Lizzo Finally Clears The Air On Her Rumored Ozempic Use And Reveals Weight-Loss Method

Lizzo has confirmed what fans have been speculating for months: she tried Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes drug that has proven popular for weight loss.

The Grammy-winning artist, however, stated that she didn’t stick with the drug for long. Instead, she chose to shift her mindset, change her eating habits, and focus on what worked for her body.

These changes ultimately allowed Lizzo to achieve her stunning weight loss transformation.

Image credits: JUST TRISH PODCAST

The 37-year-old singer shared the personal update during an appearance at the Just Trish podcast.

“I’ve tried everything,” she told host podcast host Trisha Paytas. “Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”

Image credits: lizzobeeating

After trying Ozempic, Lizzo stated that she started to change her diet, according toPage Six. To start, she ditched her restrictive vegan diet and embraced whole foods.

“When I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice,” she explained.

“I had to eat a lot of it to stay full,” Lizzo added.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

The shift to real food, including beef, chicken, and fish, helped Lizzo feel satisfied without overeating.

“I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that weren’t actually filling me up,” Lizzo said.

Even if she stopped using the drug, Lizzo is not tolerating critics who call people who use Ozempic “cheaters”

Image credits: JUST TRISH PODCAST

According to the singer, calling Ozempic users “cheaters” is just fatphobia in disguise.

Even though she didn’t continue using the type 2 diabetes drug herself, Lizzo made it clear that she doesn’t judge anyone who does.

“It’s not easy,” she emphasized. “It’s a drug to help somebody with something they’re struggling with.”

She also took a strong stand against the growing stigma surrounding Ozempic use, saying the criticism often stems from something more insidious.

She said that “telling someone they’re cheating” is just another “way of being fatphobic.”

Lizzo’s recent comments echoed a point that she has repeatedly said on social media: there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“Everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said.

Lizzo’s admission of her Ozempic use has received support from numerous netizens.

“Who cares if she used it? Or even if she had surgery? Kudos to her for working on her health,” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“The stigma around it is ridiculous… I’d do it 1000 times over again to save years of my life and lose nearly 70 lbs,” an Ozempic user stated.

“Regardless of how people lose weight, someone will always have something negative to say,” another commenter wrote.

Lizzo made quite a scene when she gave the first pitch at the Dodgers game

Lizzo just threw out a very interesting first pitch at Dodger Stadium 🤣 pic.twitter.com/obyRc6mzkU — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) June 20, 2025

Just days after her Ozempic reveal, Lizzo showed up at Dodger Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch, according toMail Online.

In true Lizzo fashion, she delivered a moment that left fans both confused and delighted.

Image credits: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Wearing towering white heels, she faked two throws, ran dramatically around the mound, then finally tossed a bouncer into Dodgers star Mookie Betts’ glove.

Some fans thought it was hilarious. Others did not see the humor.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“The longest, (most) pointless and stupidest first pitch ever,” a critic wrote on X.

“So stupid. Stop trying to make it about you,” another wrote.

Love it or not, however, baseball fans agreed that Lizzo’s strange pitch at Dodger Stadium was at least better than 50 Cent’s first pitch at a 2014 New York Mets game.

50 Cent’s first pitch in 2014 involved the rapper throwing the baseball so badly that it almost hit a photographer standing about 15 feet away from the catcher. It was considered one of the worst first pitches of all time.

Netizens showed their support for Lizzo’s weight loss transformation

