“Obesity Should Be Celebrated And Promoted”: Lizzo Slammed By Personal Trainer For Weight Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness coach Steve Lutsk has slammed singer Lizzo for losing weight, arguing that her weight loss transformation contradicts her body positivity message.

The personal trainer, known as Dadbod Steve, took to social media to criticize the star, who has been open about her weight loss journey over the past two years.

“Lizzo, I’m proud of you, but what happened to being beautiful and healthy at any size?” Steve asked.

Highlights Steve Lutsk, a personal trainer with 300,000 followers on Instagram, accused Lizzo of being a hypocrite for losing weight

Steve said the singer/rapper previously promoted a “poisonous” message that normalized being overweight

Lizzo has been documenting her weight loss journey over the last two years on social media

“I thought obesity should be celebrated and promoted. Isn’t this the message that you’ve been spewing for the last half-decade?”

RELATED:

Share icon Steve Lutsk, better known as Dadbod Steve, sparked controversy with his criticism of Lizzo’s weight loss



Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“Although I’m happy to see her get healthier, sadly, her BS message has poisoned the brains of millions of young people who are probably more confused than anything at her recent transformation.”

Steve added that it wasn’t his intention to hate “on obese people,” but he was annoyed by those “doing mental gymnastics to promote obesity as a healthy and positive lifestyle when every single piece of data says the opposite.”

“I’m not saying that everybody has to look like a fitness model either,” he clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dadbod_steve

His post was met with mixed reactions. While some commented that his analysis was “spot on,” others argued that he showed a “surface-level” understanding of the body positivity movement, which, they said, is not about embracing unhealthy behaviors but about promoting self-love.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue before her transformation, Lizzo spoke about the importance of normalizing larger bodies in society.

“What I don’t like is how the people that this term [body positive] was created for are not benefiting from it,” she told the magazine.

“I thought obesity should be celebrated and promoted. Isn’t this the message that you’ve been spewing for the last half-decade?” he said on Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: dadbod_steve

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the [size] 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from…the mainstream effect of body positivity now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued: “I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal.

“I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again so that we can continue to change.”

Share icon

Image credits: Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images

Speaking to the New York Times last year, she stated: “The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It’s evolved into body neutrality.”

In January 2025, the Truth Hurts singer revealed she had lost 10 points on the BMI scale and 16% overall body fat.

The body mass index (BMI) is a tool that measures the ratio of a person’s height to their weight to estimate the amount of body fat. Doctors use it along with other tools and tests to assess someone’s health status and risks.

“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014,” Lizzo shared. “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo has been documenting her weight loss journey on social media

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)



She also acknowledged that, despite being proud of her transformation, she knew people would continue to criticize her body, as she still didn’t meet society’s definition of a slim woman.

“Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means.

“I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI, and little bros on the internet are still going to call me ‘big backed.’ But I will be happy.”

Share icon The rapper advocates for all bodies to be normalized in society, saying she prefers the term “body neutrality” to “body positivity”



Image credits: lizzobeeating

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the 34-year-old debunked rumors that she was using Ozempic or other weight loss medications popular among celebrities to achieve her results.

Instead, she attributed her weight loss to a high-protein, veggie-based diet and strength training.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she wrote on Instagram in September.

The four-time Grammy winner, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is working with celebrity fitness coach Corey Calliet, who has trained other stars such as Michael B. Jordan, Keke Palmer, and John Boyega.

Lizzo attributed her weight loss to a high-protein, veggie-based diet and strength training

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Lutsk (@dadbod_steve)



In addition to sharing her progress, Lizzo opens up to her fans during those vulnerable moments when she struggles to maintain discipline.

Last September, she admitted to feeling “really bad” about overeating but emphasized that she was trying not to punish herself for having low days.

“I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment,” she wrote. “And if my body deserves comfort, then my brain deserves comfort too. If you’re going through this ur not alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon “Lizzo has not explicitly promoted obesity as a healthy lifestyle,” noted a critic of the personal trainer’s video

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon