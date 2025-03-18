Man Loses His House, Expects To Move His Wife And 3 Kids In With Brother, Gets A Firm No Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

You know how some people think family means never saying no? Yeah, those people have never had relatives who treat personal boundaries like mild suggestions. It’s like the moment someone shares your DNA, they think it comes with unlimited VIP access to your life, your money, and sometimes, your entire house.

That’s exactly what happened when one Redditor’s financially irresponsible brother’s family of five expected to crash at his place indefinitely after losing their home. And when he dared to say no? Well, let’s just say the entitlement levels shot through the roof faster than their credit card debt.

More info: Reddit

If entitlement were a currency, some folks would be billionaires

The OP (original poster), a 34-year-old man who worked hard to buy a three-bedroom house, had his space set up just right—one bedroom for himself, one for his home office, since he works remotely, and another as a hobby room for his music and gaming gear. Life was good. Peaceful. Organized. But then, his brother’s financial house of cards came crashing down.

The brother had been making one bad money move after another, losing his job due to chronic lateness, hopping from job to job, and stubbornly maintaining a lifestyle he couldn’t afford. Private schools for three kids, expensive extracurriculars, and refusing to downsize their home. It was a financial train wreck everyone saw coming, except for the people on board.

So, when they inevitably lost their house, they turned to the OP for a place to stay. Not just him, but his wife and three young kids. That’s six people in a three-bedroom house, one of whom (our OP) works from home and actually needs his space to, you know, make money.

Now, the OP didn’t just shut the door in their faces. He offered solutions—a two-week stay at a hotel on his dime, plus financial help for a security deposit on an apartment. A very reasonable compromise, I must say. Well, not according to his brother, who exploded, calling the OP selfish and accusing him of valuing “things over family.”

Their parents, who had already offered to let the family stay with them, ended up being Plan B when the OP said no. But the brother and his wife weren’t happy about that, because staying with mom and dad meant following their house rules. So instead, they took up residence and launched a passive-aggressive social media campaign, implying the OP had abandoned them in their time of need. Let the guilt trips begin! Fun, right?

But was the OP actually in the wrong in this story? Why is he responsible for solving other people’s problems at the expense of his own stability? Helping doesn’t mean sacrificing your own space, peace, or financial security.

Besides, the OP’s brother had already shown a history of poor decision-making, and there’s a strong chance that “a few months” would have turned into forever, with OP footing the bill for their poor financial choices.

The pros say that some of the most common financial mistakes people make include living beyond their means, failing to budget, racking up debt without a plan to pay it off, and assuming that paychecks will last forever. Unfortunately, reality doesn’t work that way. And when things eventually spiral out of control, people often expect their more responsible family members to bail them out.

But see, not all family members come with a built-in support system—some come with a lifetime supply of stress and bad decisions. The trick to dealing with toxic relatives is recognizing the warning signs: boundary-pushing, not taking responsibility for their actions, constant guilt-tripping, and an expectation that their problems should become yours.

The best way to handle them? Set firm boundaries, stick to them, and refuse to engage in their manipulative tactics. At the end of the day, helping someone doesn’t mean sacrificing your own well-being. Because, let’s be real—six people crammed into one house, with a remote worker trying to stay sane? That’s not a family reunion; that’s a sitcom waiting to happen.

What do you think? Would you have let them move in, or was the poster right to protect his peace? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

