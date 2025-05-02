Lizzo Strips Down To Show Off Body After Hitting Weight Loss Goal

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation in a bikini from her shapewear brand, Yitty.

The Truth Hurts singer modeled different swimsuits from Yitty as fans continue to follow her weight-loss journey, which began at the start of 2024.

The post comes after she announced that she had reached her weight goal.

“Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014,” she shared on social media.

Highlights Singer Lizzo posed in various swimsuits after announcing she had reached her weight loss goal.

The 37-year-old has been documenting her weight loss journey and regularly sharing updates with her fans.

Lizzo has been following a daily fitness routine and maintaining a calorie-deficit diet while continuing to advocate for body positivity.

“Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

RELATED:

Share icon Lizzo stunned her fans by sharing her weight loss transformation in a bikini



Image credits: lizzobeeating

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the post, the 37-year-old lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and had lost 16% of her body fat since January 2024.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has attributed the changes to a calorie deficit diet.

To satisfy her sweet tooth, she consumes a healthier, more filling alternative to a high-calorie snack.

“It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb. I’ll have almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” she advised her fans.

The singer showed off her slimmed-down figure as she modeled a pink bikini from her shapewear brand, Yitty

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

ADVERTISEMENT

On social media, she shared what she typically eats in a day, including a bowl of jerk bison balls, rice, peas, and cabbage.

Lizzo further revealed that she used to binge eat and suffered from anxiety, so changing her diet also required improving her mental health.

“I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years,” she said. “And then I decided that (…) I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself.

“And I meditated. I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit — but not, like, made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.”

Since she began her weight loss journey at the start of 2024, Lizzo has been sharing her progress on social media

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

In addition to consuming a high-protein, veggie-based diet, the Michigan-born star has been training with celebrity fitness coach Corey Calliet, who has worked with Michael B. Jordan, Keke Palmer, and John Boyega.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-time Grammy winner has been documenting her weight loss journey online. As this coincided with the rising popularity of Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications among Hollywood stars for weight loss, many have questioned whether Lizzo has been using these injections to achieve her goals.

However, she shut down the rumors last year by writing, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

Share icon The Michigan-born star recently announced she had reached her weight goal

Image credits: lizzobeeating



Last October, she poked fun at the critics by dressing up as a box of Ozempic for Halloween.

She playfully danced with someone dressed as Eric Cartman from South Park, referencing the comedy series’ 2024 episode titled The End of Obesity which featured a fictional medication called “Lizzo” that “costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

The musician posted a photo posing in a mock advertisement for the Lizzo medication which displayed the words, “Need self love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt. Gain confidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad’s warning label read, “Side effects include a smile on your face and a pep in your step.”

Share icon “I haven’t seen this number since 2014,” she shared

Image credits: lizzobeeating



As Lizzo has long been a powerful voice in the body positivity movement, some people have accused her of hypocritical behavior for losing weight.

For instance, personal trainer Steve Lutsk, known as Dadbod Steve, posted a critical video in which he said he was “proud” of the rapper but asked, “What happened to being beautiful and healthy at any size?”

He added: “Although I’m happy to see her get healthier, sadly, her BS message has poisoned the brains of millions of young people who are probably more confused than anything at her recent transformation.”

Fans quickly jumped to Lizzo’s defense, arguing that the movement is not about promoting unhealthy behaviors or obesity but about normalizing self-love regardless of body size.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo has denied Ozempic rumors and attributed the change to a calorie deficit diet and physical exercise

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating



The singer herself addressed the confusion regarding the name of the movement, suggesting it be changed to “body neutrality” instead of “positivity.”

She also acknowledged that, despite being proud of her transformation, she knows people will continue to criticize her body.

“Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means.

“I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI, and little bros on the internet are still going to call me ‘big backed.’ But I will be happy.”

Share icon “All women of all sizes should have this type of confidence,” one reader commented



Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon