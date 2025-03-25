Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Obesity Should Be Celebrated And Promoted”: Lizzo Slammed By Personal Trainer For Weight Loss
Celebrities, News

“Obesity Should Be Celebrated And Promoted”: Lizzo Slammed By Personal Trainer For Weight Loss

Fitness coach Steve Lutsk has slammed singer Lizzo for losing weight, arguing that her weight loss transformation contradicts her body positivity message.

The personal trainer, known as Dadbod Steve, took to social media to criticize the star, who has been open about her weight loss journey over the past two years.

“Lizzo, I’m proud of you, but what happened to being beautiful and healthy at any size?” Steve asked.

Highlights
  • Steve Lutsk, a personal trainer with 300,000 followers on Instagram, accused Lizzo of being a hypocrite for losing weight
  • Steve said the singer/rapper previously promoted a “poisonous” message that normalized being overweight
  • Lizzo has been documenting her weight loss journey over the last two years on social media

“I thought obesity should be celebrated and promoted. Isn’t this the message that you’ve been spewing for the last half-decade?”

    Steve Lutsk, better known as Dadbod Steve, sparked controversy with his criticism of Lizzo’s weight loss
    Curly-haired woman in a black dress poses confidently at an event, related to obesity discussion.

    Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

    “Although I’m happy to see her get healthier, sadly, her BS message has poisoned the brains of millions of young people who are probably more confused than anything at her recent transformation.”

    Steve added that it wasn’t his intention to hate “on obese people,” but he was annoyed by those “doing mental gymnastics to promote obesity as a healthy and positive lifestyle when every single piece of data says the opposite.”

    “I’m not saying that everybody has to look like a fitness model either,” he clarified.

    Man flexing muscles in gym setting, related to obesity and fitness discussion.

    Image credits: dadbod_steve

    His post was met with mixed reactions. While some commented that his analysis was “spot on,” others argued that he showed a “surface-level” understanding of the body positivity movement, which, they said, is not about embracing unhealthy behaviors but about promoting self-love.

    In a 2020 interview with Vogue before her transformation, Lizzo spoke about the importance of normalizing larger bodies in society.

    “What I don’t like is how the people that this term [body positive] was created for are not benefiting from it,” she told the magazine.

    “I thought obesity should be celebrated and promoted. Isn’t this the message that you’ve been spewing for the last half-decade?” he said on Instagram

    Personal trainer discussing obesity, with transformation photos labeled before and after.

    Image credits: dadbod_steve

    “Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the [size] 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from…the mainstream effect of body positivity now.”

    She continued: “I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal.

    “I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again so that we can continue to change.”

    Singer in a sparkling pink bodysuit on stage, embracing body positivity and challenging obesity norms.

    Image credits: Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images

    Speaking to the New York Times last year, she stated: “The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It’s evolved into body neutrality.”

    In January 2025, the Truth Hurts singer revealed she had lost 10 points on the BMI scale and 16% overall body fat.

    The body mass index (BMI) is a tool that measures the ratio of a person’s height to their weight to estimate the amount of body fat. Doctors use it along with other tools and tests to assess someone’s health status and risks.

    “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014,” Lizzo shared. “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

    Lizzo has been documenting her weight loss journey on social media

    Person in casual attire, promoting acceptance and body positivity, highlights obesity celebration.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)


    She also acknowledged that, despite being proud of her transformation, she knew people would continue to criticize her body, as she still didn’t meet society’s definition of a slim woman.

    “Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means.

    “I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI, and little bros on the internet are still going to call me ‘big backed.’ But I will be happy.”

    The rapper advocates for all bodies to be normalized in society, saying she prefers the term “body neutrality” to “body positivity”
    Person in a glittering outfit and fur coat on a balcony at night, urban city lights in the background, celebrating body positivity.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    Person in black bikini, smiling confidently outdoors by a pool, celebrating body positivity and embracing obesity.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    Last year, the 34-year-old debunked rumors that she was using Ozempic or other weight loss medications popular among celebrities to achieve her results.

    Instead, she attributed her weight loss to a high-protein, veggie-based diet and strength training.

    “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she wrote on Instagram in September.

    The four-time Grammy winner, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is working with celebrity fitness coach Corey Calliet, who has trained other stars such as Michael B. Jordan, Keke Palmer, and John Boyega.

    Lizzo attributed her weight loss to a high-protein, veggie-based diet and strength training

    Woman in a fur coat takes a mirror selfie, celebrating body positivity and obesity acceptance.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Steve Lutsk (@dadbod_steve)


    In addition to sharing her progress, Lizzo opens up to her fans during those vulnerable moments when she struggles to maintain discipline.

    Last September, she admitted to feeling “really bad” about overeating but emphasized that she was trying not to punish herself for having low days.

    “I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment,” she wrote. “And if my body deserves comfort, then my brain deserves comfort too. If you’re going through this ur not alone.”

    “Lizzo has not explicitly promoted obesity as a healthy lifestyle,” noted a critic of the personal trainer’s videoComment discussing obesity and body positivity on Instagram, encouraging self-appreciation and positive change.

    Text discussing body positivity and obesity, emphasizing self-love at any size.

    Social media comment on obesity, discussing health paths and criticism of women.

    Instagram comment about body positivity and self-love, emphasizing acceptance and rejecting hate related to obesity.

    Comment criticizing personal trainer, discussing impact on young girls related to obesity.

    Comment on obesity celebration discussion, focusing on betterment narrative.

    Comment discussing self-love, body positivity, and weight loss related to obesity.

    Comment criticizing a personal trainer's view on celebrating obesity and promoting self-love at any size.

    A comment questioning shirtless opinions related to obesity promotion and weight loss debates.

    Social media comment discussing obesity acceptance and personal choice regarding weight loss.

    Comment on personal body choices amid obesity celebration debate.

    Comment discussing health and fitness related to obesity and weight loss debate.

    Comment on obesity and Lizzo with advice for therapy.

    Instagram comment reacting to obesity discussions with eye-roll emoji.

    Lizzo's support for body positivity contrasted with critique on promoting obesity in an Instagram comment.

    Comment discussing obesity, health, and beauty standards, emphasizing acceptance and challenging promotion of obesity narrative.

    Comment on body image and societal expectations, with emojis showcasing frustration and sadness about perceptions of women.

    Comment discussing obesity and weight loss related to Lizzo.

    Comment defending Lizzo's approach to obesity and nutrition on social media.

    Instagram comment discussing obesity and fitness, emphasizing self-love and health over appearance.

    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, we get it. Celebrities are losing weight. Can we move on to something else?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lterr avatar
    L Terr
    L Terr
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone overweight who has lost only 20lbs, I'd like to say that I have never liked my body and that since losing just that small amount, I feel better and am dealing with less medical issues. Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for life without illness and though I am not where I want to be, I think everyone should have the option to be healthy. This is my opinion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
