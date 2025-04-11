ADVERTISEMENT

Generosity is a beautiful thing, until it meets entitlement head-on and crashes. Some people see kindness as an open bar: take all you want and maybe toss in a ridiculous request while you’re at it.

The line between grateful and greedy gets blurry fast, especially when someone acts like your stuff is part of their birthday package.

That’s the situation one mom found herself in when she offered to lend her garden to another parent for her son’s birthday but was told her own son is not invited, because he might outshine the birthday boy. Rude.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

When audacity meets generosity, it throws a party and forgets to invite gratitude as a guest

Share icon

Image credits: mubwan / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman offers her own backyard, for free, to a fellow parent for her son’s birthday, but is shocked to learn her own son is not invited to the party

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman’s husband, a former athlete, created a space in their backyard with plenty of sporting equipment for their 8-year-old son to play with friends

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Another mom tells the woman her son would love a space like that for his birthday, so the husband offers their backyard for free, but they learn their own son can’t join

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: idontunderstandwhy

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman seeks advice online, wondering if she should cancel the party or ask her son to stay inside during that time

The OP (original poster) and her husband, a former competitive athlete and coach, built a mini sports training haven right in their backyard. It’s where their 8-year-old son and his friends spend hours playing, learning, and showing off their skills.

So, when another mom at a playdate mentioned her son would love to do something similar for his birthday, but she couldn’t find a venue, the OP’s husband generously offered their backyard. He even said they could use the sports equipment. How wholesome is that?

The party was planned, entertainment booked, snacks sorted. Everything was going smoothly until the birthday boy’s mom dropped a bizarre request: the OP’s son shouldn’t attend the party. Why? Because she was worried that since it’s his house and he’s good at sports, it might “steal the spotlight” from the birthday boy. Oh, the horror!

Now, our OP was never given a formal invite for her son, that’s true, but she (and probably all of us) assumed that if you’re literally hosting a party and lending out your gear, for free, mind you, your kid would be allowed to attend. Silly her. So, what to do? Should her own child be banished indoors while a bunch of other kids take over his backyard? Or should she just cancel the offer? The dilemma is real, folks!

ADVERTISEMENT

But honestly now, why should the homeowner’s kid have to tiptoe around in his own home? If his mom bans him from his own backyard while other kids play there, it can cause rejection trauma that he will have to deal with for a long time.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Yep, rejection trauma is real and it hits hard. It’s that emotional punch you get when someone close to you, especially a parent, sends the message that you’re not wanted, or when you’re left out or abandoned by someone you trust, even if it’s subtle. Kids are like sponges when it comes to feelings, and being excluded from your own space can feel like being told you don’t belong.

Signs can show up later as people-pleasing, fear of abandonment, or avoiding social situations altogether. So yeah, this isn’t just about a birthday party—it’s a “my mom chose someone else’s kid over me” memory in the making. It might be a good idea for the OP to ditch the entitled parent and stick by her own kid’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because entitled folks will always believe the world owes them something. Entitlement isn’t just about someone eating the last slice of cake—it’s a mindset where a person believes they deserve special treatment, praise, maybe even someone else’s backyard, without doing anything to earn it.

Entitled people tend to disregard others’ needs, expect favors without reciprocation, and flip out when they’re told “no.” The best way to deal with them? Keep your boundaries firm, stay cool, and don’t fall into the trap of over-explaining.

So, readers, what’s your take on this story? What would you do if you were the poster—let the party go on or shut it down fast? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens are shocked by the mom’s audacity, suggesting the woman cancel the party or charge a fee for the space and gear

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon