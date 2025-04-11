ADVERTISEMENT

Being pregnant might come with the glow, the cravings, and a perfectly good excuse to live in stretchy pants—but apparently, it can also turn your sweet spouse into a fire-breathing dragon with a grudge against coffee, dinner, and your very existence.

One poor husband found himself caught in the hormonal crossfire, dodging insults over scrambled eggs and getting yelled at for daring to breathe before 9 a.m. But when he finally said something about it, the explosion that followed made him wonder if he had just committed the ultimate pregnancy sin.

Some pregnancies come with cravings and a glow, while others bring emotional tornadoes with them

One man tells his pregnant wife that hormones don’t justify being mistreated by her after she starts to unleash daily rage on him

The man does everything to support his pregnant wife, but she screams at him every day, blaming her hormones for it

The wife throws a fit and calls the man a jerk when he finally tells her that pregnancy doesn’t justify her behavior

The OP (original poster) and his wife were 6 months into a planned, wanted pregnancy. Everything was smooth sailing in the first trimester, but in trimester two, things went from sweet cravings to sour tempers real quick.

If he cooked dinner, it was not just wrong but also disgusting, as in a “get this away from me” kind of way. Not exactly the “thank you” he was expecting for trying to feed his growing family.

And that’s just the start. The man’s daily routine turned into a minefield of potential outbursts. Clean the house? Wrong. Wake up for work? Offensive. Make coffee? A crime against her nose. It got to the point where the OP braced for at least one emotional explosion a day. The culprit? Pregnancy hormones, apparently.

But, after another intense yelling session, the OP calmly told his wife that pregnancy hormones don’t justify her constantly mistreating him. And that’s where explosion number 837 started, followed by his wife calling him the bad guy. But is he really the bad guy in this story? Can hormones really excuse that kind of behavior?

Pregnancy hormones absolutely impact mood and emotional regulation. During pregnancy, your body becomes a full-on chemistry lab, pumping out estrogen, progesterone, and a bunch of other hormonal overachievers that are just trying to grow a baby.

Estrogen, the diva of the hormone world, can crank up mood swings like nobody’s business, while progesterone slows things down, making you tired, weepy, or irrationally angry at spaghetti. However, that doesn’t mean it’s okay to lash out or be hurtful to a partner on a regular basis.

Just because someone’s pregnant doesn’t mean their partner becomes an emotional punching bag. There’s a big difference between having a cranky day and dishing out daily emotional smackdowns. The pros say that some red flags to look out for might be constant criticism, getting blamed for everything, feeling like you’re walking on eggshells 24/7, or having your feelings dismissed like yesterday’s leftovers.

Even the classic “silent treatment” or guilt trips can be signs things are going too far. These behaviors can slowly erode trust and create a toxic dynamic, even if they’re brushed off as “just hormones.” Compassion goes both ways, and yes, pregnancy is hard, but so is being emotionally bulldozed day after day.

Besides, being constantly positive, regardless of the situation, is not even healthy—that’s the glittery trap of toxic positivity. You know, when someone expects you to smile, stay upbeat, and never complain, even when you’re emotionally getting hit like a piñata at a toddler’s birthday party.

Toxic positivity doesn’t always come from the person suffering—it can also be forced onto the person supporting them, making them feel like they’re not allowed to be anything less than endlessly patient and cheerful, no matter how badly they’re treated. Spoiler alert: partners have feelings, too. Being pregnant is tough, but so is pretending everything’s fine while you’re emotionally worn thin.

So, what do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not the jerk in this story

