bad (awful for what you'll pay). I've never worked nor eaten anywhere with a 'stunning view' that didn't serve lukewarm garbage at a highway robbery price.

#21 When you ask about your food allergy and they can't answer because they don't know what is in their food.

#22 Massive towers of food and/or those extreme bloody mary's with an entire burger stuck to the glass designed for people to post on Instagram. The quality is never going to be good, and it probably means the restaurant relies on people coming for the spectacle rather than the quality.

#23 Someone said this to me last year, and in every single instance, it has held true.



If the restaurant has any sort of smell that isn't food, don't eat there.



Like a mildew carpet smell, or bathrooms that smell moldy.

#24 Dirty floors, tables, or menus. First red flags, and back out the door you should go.

#25 All the staff standing around just staring off into space because corporate told them it looks unprofessional to just relax



When people are constantly kept uptight and not given a chance to relax they f**k up and mess things up. If your greeter already looks so low-key frustrated that they look like they want to explode into an anxiety attack at every second I can only imagine the mistakes the chef in the back is making being kept under the same pressure.

#26 If you walk into a fish restaurant that smells of fish, walk out.

#27 I was once somewhere with a friend, and she ordered a meatloaf. They said they were out of it. No big deal. She orders something else, and 5 minutes later, they come back and said "Hey, we found some meatloaf, do you want that instead?"



We excused ourselves and left.



I get it, maybe there was just some miscommunication or something, but they way she said "We found *some* meatloaf".... it scared us both.

#28 As a foreigner myself, it’s ethnic restaurants that have zero ethnic people eating there.



It’s a huge green flag to me when I go to an Indian, Chinese, middle eastern, etc restaurant and the clientele are all of that particular region, and a red flag when they are not like Lapis aka the worst Afghan restaurant I went to in Washington DC.

#29 Gordon Ramsay and Robert Irvine playing rock paper scissors in the parking lot.

#30 A big one for me is if there is only one demographic there, only old folks being the kiss of death for a eatery.



If I see blue collar and white collar types in the same place I know it is probably pretty good quality.

#31 The restaurant doesn't seem to exist.



Don't assume that because it is on a delivery service website that it is a real restaurant. Lots of ghost kitchen restaurants. That food may be coming from an illegal kitchen.



Recently had to inform my friend that her favorite sushi place isn't real. Ooof.



Order directly from the restaurant when you can.

#32 There's a soap dispenser attached to the wall that is perpetually empty, so they put a regular disposable soap dispenser on the counter.



I'm sure there's good reasons, but it screams lazy to me.

#33 When you step up to the greeters podium and see a roach run across it.

#34 No one eating there when it’s time to eat.

#35 Dead flies on the interior window sills.

#36 Dirty bathroom. The cleanliness of the bathroom mirrors the cleanliness of the kitchen.