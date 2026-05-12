Furiously Bullied Plus‑Size Model Learns Her Fate In Explosive Twist By Booking The Biggest Swimsuit Job Ever

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Who’s laughing now?

A year after her famous clapback to body-shamers who mocked her for wearing a bikini, plus-size model Erin Marley Klay posed for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue.

Erin, who admits that she isn’t “perfectly body-positive all the time,” was recently announced as one of the magazine’s 2026 Rookies.

The 25-year-old believes that the best way to fight body-shamers is by showing up and showing off.

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Highlights Erin Marley Klay posed for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue a year after facing a wave of body-shaming comments.

Last summer, Erin’s beach photos went viral, with critics telling her to wear a one-piece swimsuit instead of a bikini.

After going viral, the model and body-positivity advocate continues to use her platform to spread a message of self-love.

Model Erin Marley Klay fulfilled one of her teenage dreams by posing for Sports Illustrated



Image credits: erinmarleyklay

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“The only person that I look to in terms of figuring out how I feel about myself is myself,” Erin told People after the exciting news.

Her self-confidence has grown significantly over the years, the LA model shared. When she was younger, she was convinced she had been “cursed” with an unacceptable body and would often confine herself to her room so she didn’t have to “burden anyone by looking at me.”



Image credits: erinmarleyklay

“I have so much empathy for the version of me who hated, well, me,” Erin wrote on Instagram. “I care so deeply for her because it made me stronger, resilient, and grew a deeper appreciation of myself than anyone could ever know.”

In the post, she described modeling as a dream she’s had since she was a teen and said she hoped others would be inspired by her message of self-love.



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Erin went viral last summer after responding to online trolls who questioned why she was wearing a bikini

Image credits: Sports Illustrated

“Loving yourself is a choice you get to make, not a decision that’s made for you based on the way you look,” the model stressed.

In July 2025, Erin took to X to post a series of photos of herself wearing a string bikini at the beach. The photos went viral, amassing 75 million views and thousands of replies.

While many users complimented the model, others criticized her curvy figure, mocking her and telling her to wear a one-piece swimsuit instead.

Image credits: erinmarleyklay

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Erin used the viral moment to address plus-size women who feel insecure about wearing a bikini at the beach or feel the need to cover up during hot summer days.

“Pls don’t let society’s preconceived notions of what is beautiful and what’s not stop you from living your life. What someone says about your appearance reflects on them alone, not you,” she wrote in a powerful post.



The body-positivity advocate began modeling at the age of 21



Image credits: Sports Illustrated

“You have to realize someone with so much hate in their heart is far more miserable than you could ever be wearing a bikini at the beach. Get out there.

“If I can handle massive hate on this scale (and kindness!!! Of course!!!) then you can wear that bikini to the beach, go to the pool, try out a new hobby, wear the jeans you’re insecure about, and enjoy your body to the fullest this summer.”

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Image credits: Sports Illustrated

Erin began modeling at the age of 21 after catching the attention of a modeling agency, Zion Models, on Instagram. Since then, she has worked for major brands such as Nordstrom, SKIMS, Selkie, Wet n Wild, and House of CB.

At 18, she experienced a similar incident when her photos went viral and triggered a wave of body-shaming comments. At the time, though, she didn’t feel confident enough to clap back.

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Fast-forward to 2026, and she has added Sports Illustrated to her résumé after posing in different bikinis for its famous Swimsuit issue.

The magazine has previously featured stars like Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Irina Shayk, and Tyra Banks on its cover.

“I think having it all happen so quick did not let me overthink anything. I was just really in the moment,” Erin told People magazine.



Erin admitted that she considered unhealthy methods to lose weight rapidly to “shape up” for the important photoshoot



Image credits: erinmarleyklay

“It’s like a dream come true, especially looking back to that big moment last year,” she admitted, referring to her viral bikini pictures. “I’ll say with confidence, [the criticism] has not affected me at all.”

When Erin received the call to model for the Swimsuit issue, she almost fell back into the mindset she had tried to protect herself from for years.

“I’m not perfectly body-positive all the time,” she stated. “You get this huge life-changing [news] and you’re like, let me hit the gym, let me drink two gallons of water a day. I got to shape up.”



Image credits: erinmarleyklay

However, those thoughts were gone after two hours, when she realized that changing herself for the magazine and its readers would involve betraying everything she stands for.

“I was like, hold on, relax. I got this opportunity because of the way that I look, because of the way that I am. I don’t need to go through this huge transformation in 30 days, which, one, wouldn’t be healthy, and two, isn’t needed.”



The only person the 25-year-old model wants to please is herself



Image credits: erinmarleyklay

Erin emphasized that it’s impossible to please everyone. Though she doesn’t know what her body will look like in the future, she’s aware some people would criticize her if she lost weight, as has happened to singer Lizzo and other personalities in the body-positivity movement.

Image credits: erinmarleyklay

But people also attack her now, and would likely continue to do so if she gained weight.

“I’m just reminding myself that these people are on the other side of the screen and they really don’t have any say in what I do or the achievements I get, because all of that’s coming from me.”



“Such a win on multiple levels,” an Instagram user celebrated