Serial Moocher Brings BF To Friends’ Hangout, They Arrive Empty-Handed But Leave With Full Bellies

You know that one friend who treats every social gathering like an all-you-can-eat-free buffet? The one who shows up hungry, leaves full, and never once says, “Let me get this round”? Freeloaders are a special breed—masters of disappearing when the check arrives, yet first in line when food is served. And just when you think you’ve got their tactics figured out, they go and upgrade to the “buy one, get one free” model.

One Redditor, fed up with their mooching friend, confronted her and her boyfriend about their freeloading ways, only to find themselves in the middle of unexpected drama.

Freeloaders have a special talent: they can make food disappear faster than your paycheck on rent day

One netizen, fed up with their freeloader friend who never pays for anything and always brings her boyfriend to eat for free, finally snaps and confronts them

The poster has a group of friends who always hang out together, but the youngest in the group never pays a bill, always eating with other people’s money

The woman brings her boyfriend to a group dinner but they both arrive empty-handed, eat the most, and try to take home the leftovers, too

Image credits: tittybean4

The poster confronts the woman’s boyfriend, saying he shouldn’t have been allowed to eat, since he didn’t even bother to bring a sad bottle of soda

Our storyteller, let’s call them AJ, has a solid group of friends who love to hang out together. Sounds like fun, right? Well, it is, until the moocher, the youngest in the group, comes in. She’s known for never picking up a tab, but, for whatever reason, the group always accepted her freeloading ways. But see, The Moocher got herself a boyfriend, a guy who apparently thought he had stumbled upon an all-inclusive buffet membership.

Not only did she bring him everywhere uninvited, but he followed in her footsteps: eating, drinking, and never contributing so much as a napkin. Oh, and just in case you’re wondering, these two weren’t struggling financially. Nope, they had jobs and fully functioning bank accounts; they just chose to live life in easy mode while everyone else took care of the bills.

When the big potluck dinner rolled around, everyone put in the effort, cooking up dishes that matched their names—imagine Lisa bringing lasagna and Mike with some juicy meatballs. But when The Moocher and her boyfriend arrived? They brought… absolutely nothing. Not even a sad bag of chips or a questionable bottle of off-brand soda. Nada. Zip. Just two empty stomachs and an impressive ability to ignore social norms.

Everyone was annoyed, but whatever, it’s been tolerated before. But then, as the party winded down, Mr. Moocher made his move. He took all the BBQ ribs. Not a few. Not half. All of them. That’s when AJ, finally pushed to their limit, spoke up, telling the dude he shouldn’t have eaten at all since he didn’t even bother to bring anything. Mic drop.

The Moocher rushed in, grabbed her offended boyfriend, and stormed out without a word, ghosting AJ for speaking up. Most of the friend group is on AJ’s side, but a few think they shouldn’t have said anything and just let the dude waltz off with an entire tray of ribs. But see, there’s unspoken etiquette when it comes to leftovers. You usually take some—not lick the plate clean.

The pros say that unless the host explicitly offers, you shouldn’t assume you can take food home. If you brought a dish, it’s fair game to take your own leftovers back, but raiding the host’s fridge like it’s a free-for-all grocery run? Not cool. A good rule of thumb? If you didn’t bring it, don’t bag it. And if you’re eyeing the last slice of cake, at least check with the group before making your move. Basic decency, folks!

Because constantly eating for free and making your friends pay for you is definitely not a cool thing to do. If a friend only shows up when there’s food, asks for favors without reciprocating, or conveniently “forgets” their wallet every time you go out, you might have a user on your hands. The key to dealing with them? Boundaries all the way; at least, that’s what the pros advise.

Start by saying no to their requests and see how they react. If they suddenly disappear when the freebies stop flowing, congratulations—you just dodged a human leech. Surround yourself with people who give as much as they take, and leave the moochers to fend for themselves.

What do you think? Should our poster have let it slide, or were they right to call out the freeloading fiesta? Share your thoughts and comments below!

