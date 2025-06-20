Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lizzo Finally Clears The Air On Her Rumored Ozempic Use And Reveals Weight-Loss Method
Lizzo speaking into a microphone with blonde hair and pink outfit, addressing rumors about Ozempic use and weight-loss.
Celebrities, News

Lizzo Finally Clears The Air On Her Rumored Ozempic Use And Reveals Weight-Loss Method

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo has confirmed what fans have been speculating for months: she tried Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes drug that has proven popular for weight loss.

The Grammy-winning artist, however, stated that she didn’t stick with the drug for long. Instead, she chose to shift her mindset, change her eating habits, and focus on what worked for her body.

Highlights
  • Lizzo revealed she briefly used Ozempic during her weight-loss journey but chose to stop early on.
  • The Grammy winner said she found better success by switching to whole foods and changing her mindset.
  • She defended those who rely on Ozempic and called judgment around it a form of fatphobia.

These changes ultimately allowed Lizzo to achieve her stunning weight loss transformation.

RELATED:

    Lizzo tried Ozempic, but she discovered that a better diet and a mindset change were more effective

    Lizzo holding a microphone in a pink outfit, speaking about weight-loss method and Ozempic use rumors.

    Image credits: JUST TRISH PODCAST

    The 37-year-old singer shared the personal update during an appearance at the Just Trish podcast.

    “I’ve tried everything,” she told host podcast host Trisha Paytas. “Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lizzo posing in a blue bikini top and oversized jeans while addressing rumored Ozempic use and weight-loss method.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    After trying Ozempic, Lizzo stated that she started to change her diet, according toPage Six. To start, she ditched her restrictive vegan diet and embraced whole foods.

    “When I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice,” she explained.

    “I had to eat a lot of it to stay full,” Lizzo added.

    Lizzo taking a mirror selfie in green workout outfit, addressing rumored Ozempic use and weight-loss method.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    The shift to real food, including beef, chicken, and fish, helped Lizzo feel satisfied without overeating.

    “I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that weren’t actually filling me up,” Lizzo said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even if she stopped using the drug, Lizzo is not tolerating critics who call people who use Ozempic “cheaters”

    Lizzo speaking about weight-loss method and addressing rumors about her Ozempic use in a colorful interview setting.

    Image credits: JUST TRISH PODCAST

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the singer, calling Ozempic users “cheaters” is just fatphobia in disguise.

    Even though she didn’t continue using the type 2 diabetes drug herself, Lizzo made it clear that she doesn’t judge anyone who does.

    “It’s not easy,” she emphasized. “It’s a drug to help somebody with something they’re struggling with.”

    Comment praising Lizzo for addressing rumored Ozempic use and crediting mindset and natural diet for weight loss.

    Comment by Shirl Dix praising Lizzo's appearance and weight-loss method, mentioning Ozempic rumors and personal well-being.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also took a strong stand against the growing stigma surrounding Ozempic use, saying the criticism often stems from something more insidious.

    She said that “telling someone they’re cheating” is just another “way of being fatphobic.”

    Lizzo’s recent comments echoed a point that she has repeatedly said on social media: there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss.

    Lizzo showing weight-loss progress on a digital scale, addressing rumored Ozempic use and revealing her method.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    “Everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said.

    Lizzo’s admission of her Ozempic use has received support from numerous netizens.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Who cares if she used it? Or even if she had surgery? Kudos to her for working on her health,” one commenter wrote.

    Lizzo posing indoors in casual wear and outdoors in a pink bikini, addressing rumored Ozempic use and weight-loss method.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The stigma around it is ridiculous… I’d do it 1000 times over again to save years of my life and lose nearly 70 lbs,” an Ozempic user stated.

    “Regardless of how people lose weight, someone will always have something negative to say,” another commenter wrote.

    Lizzo made quite a scene when she gave the first pitch at the Dodgers game

    Just days after her Ozempic reveal, Lizzo showed up at Dodger Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch, according toMail Online

    In true Lizzo fashion, she delivered a moment that left fans both confused and delighted.

    Lizzo wearing a June baseball jersey and sunglasses, addressing rumored Ozempic use and weight-loss method.

    Image credits: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Wearing towering white heels, she faked two throws, ran dramatically around the mound, then finally tossed a bouncer into Dodgers star Mookie Betts’ glove.

    Some fans thought it was hilarious. Others did not see the humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lizzo taking a mirror selfie wearing a black dress and fur coat, addressing rumored Ozempic use and weight loss method.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The longest, (most) pointless and stupidest first pitch ever,” a critic wrote on X.

    “So stupid. Stop trying to make it about you,” another wrote.

    Love it or not, however, baseball fans agreed that Lizzo’s strange pitch at Dodger Stadium was at least better than 50 Cent’s first pitch at a 2014 New York Mets game. 

    50 Cent’s first pitch in 2014 involved the rapper throwing the baseball so badly that it almost hit a photographer standing about 15 feet away from the catcher. It was considered one of the worst first pitches of all time.

    Netizens showed their support for Lizzo’s weight loss transformation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Lizzo for her weight-loss method, clearing the air on rumored Ozempic use, supporting her personal journey.

    Text message from Lisa Stabler discussing criticism about weight loss and appearance, addressing Ozempic use rumors.

    Comment about Lizzo’s weight loss method and Ozempic rumors, emphasizing willpower and positive mindset.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from Maria Victoria about people's reactions to women being overweight and losing weight, related to Lizzo rumored Ozempic use and weight-loss method.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing weight-loss methods and Ozempic use related to Lizzo rumors.

    Lizzo Finally Clears The Air On Her Rumored Ozempic Use And Reveals Weight-Loss Method

    Text message screenshot discussing struggles with weight loss and opinions on rumored Ozempic use for weight management.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message screenshot with Teresa Williams discussing weight loss and addressing Ozempic rumors and weight-loss methods.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Sinfie Pena responding to Lizzo's rumored Ozempic use and weight-loss method, mentioning other celebrities.

    Online comment from Faith Lamb discussing Lizzo’s weight-loss method and addressing rumored Ozempic use with a positive tone.

    Comment from Gabriela Y Edgar Camargo supporting weight loss journeys, related to Lizzo's rumored Ozempic use and weight-loss method.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Lizzo’s appearance, mentioning medication related to weight loss and desire to use it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the stigma around supplements and praising Lizzo’s weight loss journey with reference to Ozempic rumors.

    User comment defending Ozempic use for weight loss, addressing stigma and sharing personal health improvements.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Lizzo and the rumored Ozempic use related to her weight-loss method.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing Lizzo and rumors about her Ozempic use and weight-loss method.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Lizzo and her rumored Ozempic use related to weight loss.

    Comment by Keda Williams discussing weight-loss methods, healthy food choices, and walking as an alternative to Ozempic use rumors.

    Comment by Susan Laura Keaney expressing disbelief about effort related to Lizzo rumored Ozempic use and weight-loss method.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Brenda Jones addressing Ozempic use and weight-loss, discussing body positivity in a social media conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    1

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pogemi6197 avatar
    Sharron Roberson
    Sharron Roberson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Google pay 500$ per hour my last pay check was $19840 working 10 hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 22k for months now and he works about 24 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Just Open This Website......... W­w­w­.­E­a­r­n­a­p­p­1­.c­o­m

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    pogemi6197 avatar
    Sharron Roberson
    Sharron Roberson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Google pay 500$ per hour my last pay check was $19840 working 10 hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 22k for months now and he works about 24 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Just Open This Website......... W­w­w­.­E­a­r­n­a­p­p­1­.c­o­m

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT