Lizzo Shows Off Her Drastic Weight Loss In Lingerie After Shutting Down Ozempic Rumors

Lizzo proudly showed her progress in her weight loss journey as she posed in her lingerie on Tuesday (October 9).

The 36-year-old star impressed her fans with a video she recorded in a black bra and briefs from her Yitty shapewear brand.

Lizzo then put on a pair of gray sweatpants and a hoodie, accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

The singer recently denied using Ozempic for weight loss, highlighting her dedication to fitness and a healthy diet.

Lizzo is training with celebrity coach Corey Calliet known for working with stars like Michael B. Jordan.

“Is it fall yet????” the Grammy winner captioned the Instagram post, which has received over 420,000 likes.

The Michigan-born singer has been documenting her fitness journey on social media, keeping her followers updated on her progress and the challenges she has faced along the way.

“You look beautiful, boo! Shining,” one person commented on her latest post.

“Damn, Lizzo, your face is changing too! I did not think you could be more beautiful but, here you are. So pretty,” another user said.

“I love how happy and healthy you’re looking! Keep putting yourself first!” a third user chimed in, while another added, “Keep up the good work; you look amazing. You encourage me to get into shape.”

“Lizzo shuttin’ down all dem haters!!! Ya lookin’ good gyal,” a separate fan wrote.



The singer, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, previously shut down rumors that she achieved her weight loss through Ozempic.

“Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke,” a critic commented on an Instagram video she posted on September 18.

“Whyyyy do u follow me?” Lizzo responded. Then, she mocked the user in a separate video, writing, “‘oZeMpIc oR cOkE?’ – a fan” followed by crying emojis.

“When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she wrote in the same video.

Share icon Lizzo is losing weight through weight training and calorie deficit, the 36-year-old star said in a previous post



Ozempic, an injectable medication, received approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. As one of its side effects is that it reduces appetite, some physicians prescribe it for weight-loss purposes.

The Truth Hurts singer is working with celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, who has trained other stars such as Michael B. Jordan, Keke Palmer, and John Boyega.

While Lizzo has been sharing her progress on social media, she doesn’t shy away from showing the negative days when she struggles to maintain consistency and discipline.

Recently, she admitted to feeling “really bad” about overeating.

“I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment,” she added in the Instagram post shared on September 30. “And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too. If you’re going through this ur not alone.”

