Lizzo Rings In New Year By Clapping Back At Haters, Showing Weight Loss After Harassment Suit Win

Lizzo took a stride into the new year by clapping back at her haters and welcoming 2025 with a bang.

As the curtains fell on the year 2024, the singer had much to celebrate as she won a key ruling in an ongoing legal battle just a few weeks back.

In a clip captioned “#happynewyear,” she also made a dazzling display of her weight loss transformation, served with a side of sass.

Image credits: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

“My New Year’s resolution is to keep my foot on these b—-es’ necks,” she mouthed at the camera, lip-syncing to words previously stated by rapper Nicki Minaj.

The comments section erupted in praises for the pop queen, with many fans wishing her a happy new year.

“As you should mami,” one commented. “they tried to count you out !!!!”

“Yesss the Queen is serving you look great,” read a second comment, while a third said, “I see you. I hope you feel as good as you look.”

Others commented on her weight loss transformation and even made speculations about her using Ozempic.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“Looking good lizzy keep up the great work…” one said, while another wrote, “Keep up the great work. You definitely put in some serious fitness work.”

“Look at mama’s transformation,” another fan said.

“#ozempic 👏👏👏 doing its job,” one claimed.

“Ozempric?? If I could do that so fast on my own,” wrote another.

Lizzo was struck with Ozempic-use speculation on multiple occasions over the past year. Even the long-running animated series South Park took a playful jibe at her by featuring a fictitious drug called “Lizzo,” branded as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

In response, the About Damn Time singer dressed herself up for Halloween 2024 as a mock weight-loss drug called “Lizzo.”

Last month, Lizzo enjoyed a legal victory in the ongoing harassment lawsuit after a California federal court judge “dismissed” her.

The judge ruled that the singer’s wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels could not sue her as an individual after identifying the singer’s touring and payroll companies as her employers.

Fashion designer Daniels had accused the Truth Hurts singer of overseeing an “unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture.” She also accused her wardrobe manager of making “racist and fatphobic” comments and mocking Black women who were part of the team.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Furthermore, Daniels claimed the work environment was hostile and that they weren’t paid for working extra hours.

Lizzo’s lawyers denied the allegations, calling them “meritless and salacious” and saying they came from a “disgruntled” former employee.

While Daniels can no longer pursue legal action against the Grammy winner, she can continue doing so against her touring and payroll companies.

“We’re continuing to fight the other claims until they’re all dismissed — not dropped, but dismissed,” Lizzo told Keke Palmer in an episode of the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast on Thursday, December 19.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“It is a big victory,” she added.

Lizzo was hit with another lawsuit in 2023, filed by her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. They accused her of sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, and more.

“I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit,” she said on the podcast.

One of the dancers claimed that they were pressured into touching undressed dancers during a live adult show in Amsterdam’s Red Light District.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“The hardest part about all this is that none of these things were true,” she said on the podcast episode.

“I was completely surprised. I was very deeply hurt because these were three dancers… that I gave opportunities to,” she went on to say.

“These were people that I liked and appreciated as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, ‘What?!’ But then I heard all the other things, like sexual harassment, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what they’re trying to do,’ but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it’s not.”

Following Lizzo’s dismissal from Daniels’ lawsuit, the wardrobe assistant’s lawyer clarified that the case wasn’t dropped and is still ongoing.

“The lawsuit is still very active and has not been dismissed. The ruling was not for lack of evidence, but rather on procedural jurisdictional grounds,” Daniels’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement to People.

“It by no means absolves Lizzo of the egregious claims that occurred on her watch,” he continued. “All individually named defendants were dismissed because of the jurisdictional limits of Title VII and FLSA claims that no individual can be liable for those claims.

“Ergo, no individuals, be it Lizzo or the person sweeping the floor behind her, can be a defendant under the FLSA or Title VII. This is the reason Lizzo and her tour manager were dismissed from the case.”

“It had nothing to do with the merits of the claims. The lawsuit still moves forward against Lizzo’s company, Big Grrl Touring, as to all claims except for the overtime allegation … Lizzo and her tour manager will still be deposed in connection with the lawsuit.”

