It doesn't change the fact that they're still people who go about their days interacting with others. So, today, we gathered a list of various celebs doing just that – communicating with others. Only these interactions were so memorable for those who got to be a part of them, they didn't shy away from sharing them online. So, let's jump in and see how nice some celebs can be, shall we?

Whether you like the phenomenon of celebrities or not, it doesn't change the fact that they're an inseparable part of pop culture . The thing is that sometimes idolization of them can go a little too far and put a celeb on such a high pedestal, it's hard to imagine them as a real, breathing human and not some kind of divine being.

#1 Tony Hawk! And I met him because he generously donated a bunch of money to build a sick skate park in my small town and brought a whole team of professional skaters to break it in as a spectacle for the whole community. So cool!

RELATED:

#2 Post Malone. Everyone on his team during pre-production said he’s just the greatest person ever. I thought, “How great can he be?”



Post Malone is one of the nicest and truly genuine people I’ve ever met. Dude brought his parents on set and was just so excited to share what we were doing with them. He deserves all the success in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Giancarlo Esposito was a blast to meet. He spoke at my college years ago and he told us about his life and working on Breaking Bad. He even spoke briefly about his time on Community as well.

If you've spent at least a little time online, it's almost guaranteed that from time to time, you've encountered some news, posts, memes, or whatever else related to celebrities. The reason why we hear so much about celebrities is because we indulge in them – and the more we do, the more we see. And while some folks indulge in all celebrity-related things in a relatively shallow way, others are way more invested. In fact, some people even develop something called celebrity worship syndrome (CWS) or celebrity obsession disorder (COD). As the name suggests, it's an obsessive disorder where a person becomes overly invested in the details of a celebrity's personal and professional life. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Monica Lewinsky. I was an assistant at a very small company she occasionally had some meetings at. She always took time to say hi and catch up with me. She was also the only one who remembered my birthday (boss forgot) and she stopped by that day with a gift for me. She was such a wonderful human being and I have immense respect for how she's lived her life since the scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 David Bowie. He was so lovely, he said my name correctly (it’s pronounced in a different way than most others with it say it), and he thanked me for my help.

#6 Mr. Rogers. I met him once when I was about 4 at a meet and greet, and then again when he handed me my college diploma. Both times he made me feel like I was the only person in the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

This disorder can be of several levels, one of them being “simple obsessional.” People on this level make up the majority of stalking cases. Quite usually, they also fit other criteria of being unable to have successful personal relationships, having low self-esteem, and other similar things that play a role in their obsession. Additionally, if they do not get a desired connection to their adored celebrity, it can decline their self-worth even further. Other levels of CWS can be “intense-personal” ones, where a person imagines a particular celebrity is closely related to them, like their soulmate or something like that. There’s also a “borderline-pathological” level, where a person basically worships a celebrity and is willing to even commit a crime on behalf of their idol.

#7 Weird Al Yankovic. He is awesome. A true gem.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Leslie Nielsen



Great guy. He use to shop at Costco and always joked with everyone. Always had a smile on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Elijah Wood is incredibly nice and normal and will just chat it up with anybody like a regular Joe. Maybe the most normal former child star?

ADVERTISEMENT

It can also be in the form of love obsession, where a person convinces themselves they’re actually in a relationship with a celeb. It could go the other way around and a person can imagine that a celebrity is in love with them, an obsession level that’s called erotomanic. They imagine that a celeb is sending them signals about their feelings using media or other sources. One of the biggest side effects that people have with CWS is that when it reaches drastic levels, it affects their personal lives. For instance, their relationships – if a person favors spending time on their celebrity worship instead of spending time with people close to them, it’s no surprise their connections suffer.

#10 Ethan Hawke. I met him back in the 90’s outside of a small theater in NYC. He was asking me more questions about me than I could ask about him, he seemed like an old friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Cyndi Lauper, I worked for over a decade hosting some the world's most famous people from politicians to celebrities, Honestly I met lots of really nice people over the years but Cyndi Lauper stood out as someone who really had a beautiful soul.

#12 Jeff Goldblum. The man oozes charisma and quirky suaveness. And he’s just so nice. He listens when you speak, he smells amazing, and he’s much taller than you’d expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It can also lead them to develop a poor self-image of themselves, especially if their “relationship” with a celebrity is based on comparison. This can even lead to an individual trying to drastically change their appearance, like getting unnecessary medical procedures or harsh treatments. Not to mention that it can be dangerous for a celebrity to have overly dedicated fans too. There are several cases of famous people being unalived by their fans, like “Queen of Tejano Music” Selena who, back in 1995, was shot by the president of her fan club.

#13 Robert Smith (Cure) was absolutely a really kind and genuine person during a pre show meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Robin Williams! A literal delight and the personification of humility and appreciation for his fans.

#15 Brian Cranston and his wife. We happened to be sitting next to him and his wife at dinner and ending talking the whole time. They spent so much time talking to my daughter who was visiting Barnard College about colleges, all the schools their daughter considered, like really normal sweet people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even without these extreme cases, being put on a pedestal makes a famous person be viewed as something more than a human, when in reality, they’re still one. So, it’s always important to remember that no matter how godlike a celebrity might seem, they’re still a person. We think that the list we compiled today might work well for this purpose – it’s full of stories of various celebs being nice to common folks while meeting them. While these are just short accounts shared by various netizens, they still shine a light on the fact that every single one of us is human, no matter how famous we are. ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever met any celebrities? How did it go? Share with us in the comments!

#16 Dan Aykroyd. I ran into him years ago at the Met in NYC. Told him my son was a big Ghostbusters fan and asked for his autograph. He grabbed me by the arm and pulled me be behind a statue. I thought he was going to kick my a*s, he’s much bigger a than me. He said he didn’t want to create a scene, hence the statue hide out, then wrote a nice personalized note to my son (including take good care of your pop) and signed it with the A in Aykroyd in the shape of a Conehead. So cool. Nice guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Antony Starr aka Homelander - I think due to his character, I was expecting some kind of super star ego however when I go to cons to meet someone I always bring a small box of chocolates and a thank you card, its just my way of saying to them thank you for taking time your of your busy schedule to come a greet the fans such as myself.

When I gave it to him, he paused and looked up to me, and yes, in that moment, I was scared haha thought I was about to get into trouble as he might be in on a strict diet but he had gave me a massive smile befor saying "you trying to stop homelander getting into the suit" I laughed nervously and said "I would be saving the world if I did" and he laughed again, he asked me why I brought gifts and I explained I said to him if he didn't want to eat them I understand and to pass it to comic con staff. He was honestly touched and asked me if I wanted a hug.... I nearly fainted! A hug from a star who plays the deadliest villan in a tv show... Yes! Honestly he is boss to meet!

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Jennifer Garner. I used to nanny for her kids. So I spent a lot of time with her. She’s the real deal.

#19 Bruce Campbell was super kind in a 1-on-1 chat.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Sissy Spacek lives in the same city I do, and is always so, so kind. I had her as a customer at my store five or six times, and recently my wife and I were behind her in line somewhere where she was returning an item, and was extremely patient with the young cashier who was struggling (and had no idea who she was). She turned to me and apologized for making me wait, with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Shaq.

He was insanely sweet.



I saw him in line at Starbucks and got right behind him. I sheepishly asked "hey man can I get your autograph?"



Shaq: "bro it's 2010...ask for a selfie."



He said "get your camera ready, as soon as I come to you, get the picture. Then there will be 50 people here, so get out quickly, and I will too"



He wasn't wrong. Everyone.... EVERYONE was lining up for selfies. He and I both hauled a*s out of the Starbucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I sat next to Robert Duvall on a commuter flight from D.C. to NYC many moons ago. He was really personable, and we enjoyed exclaiming over the sight of Manhattan as we flew over it. I wasn’t 100% it was him, so I memorized a mole on the right side of his nose. Sure enough….

#23 Kevin Smith was an absolute delight when I met him on the streets of Hollywood after one of his podcast tapings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Sean Astin. He came and hang out with the techs for like 20 min before he did a talk about his childhood and bi-polar disorder.

#25 Only ones I ever met were the cast of The X-Files at a photo-op shoot.



They were all very nice. Love them all.



When I was set to get my Pic with David and Gillian, I couldn't even speak. I was in awe. They both helped me through it.



X-Phile forever!!



🛸 👽.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Chris Cornell, and Anthony Bourdain. Boy did that realization just depress me.

#27 Jack Black is super nice!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Not long ago I met Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) at a fan con. He was really friendly and we had a good conversation. He seemed like he was genuinely happy to be there.

#29 Hugh Jackman. I’ve told this story before but I am a photographer that used to do a lot of high high high end events and there was one where Hugh was performing for a company, I was covering a VIP step and repeat where folks could meet him and he showed up early which is really surprising especially for a celebrity. I know the drill of to stay in my spot and wait for guest but he came up to me, introduced himself, and we shot the s**t for like 5 minutes. Afterwards he came up to me, said thank you and that I was good at my job, he didn’t have to do that but really left a mark. 2nd would be Jason Lee where it is a semi similar story but we talked skateboarding, 3rd would be Michelle Obama who came up and said thank you even though her secret service was very like “the f**k?!?”.

ADVERTISEMENT