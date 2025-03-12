ADVERTISEMENT

You know that warm, fuzzy feeling when you absolutely nail the perfect gift? The kind that has you grinning like a kid on Christmas morning, convinced you’ve just secured your place as the family’s reigning gift-giving champion? Well, imagine that, only to have your thoughtful present promptly rejected like an expired coupon at the checkout.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor who was left heartbroken and in tears after her parents decided to return her carefully chosen gift.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Gift-giving may be a love language, but apparently, some people are fluent in the “Return to Sender” dialect

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman picks out a thoughtful gift for her parents, hoping to bring some joy into their lives, only to have them send it back without a second thought

Share icon

Image credits: Bird Buddy / mybirdbuddy.eu (not the actual photo)

The woman buys her parents a fancy bird feeder, but her dad wants her to return it because he is afraid it will attract squirrels, which will cause the dogs to bark

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bird Buddy / mybirdbuddy.eu (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Straight_Pudding_664

The woman is left in tears after her parents return her gift that she put a lot of thought into, since it is not the first time they’ve done this

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP’s (original poster) dad is an elderly man in poor health who spends most of his time in his recliner, while the OP’s mom has taken on the full-time caregiver role. Wanting to sprinkle a little joy into their lives, our OP bought them a Bird Buddy – a high-tech, fancy bird feeder that basically turns your backyard into a live nature documentary with VIP seats. Cool gadget, if you ask me.

Excited to give her parents a gift that would provide entertainment and a little mental escape, the OP had it wrapped, hyped it up, and urged her folks to open it as soon as they received it. But instead of an enthusiastic “thank you,” she woke up to a text from her mom saying they wanted to return it. The reason? Dad was worried the bird feeder would attract squirrels, and the squirrels would make the dogs bark.

I get it, nobody wants a barking dog at all hours of the day. But rejecting a gift over a hypothetical squirrel invasion? That’s a level of caution I wasn’t prepared for. And neither was the OP. But this wasn’t even her first rodeo in the “Return to Sender” department. Years ago, she gifted her mom a beautiful shrub for their yard, only for her dad to insist she personally accompany her mom to return it.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, I have to wonder if dad is secretly allergic to gifts. Does he have a vendetta against thoughtful gestures? Because the man seems to have an impressive track record of vetoing presents with a speed that would make a reality show judge jealous. While that wouldn’t matter for some people, for some folks, gift-giving isn’t just about handing over a present – it’s their love language.

Share icon

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

If with “acts of service,” people show love by doing things, and “words of affirmation,” people do it by hyping you up, then gift-givers are out here saying, “I love you” with a well-wrapped box and a heartfelt note. So, when that gift gets rejected? It stings. Hard. It can feel like someone just tossed your love in the metaphorical donation bin.

The tricky part? Not everyone speaks the same love language. What feels like a grand gesture to one person might just be unnecessary clutter to another. But hey, the good news? If someone keeps returning gifts, maybe it’s time to switch tactics. A handwritten letter, an experience, or even just spending quality time together can be great ways to surprise someone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because even treating a friend to coffee or surprising someone with a small gift can make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Science backs this up! Studies show that spending money on others, whether it’s through gifts, charity, or acts of generosity, can boost happiness.

Basically, it’s like a cheat code for feeling good. It triggers that little dopamine rush, the same kind we get from eating our favorite snacks or hitting “next episode” on a binge-worthy show. So, even if your gift ends up back in the store’s return bin, at least you got a nice mental health boost out of the experience. Silver linings, right?

What do you think? Have you ever had a gift returned and felt crushed? Let’s hear those “Thanks, but no thanks” gift-giving horror stories!

Netizens say the woman is right to feel hurt by her parents, sharing their own gift-giving fails

ADVERTISEMENT