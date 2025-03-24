Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Wants A Divorce But Still To Play House, Wife Finds Out He Had A Sleepover With Someone Else
Couples, Relationships

Man Wants A Divorce But Still To Play House, Wife Finds Out He Had A Sleepover With Someone Else

They say breaking up is hard to do, but you know what’s harder? Living with your ex while pretending everything’s just peachy. Some couples try to pull it off, convinced they can cohabitate like civilized adults, but let’s be real – who actually wants to share a fridge with the person who broke their heart?

That’s exactly what one woman went through when her cheating husband asked for a split but wanted everything else to stay the same – same living situation, shared finances, and family events with their daughter. Okay, now that’s just weird.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    They say home is where the heart is, but when your ex still lives there, it’s more like it’s where the emotional damage is

    Man and woman sitting on bed, looking upset, in a tense relationship moment.

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman finds out her husband cheated after he asks for a divorce, but he requests everything else stays the same, and they continue living together

    Text discussing divorce and relationship dynamics over 12 years with a child.

    Text about a relationship issue, with the main keyword "divorce," discusses emotional disconnect and future uncertainty.

    Text about a man wanting divorce but still sharing a home life with his family.

    Text about a husband wanting divorce, shocking his wife who thought their relationship was strong.

    Text discussing emotional conflict over divorce and separation for family's sake.

    Man contemplating divorce as wife looks upset in living room setting.

    Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s husband suddenly asks for a split, requesting they still live together as a family and share all expenses, but without being intimate

    Text reading about a man's desire for divorce but maintaining current lifestyle, expressing confusion and reluctance to discuss.

    Text expressing feelings of loneliness and being unloved in a marital relationship.

    Text asking about living harmoniously with a partner, despite separation challenges.

    Text about a woman’s emotional struggle after learning of her husband's sleepover, while he wants a divorce.

    Text revealing a man cheated while away, sparking divorce discussions.

    Woman lying in bed, looking at her phone intently, lit by the screen's glow, uncovering a sleepover secret.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman doesn’t understand why her husband wants to call it quits, goes through his phone, and finds out he’s having an affair

    Text message from a wife reflecting on her husband’s unexpected sleepover with someone else.

    Text expressing conflict in a marriage over honesty and fidelity issues.

    Text update about advice on a divorce situation.

    Text message revealing husband's infidelity and sleepover, wife retrieves deleted iMessages, knows everything.

    Text about a wife confronting her husband about a sleepover, indicating a desire for divorce.

    Man in green shirt looking troubled, sitting on bed, partner in background.

    Image credits: Rhema / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man denies everything until the woman shows him the messages he thought he had deleted

    Text excerpt discussing a man explaining his actions and being reminded it wasn't just a mistake.

    Text message expressing feelings of validation and mixed emotions after discovering a partner's betrayal.

    Text about a woman realizing her worth after a husband's infidelity is revealed.

    Text about navigating future home and childcare amidst divorce discussions.

    Text discussing a wife's emotional response to her husband's desire for divorce.

    Man and woman arguing in front of plants, highlighting marital conflict and potential divorce scenario.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text about self-reliance and moving on after a marriage ends, emphasizing independence and support from friends and family.

    Text expressing a woman's feelings about overcoming a difficult phase after her partner wants a divorce.

    Grateful wife acknowledges advice after discovering husband's infidelity.

    Image credits: SeparatelyTogether

    The woman is crushed by her husband’s infidelity but refuses to blame herself for it

    The OP (original poster) thought she had a good thing going – your standard, sometimes bicker but still in love kind of marriage. But out of nowhere, her husband decided he wanted out. Well, kind of. He wanted a divorce while still living together, sharing finances, and co-parenting like nothing had changed. You know, like a bestie with benefits, except without the benefits; apparently, those came from somewhere else.

    To say our OP was confused would be the understatement of the century. She adored her husband, loved their life, and had absolutely zero warning signs that things were heading south. That is, until she did some digging and found out what every person with common sense already suspected – he cheated. On a recent trip with his friends from university, no less.

    And what did he do when confronted? Oh, just the usual – lie, gaslight, and deny. But the OP had receipts in his not-so-deleted messages. And when faced with cold, hard evidence, he had no choice but to own up to his vacation escapades. Turns out, his whole “let’s just be roommates” pitch wasn’t about co-parenting or financial stability – it was about keeping the best of both worlds while avoiding any real consequences.

    But can you really live with an ex? Short answer: maybe, but at what cost? Some exes manage to keep it civil, treating each other like distant coworkers who split the rent. But in reality? The emotional baggage alone could fill a moving truck. The pros suggest that, if you do attempt it, lay down some ground rules – separate spaces, financial boundaries, and absolutely no bringing dates home.

    It all sounds good, in theory. But when one of the partners has cheated, that’s a whole new story. Because cheating doesn’t just break hearts; it rewrites the entire relationship in real time. The betrayed partner is left questioning everything – was it ever real? Were they ever enough? It’s like a bad hangover that won’t go away.

    Woman on a sofa using a laptop, focused on discovering relationship truths and decisions about divorce.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The pros say cheating shatters self-esteem, destroys trust, and can even have long-term psychological effects, like anxiety, depression, and a loss of self-worth after being cheated on. The betrayal makes it difficult to trust future partners, leading to emotional walls and self-sabotaging behaviors in new relationships.

    And let’s not forget the physical toll – stress-related headaches, appetite changes, and sleep disturbances are all common after infidelity. The best way to heal? Therapy, self-care, and surrounding yourself with people who actually respect you. And, it would probably be a good idea to call it quits.

    Because there’s “going through a rough patch,” and then there’s “we’re basically two strangers avoiding eye contact in the same house.” If your marriage feels more like a business arrangement than a partnership, or if the trust is beyond repair, it might be time to pack up and move on.

    Signs the marriage is over? Constant resentment, emotional detachment, or the overwhelming urge to fake your own disappearance every time your spouse enters the room. Life’s too short to live in relationship limbo – sometimes, the healthiest choice is the hardest one.

    Thankfully, OP isn’t sticking around for more emotional torture. She’s got a solid job, a great support system, and most importantly, she’s not wasting another tear on a man who fumbled the bag this hard.

    What do you think? Could you ever live with an ex, or is that just a recipe for disaster? Drop your thoughts below!

    Netizens advise the woman to leave, with some suggesting her husband might actually want an open marriage

    Comment advising to leave a relationship due to a partner's unfaithfulness and wanting a divorce.

    Text expressing disbelief over a man's desire for both a divorce and an open relationship.

    Comment on a divorce, discussing the husband's fears and potential intentions, described as hurtful and disrespectful.

    Comment discussing open relationships and honesty in marriage.

    Text screenshot discussing a man's request for a non-traditional relationship post-divorce.

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Snooping is usually not the best idea - *however* - when your SO, spouse, etc., starts acting shady + gives vague answers to questions - sometimes you have to in order to find out the truth. Good for OP for not beating herself up that it was her fault AH hubs wasn't "happy."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he doesn't want to be married, does it matter why? Fair you want to snoop, but the situation doesn't change. If he wanted to stay together but wasn't faithful, I'd see the point, but relationship has ended. It's now about figuring out how to coparent. Unless you incover daughter being in danger, the rest doesn't matter

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't understand then I highly doubt you've ever been in a real serious relationship.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
