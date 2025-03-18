Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Unemployed Man Uses Partner’s Money To Impress Another Woman, Turns Out She Was Catfishing Him
Couples, Relationships

Unemployed Man Uses Partner’s Money To Impress Another Woman, Turns Out She Was Catfishing Him

Cheating while being a freeloader is like robbing a bank and then asking the teller for bus fare home—it’s bold, idiotic, and guaranteed to end badly. The worst kind of cheater isn’t just unfaithful; they’re also the ones who conveniently “forget” their wallets every time the check arrives.

But every now and then, karma decides to spice things up, and one Redditor’s boyfriend found out the hard way that trying to cheat on your girlfriend while living off her hard-earned money is a fast track to homelessness—literally.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The only thing worse than getting caught cheating is being catfished by your own partner

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman gets revenge on her cheating boyfriend by catfishing him, then throwing his stuff out while he is on a “date”

    Image credits: appshunter.io / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman finds dating app notifications on the man’s phone, so she creates a fake profile and starts chatting with him, planning to meet

    Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anon

    The woman throws the man’s stuff out on the street and changes the locks while he is on his fake “date,” leaving him broke and homeless

    Our OP (original poster) had a boyfriend who started acting shady with his phone. And when a man suddenly starts sleeping with his phone in his pocket like it’s a precious treasure, you just know something’s up. But instead of going full-blown detective right away, she played it cool, until one night when his phone slipped out of his sweats and landed near her. The universe was basically screaming, “Girl, look at this!”

    And so she did. What she found was a true parade of notifications from a dating app. Instead of waking him up with a well-deserved slap, she channeled her inner Jedi, planning the ultimate catfish scheme. And, with her friend’s permission, she created a fake profile using her friend’s pictures—someone she knew was 100% the dude’s type. Blue eyes, and everything. The bait was set.

    And oh boy, did he bite. They flirted, exchanged spicy messages, and within a week, he was all in, claiming he was single and living with a “friend.” Not only that, but he even agreed to book a hotel for their romantic night together. All while she was paying for everything in real life—rent, food, student loans, even the occasional pity cash when he asked for money “for his mom.” The audacity? Astronomical.

    The best part? He had no idea he was being played. So, while he excitedly left for his big night, our OP packed up all his belongings, tossed them outside, changed the locks, and let karma do its thing. Then, she gave him the ultimate slow burn: She kept him waiting at the hotel, sent him some racy photos (bless her friend for going full method actress), and even convinced him to entertain himself on video.

    When he finally started getting impatient, she hit him with the ultimate message—a picture of his stuff being picked through by a homeless man. And then? Blocked.

    Image credits: andreas / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When Monday rolled around, Romeo was outside her door, ugly-crying like a contestant eliminated from The Bachelorette. When he started getting aggressive, she called the cops, slapped a restraining order on him, and watched the freeloader vanish from her life for good.

    And that’s the best thing she could have done, because freeloaders are like human leeches—they attach themselves to you and suck the life (and money) out of you while pretending they contribute. The key to dealing with them? Stop financing their lifestyle. Cut off financial support and watch how quickly their “love” for you fades. Because, if they really cared about you, they wouldn’t be using you as their personal ATM.

    They rely on manipulation and guilt-tripping, so stand firm. Set boundaries, demand they contribute, or, if they refuse, send them packing, and don’t feel bad about it. Because emotional manipulators are sneaky. They play the victim, guilt-trip you into doing things, and love-bomb you when you start pulling away.

    The best way to handle them? Call them out and refuse to play their game. Because emotional manipulators make you question your own reality and twist situations to make you feel guilty, even if they’re the ones who did you wrong, as the OP’s cheating boyfriend did.

    Cheaters have a few predictable moves. If your partner suddenly becomes glued to their phone, sets new passwords, or gets defensive when you ask who they’re texting—red flag. Sudden changes in routine, extra “work meetings,” and unexplained expenses? Another red flag. And if they suddenly start caring about their appearance way too much? Yeah, they’re probably trying to impress someone who isn’t you.

    What’s your take on this story? Share your thoughts and wildest cheating tales below!

    Netizens enjoyed the woman’s revenge, saying her boyfriend deserved what she did to him

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I'm a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I've lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I've been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

