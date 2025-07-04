Lizzo Strips Down To Show Drastic Weight Loss, Comes Clean About How Exactly She Dropped Pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo is setting the record straight about her body transformation. In a revealing post on Instagram, the 37-year-old Grammy award-winning artist shared before-and-after photos and a detailed breakdown of her fitness routine.

Lizzo credited an intense training regimen, a clean diet, monthly detoxes, and bodywork sessions for helping her reach her weight loss goals.

Highlights Lizzo shared new before-and-after photos to reveal her dramatic weight loss.

She denied using Ozempic and revealed her real routine: workouts, clean eating, and monthly detoxes.

Netizens were supportive of Lizzo’s weight loss, with many praising her healthier lifestyle.

RELATED:

Lizzo adopted a full diet change and an assertive workout regimen to achieve her results

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Lizzo’s recent post featured a before-and-after photo of her weight-loss journey.

According to the singer, the photos depicted the first and most recent times she got a lymphatic massage from internationally-known beautician Flávia Lanini, according toPeople.

Share icon

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Cleveland Clinic, lymphatic massage can help reduce swelling and move waste toward the body’s lymph nodes. This aids in detoxification and contouring.

Lizzo poked some fun at the allegations that she was using Ozempic to lose weight in her post.

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Ozempic is a type 2 diabetes injectable medication that has become popular due to its weight-loss effects.

“In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad—here’s the truth!” she wrote.

Lizzo’s new healthy lifestyle involves a lot of activity and a lot less sugar

Share icon

Image credits: flavialanini

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo explained that she works out three times a week, does cardio and sauna sessions daily, and recently brought animal protein back into her diet.

She also hired a chef to help with meal prep and portion control. Apart from this, she also cut out sugary Starbucks drinks, full-fat sodas, and potato chips.

She also gave up alcohol for a time, though she’s started drinking again “’cause I earned it,” she joked.

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Her other wellness habits include playing pickleball, hiking, walking on the beach, dancing, and drinking plenty of water.

Lizzo stated that she detoxes once a month, and she also gets holistic body work done, on top of wood therapy.

She ended the post by saying, “I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done, and no one can take that away from me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were supportive of Lizzo’s recent photos, with many praising her for her weight loss.

“Good for her!! I am sure she feels sooo much better,” one commenter stated.

“I applaud anyone for losing weight regardless of how they were able to,” another wrote.

Lizzo now follows a strict high-protein, low-carb meal plan

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

ADVERTISEMENT

In her Women’s Health cover story, Lizzo revealed what she eats on a typical day.

Her meals are designed to be high-protein and low-carb.

Her breakfast typically includes two scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, and a cauliflower hash brown, according to theDaily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

For lunch, she eats shredded Thai chicken salad or lettuce wraps filled with tuna or sliced chicken breast.

Her dinner, which has to be eaten by 5 p.m., is often turkey meatloaf with cauliflower mashed potatoes and green beans.

Her snacks include Greek yogurt with fruit and honey.

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Lizzo noted that her meal schedule was partly due to her gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which requires her body to have time to digest food properly before she rests for the night.

“I have GERD, so my body needs time to digest food before I go to sleep, so acid doesn’t roll up to my throat,” she said.

She says the journey was slow, but deeply intentional

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, Lizzo opened up on the On Purpose podcast about what she calls her “weight release journey.”

She said the changes happened slowly and intentionally over the last year and a half.

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“I put it on the internet. I posted about it, and I think over the last year and a half, as I’ve been doing it, my body has been changing — very slowly — but I don’t think people were paying attention.

“I was still very anti-fatphobia on this entire journey. But I think that we gotta remember: everybody’s not seeing your sh*t all the time, everybody’s not seeing every video you post, everybody’s not privy to what you’re going through,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Despite her changing body, Lizzo stated that she’s still committed to body positivity and self-love, adding that she works out mostly for her mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never regretted a workout. Exercise is the best mood enhancer,” she said.

Netizens credited Lizzo for the hard work she has put in to achieve her weight-loss results

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT