Lizzo Strips Down To Show Off Body After Hitting Weight Loss Goal
Lizzo in a purple bikini showing off her body after hitting weight loss goal, smiling confidently indoors.
Celebrities, News

Lizzo Strips Down To Show Off Body After Hitting Weight Loss Goal

24

3

Lizzo showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation in a bikini from her shapewear brand, Yitty.

The Truth Hurts singer modeled different swimsuits from Yitty as fans continue to follow her weight-loss journey, which began at the start of 2024.

The post comes after she announced that she had reached her weight goal.

“Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014,” she shared on social media.

Highlights
  • Singer Lizzo posed in various swimsuits after announcing she had reached her weight loss goal.
  • The 37-year-old has been documenting her weight loss journey and regularly sharing updates with her fans.
  • Lizzo has been following a daily fitness routine and maintaining a calorie-deficit diet while continuing to advocate for body positivity.

“Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

    Lizzo stunned her fans by sharing her weight loss transformation in a bikini
    Lizzo wearing a sleeveless top and jeans, holding a red cup, showing off her body after hitting weight loss goal.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    Lizzo in a black swimsuit by the pool showing off her body after hitting weight loss goal, wearing sunglasses outdoors.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    According to the post, the 37-year-old lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and had lost 16% of her body fat since January 2024.

    Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has attributed the changes to a calorie deficit diet.

    To satisfy her sweet tooth, she consumes a healthier, more filling alternative to a high-calorie snack.

    “It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb. I’ll have almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” she advised her fans.

    The singer showed off her slimmed-down figure as she modeled a pink bikini from her shapewear brand, Yitty

    Lizzo in a purple bikini showing off her body after hitting weight loss goal in a modern kitchen setting.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    Lizzo outdoors in a teal swimsuit wearing sunglasses, raising arms and showing off body after hitting weight loss goal.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    On social media, she shared what she typically eats in a day, including a bowl of jerk bison balls, rice, peas, and cabbage.

    Lizzo further revealed that she used to binge eat and suffered from anxiety, so changing her diet also required improving her mental health.

    “I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years,” she said. “And then I decided that (…) I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself.

    “And I meditated. I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit — but not, like, made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.”

    Since she began her weight loss journey at the start of 2024, Lizzo has been sharing her progress on social media

    Lizzo in a purple bikini showing off her body confidently after hitting weight loss goal in a modern kitchen setting

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    @lizzo YITTY SWIM IS BACK AND 80% OFF FOR NEW MEMBERS @YITTY ♬ Long way 2 go 2006 – 2000s90sMusicLover

    In addition to consuming a high-protein, veggie-based diet, the Michigan-born star has been training with celebrity fitness coach Corey Calliet, who has worked with Michael B. Jordan, Keke Palmer, and John Boyega.

    The four-time Grammy winner has been documenting her weight loss journey online. As this coincided with the rising popularity of Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications among Hollywood stars for weight loss, many have questioned whether Lizzo has been using these injections to achieve her goals.

    However, she shut down the rumors last year by writing, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

    The Michigan-born star recently announced she had reached her weight goalLizzo taking a mirror selfie in a sports bra and leggings showing off body after hitting weight loss goal.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    @lizzo THE OG SHAPEWEAR SWIMSUIT @YITTY ♬ original sound – lizzo


    Last October, she poked fun at the critics by dressing up as a box of Ozempic for Halloween.

    She playfully danced with someone dressed as Eric Cartman from South Park, referencing the comedy series’ 2024 episode titled The End of Obesity which featured a  fictional medication called “Lizzo” that “costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

    The musician posted a photo posing in a mock advertisement for the Lizzo medication which displayed the words, “Need self love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt. Gain confidence.”

    The ad’s warning label read, “Side effects include a smile on your face and a pep in your step.”

    “I haven’t seen this number since 2014,” she sharedLizzo outdoors in black activewear showing off body after hitting weight loss goal during a sunny day at home.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    @lizzo Replying to @Bitten Muffin 🧁 ♬ originalljud – kterinsire


    As Lizzo has long been a powerful voice in the body positivity movement, some people have accused her of hypocritical behavior for losing weight.

    For instance, personal trainer Steve Lutsk, known as Dadbod Steve, posted a critical video in which he said he was “proud” of the rapper but asked,  “What happened to being beautiful and healthy at any size?”

    He added: “Although I’m happy to see her get healthier, sadly, her BS message has poisoned the brains of millions of young people who are probably more confused than anything at her recent transformation.”

    Fans quickly jumped to Lizzo’s defense, arguing that the movement is not about promoting unhealthy behaviors or obesity but about normalizing self-love regardless of body size.

    Lizzo has denied Ozempic rumors and attributed the change to a calorie deficit diet and physical exercise

    Lizzo showing off her body in workout clothes after hitting weight loss and body fat goals, holding a phone.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    @lizzoIf u love music check out my episode of song exploder – https://songexploder.net/lizzo♬ Still Bad – Lizzo


    The singer herself addressed the confusion regarding the name of the movement, suggesting it be changed to “body neutrality” instead of “positivity.”

    She also acknowledged that, despite being proud of her transformation, she knows people will continue to criticize her body.

    “Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means.

    “I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI, and little bros on the internet are still going to call me ‘big backed.’ But I will be happy.”

    “All women of all sizes should have this type of confidence,” one reader commented
    Comment praising Lizzo’s confidence and weight loss, highlighting her body transformation and positive support.

    Comment praising Lizzo for showing the changes of a real body after hitting weight loss goal.

    Comment praising confidence of all women of all sizes in response to Lizzo stripping down to show off body after weight loss.

    Comment from hustlemommartina praising Lizzo's confidence and inspiring to wear a two-piece bathing suit after weight loss goal.

    Comment from user gabrielamal_ on social media expressing admiration and desire to be like Lizzo after her weight loss goal.

    Comment praising Lizzo for confidently showing her body and inspiring others after hitting weight loss goals.

    Comment praising Lizzo for showing off her body after hitting weight loss goal, highlighting her confidence and hard work.

    Comment praising Lizzo for glowing and happiness while showing off her body after hitting weight loss goal.

    Lizzo showing off her healthy body after hitting weight loss goal, celebrating fitness journey and confidence.

    Comment praising Lizzo’s weight loss, highlighting her natural method and expressing admiration for her appearance after hitting weight loss goal.

    Comment praising Lizzo for showing a real body online after hitting weight loss goal, with an emotional emoji.

    Comment on social media questioning how someone is selling an ill-fitting product, with a thinking face emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a bra, unrelated to Lizzo strips down or weight loss keywords.

    User comment on social media mentioning body confidence and weight loss shots related to Lizzo's weight loss journey.

    Comment on social media criticizing bra support, related to Lizzo showing off body after weight loss goal.

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about Lizzo’s choice to show off her body after weight loss goal.

    Comment on social media questioning Lizzo’s body transformation and weight loss goal, discussing pride and change.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

