Lizzo Proudly Shows Off Weight Loss With Racy Swimwear Photos, Responds To Trolls' Ozempic Jabs
Celebrities, Entertainment

Lizzo teased fans about her rumored use of Ozempic and stunned in new photographs seemingly displaying her weight loss. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (November 11), the 36-year-old singer shared a carousel featuring various snaps of herself sizzling in different swimwear.

Lizzo made a playful nod to the rumors that she used Ozempic, a prescription injectable medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, to lose weight, captioning her post: “Holding life like an ozempic pen.”

Highlights
  • Lizzo addressed Ozempic rumors with a playful Instagram post.
  • Fans supported Lizzo's weight loss journey, emphasizing health.
  • Lizzo wore a 'LizzOzempic' costume for Halloween, poking fun at rumors.
  • Lizzo focuses on health through diet and daily exercise like Pilates.

The Good As Hell hitmaker posed under a shower in a gray crochet bikini, while in another photo, she stunned in a green knitted outfit with a matching skirt. 

She also showed off a bold look in a cut-out blue ensemble and kept things hot in a classic black bikini.

Lizzo teased fans about her rumored use of Ozempic and stunned in new photographs seemingly displaying her weight loss

Image credits: lizzobeeating

A slew of fans subsequently remarked on her toned figure, as an Instagram user commented: “I wouldn’t downplay anyone on Ozempic or had weight loss surgery, etc. 

“Some people can’t lose weight naturally sadly. So they do need to turn and get help. But doesn’t make their weight loss any less successful or important. 

“It just means they needed a little extra push. Regardless any weight loss is something to celebrate because it just means a step towards being healthier.”

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“Which I think I will like this is hard to actually achieve sometimes.”

A person commented: “What I don’t understand is why ppl think that you can’t lose weight naturally I remember my cousin saying it to me when I lost weight first thing he said was weight loss surgery!

“Whatever she’s doing she looks good Give her a break!”

Taking to her Instagram page, the 36-year-old singer shared a carousel featuring various sizzling snaps of herself in different swimwear

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Someone else penned: “Beautiful at every stage.”

“Why do so many people care about how she lost the weight?” a netizen asked. “As long as she’s getting healthier that’s all that matters. 

“@lizzobeeating never confirm a thing to these people. It’s [none] of our business.”

Image credits: lizzobeeating

A separate individual chimed in: “She is showing us the real transition…she has embraced her body and understands that she has the power to make change trusting the process. 

“Keep inspiring us Queen.” 

Just last month, Lizzo poked fun at the Ozempic rumors with her Halloween costume, inspired by a special episode of South Park, titled The End of Obesity, which aired earlier this year, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (November 12).

Lizzo made a playful nod to the rumors that she used Ozempic, captioning her post: “Holding life like an ozempic pen”

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Having previously shared her excitement about being referenced on the iconic animated series, the Grammy Award winner dressed up as “LizzOzempic,” wearing a glittering costume styled after the weight loss drug, complete with a tape measure cinched around her waist.

Over the last few years, Ozempic has surged in popularity among celebrities and influencers as a quick weight-loss solution. 

In an interview with The New York Times in March, Lizzo opened up about her weight loss journey and told the outlet: “There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

As she wasn’t touring, Lizzo revealed that she had spent her free time focusing on her health, as she explained: “I’m taking the time every day to put some love into my body. There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.”

She further revealed that she was dieting, as she explained: “I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly.”

Known for her upbeat and positive spirit, Lizzo recently showcased her unbothered attitude by announcing she was “leaving toxicity” behind and joining Bluesky.

A slew of fans subsequently remarked on her toned figure

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday (November 14), the Detroit, Michigan native uploaded a mirror selfie snap, which she captioned:  “I hate the internet. Anyways I joined bluesky cus we’re leaving toxicity in 2024 lizzobeeating.bsky.social.”

Following the US presidential election, X (formerly known as Twitter) alternative Bluesky gained over a million new users. And on Wednesday (November 13), the platform crossed the 15 million mark, Entrepreneur reported at the time.

“There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive,” Lizzo previously said

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Image credits: lizzobeeating

X owner Elon Musk’s polarizing political views have prompted some users to trade their X accounts for profiles on Bluesky.

Though Bluesky may look a lot like X, it gives users more choice, according to Entrepreneur. When you sign up, for example, you can choose to host your data with Bluesky or with a custom server of your own.

Bluesky users also have more control over what they see when they’re scrolling. They can access feeds created by other users like “Science,” “Art,” and “News,” as per Entrepreneur.

“Stop disrespecting this lady,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

apatheistaccount2
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Stunned? Sizzling? I know you can't libel by saying the truth, but so far she's gone from enormous down to huge, so maybe it's better to say nothing. She's got a long way to go before it becomes in any way appealing to the normal male gaze; she's also shown how wrong she was by promoting her original size as a "body positive" thing, when she was just heading for health problems.

